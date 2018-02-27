North Carolina, and coach Roy Williams, will be the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament with a win at Duke on Saturday.
What Duke’s loss means for UNC’s ACC tournament seeding possibilities

By Joe Giglio

February 27, 2018 08:32 AM

Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech means North Carolina can lose to Miami and still get the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament.

The Tar Heels (11-5 ACC), face Miami on Tuesday night (9 p.m., ESPN) in their final home game of the season. They play at Duke (12-4 ACC) on Saturday.

The Heels, who have won six straight, control their own seeding fate for the ACC tournament next week in Brooklyn.

The top four seeds receive a double-bye and would start tournament play next Thursday.

A win over Miami would clinch a double-bye for UNC. A win at Duke would clinch the No. 2 seed. Seeding scenarios for UNC, by record:

If UNC finishes 13-5

Simple. That’s wins over Miami and Duke. The Tar Heels would be the only 13-5 team and therefore the No. 2 seed.

If UNC finishes 12-6

With a loss to Miami and win at Duke, the Heels are still the No. 2 seed. They would have the tiebreaker over Duke, N.C. State or Clemson based on their 2-0 sweep of Duke.

With a win over Miami and a loss at Duke, UNC would be the No. 3 seed with an N.C. State loss. The Wolfpack closes at Georgia Tech (Thursday) and at home against Louisville (Saturday).

UNC would be the No. 4 seed if N.C. State were to win out. Clemson, by virtue of its 0-1 record vs. Duke, loses the tiebreaker with UNC.

If UNC finishes 11-7

Ah, ready the Handi Wipes.

With losses to Miami and Duke, UNC would still be the No. 4 seed, with two N.C. State losses and two Clemson losses (the Tigers close with Florida State and Syracuse).

The Miami-Virginia Tech winner would also be 11-7 and have the tiebreaker over UNC based on head-to-head result. UNC lost at Virginia Tech on Jan. 22.

UNC would be the No. 5 seed with two N.C. State wins and two Clemson losses. (Again, they’d be tied at 11-7 with either Miami or Virginia Tech).

UNC would be the No. 6 seed with two N.C. State wins and two Clemson wins. Both the Wolfpack and Tigers would 12-6, UNC would be 11-7.

One N.C. State win, one Clemson win and two Miami wins would also relegate the Heels to the No. 6 seed. They would be in a four-way tie Miami, Clemson and N.C. State and have the worst group record.

UNC can’t finish lower than the No. 6 seed.

Duke falls to the Virginia Tech Hokies after Grayson Allen's last second shot falls short and ends Blue Devils five game win streak. Chuck Liddycliddy@newsobserver.com

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

ACC schedule

Tuesday’s game

Miami at UNC, 9 p.m.

Wednesday’s games

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Florida State at Clemson, 9 p.m.

Syracuse at Boston College, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s games

N.C. State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

Virginia at Louisville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Virginia Tech at Miami, noon

Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, noon

Boston College at Florida State, 2 p.m.

Clemson at Syracuse, 2 p.m.

Notre Dame at Virginia, 4 p.m.

Louisville at N.C. State, 6 p.m.

UNC at Duke, 8:15 p.m.

