What Duke’s loss means for UNC’s ACC tournament seeding possibilities

Duke’s loss to Virginia Tech means North Carolina can lose to Miami and still get the No. 2 seed in the ACC tournament.
The Tar Heels (11-5 ACC), face Miami on Tuesday night (9 p.m., ESPN) in their final home game of the season. They play at Duke (12-4 ACC) on Saturday.
The Heels, who have won six straight, control their own seeding fate for the ACC tournament next week in Brooklyn.
ACC standings, remaining sked pic.twitter.com/iGUr5oQEqQ— Joe Giglio (@YellowPadStats) February 27, 2018
The top four seeds receive a double-bye and would start tournament play next Thursday.
A win over Miami would clinch a double-bye for UNC. A win at Duke would clinch the No. 2 seed. Seeding scenarios for UNC, by record:
If UNC finishes 13-5
Simple. That’s wins over Miami and Duke. The Tar Heels would be the only 13-5 team and therefore the No. 2 seed.
If UNC finishes 12-6
With a loss to Miami and win at Duke, the Heels are still the No. 2 seed. They would have the tiebreaker over Duke, N.C. State or Clemson based on their 2-0 sweep of Duke.
With a win over Miami and a loss at Duke, UNC would be the No. 3 seed with an N.C. State loss. The Wolfpack closes at Georgia Tech (Thursday) and at home against Louisville (Saturday).
UNC would be the No. 4 seed if N.C. State were to win out. Clemson, by virtue of its 0-1 record vs. Duke, loses the tiebreaker with UNC.
If UNC finishes 11-7
Ah, ready the Handi Wipes.
With losses to Miami and Duke, UNC would still be the No. 4 seed, with two N.C. State losses and two Clemson losses (the Tigers close with Florida State and Syracuse).
The Miami-Virginia Tech winner would also be 11-7 and have the tiebreaker over UNC based on head-to-head result. UNC lost at Virginia Tech on Jan. 22.
UNC would be the No. 5 seed with two N.C. State wins and two Clemson losses. (Again, they’d be tied at 11-7 with either Miami or Virginia Tech).
UNC would be the No. 6 seed with two N.C. State wins and two Clemson wins. Both the Wolfpack and Tigers would 12-6, UNC would be 11-7.
One N.C. State win, one Clemson win and two Miami wins would also relegate the Heels to the No. 6 seed. They would be in a four-way tie Miami, Clemson and N.C. State and have the worst group record.
UNC can’t finish lower than the No. 6 seed.
Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio
ACC schedule
Tuesday’s game
Miami at UNC, 9 p.m.
Wednesday’s games
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Florida State at Clemson, 9 p.m.
Syracuse at Boston College, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s games
N.C. State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.
Virginia at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Virginia Tech at Miami, noon
Wake Forest at Georgia Tech, noon
Boston College at Florida State, 2 p.m.
Clemson at Syracuse, 2 p.m.
Notre Dame at Virginia, 4 p.m.
Louisville at N.C. State, 6 p.m.
UNC at Duke, 8:15 p.m.
