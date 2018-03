What Clemson’s win means for UNC’s ACC tournament seed

Here are the complete scenarios for North Carolina’s ACC tournament seed after Clemson (11-6 ACC) beat Florida State on Wednesday.

The Tar Heels (11-6) don’t need any help to be the No. 2 seed. If they beat Duke (12-5) on Saturday, they are the No. 2 seed. UNC would hold tiebreakers over Duke, Clemson and N.C. State (10-6) based on either head-to-head results or group record — which is determined by best winning percentage.

If the Heels lose at Duke, they can still get a double-bye, but only with a lot of specific help.

The top four seeds start play on Thursday in Brooklyn. The next five seeds start on Wednesday and the bottom six open the play-in round on Tuesday.

The scenarios:

No. 2 seed

▪ win at Duke

No. 3 seed

▪ Cannot be the No. 3 seed

No. 4 seed

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, two NC State losses, Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

No. 5 seed

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, two NC State losses, Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, two NC State losses, Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, two NC State losses, Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, NC State win (GT) AND NC State loss (Lou), Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, NC State win (GT) AND NC State loss (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, NC State win (GT) AND NC State loss (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, NC State loss (GT) AND NC State win (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State win (GT), NC State loss (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

No. 6 seed

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win AND two NC State wins

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State win (GT), NC State loss (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State win (GT), NC State loss (Lou), Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State win (GT), NC State loss (Lou), Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State loss (GT), NC State win (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State loss (GT), NC State win (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State loss (GT), NC State win (Lou), Lou loss (UVA) AND VT win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson win, NC State loss (GT), NC State win (Lou), Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, NC State win (GT) AND NC State loss (Lou), Lou loss (UVA) AND Miami win

▪ with a loss at Duke AND Clemson loss, NC State loss (GT) AND NC State win (Lou), Lou win (UVA) AND Miami win