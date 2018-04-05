UNC Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams, left, appears to helping out on defense against Texas A&M center Tyler Davis, during first half action of second round action in the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, March 18, 2018.
UNC basketball to play in the Las Vegas Invitational next season

By Jonathan M. Alexander

April 05, 2018

North Carolina's men's basketball team will play in the Las Vegas Invitational next season.

Michigan State, Texas and UCLA make up the rest of the teams in the 2018 field in Las Vegas. The Invitational will be Nov. 22-23.

It will be UNC's third appearance in the tournament. The Tar Heels won it in 2007-08 and finished in second in 2011-12.

The bracket will be announced later this summer.

UNC finished its 2017-18 season 26-11. The Tar Heels lost in the NCAA tournament's Round of 32 to Texas A&M in Charlotte.

