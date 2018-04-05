UNC basketball to play in the Las Vegas Invitational next season

North Carolina's men's basketball team will play in the Las Vegas Invitational next season.
Michigan State, Texas and UCLA make up the rest of the teams in the 2018 field in Las Vegas. The Invitational will be Nov. 22-23.
It will be UNC's third appearance in the tournament. The Tar Heels won it in 2007-08 and finished in second in 2011-12.
The bracket will be announced later this summer.
UNC finished its 2017-18 season 26-11. The Tar Heels lost in the NCAA tournament's Round of 32 to Texas A&M in Charlotte.
