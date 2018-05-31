Here are the start times for UNC's first two football games

When North Carolina faces California in the first game of its 2018-19 season on Sept. 1, the start time will be at 4 p.m., and will be broadcast on Fox.
In its next game on Sept. 8, against East Carolina, UNC will play at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU. Both the Pac-12 and American Athletic Conferences announced the start times for the games on Thursday afternoon.
UNC's first two games of the season will be on the road, as the Tar Heels look to improve on last season's dismal 3-9 record. It was UNC coach Larry Fedora's worst season since he was hired in 2012.
UNC previously announced game times for UNC's Sept. 15 home opener against Central Florida (noon), and it's Thursday night game on Sept. 27 at Miami (8 p.m. on ESPN). TV information for the Central Florida game will be announced this summer.
Comments