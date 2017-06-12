Deacons edge Gators 8-6 in NCAA Super Regional

GAINESVILLE, Fla. Let’s just say Wake Forest catcher Ben Breazeale one-upped his teammate Ben Sheets.
More importantly, the Deacons are still alive in the NCAA Baseball Super Regional, thanks to Breazeale.
Tied 6-6 in the bottom of the 11th inning, Breazeale blasted a two-run home run to propel Wake Forest to an 8-6 win over the Florida Gators on Monday and force a Game 3 in the Super Regional.
Breazeale, facing a full-count against Gator reliever Michael Byrne, smashed a fastball that cleared the 35-foot high scoreboard in left field. Yesterday, Sheets smacked a home run that hit the top of the scoreboard.
It was Breazeale’s second home run of the game; his 10th and 11th of the year.
Monday’s action was the resumption of Sunday’s Game 2 which was suspended due to rain in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Deacons leading 5-4.
Proving once again that Wake Forest’s offense is one of the best in the country, all eight of Wake Forest’s runs came via the long ball. In the first inning on Sunday, Sheets’ home run was a three-run shoot. Breazeale immediately followed with him a solo shot. Moments before the rains came on Sunday, Johnny Aiello hit a solo home run.
It appeared that the Deacons came right out of gate with a run moments after Game 2 resumed.
Gators pitcher Austin Langworthy took over where Jackson Kowar left off Sunday with Deacon runners on first and second with two outs. Jonathan Pryor singled to center field. Keegan Maronpot was sent home by head coach Tom Walters, who was coaching third. Gator centerfielder Ryan Larson’s throw was a good one, making it a close call at the plate.
Maronpot was called out by home plate umpire Perry Costello. Whether Maronpot touched the plate during his head-first slide seemed inconclusive, even with television replay. Walters appealed the call and, after confirming with the rest of his crew, Costello went to the replay. After the review, Costello ruled that Maronpot missed the plate and was called out.
