Five-star basketball recruit, Wendell Carter Jr., chooses Duke

Wendell Carter Jr., who is regarded by most scouting websites as one of the top forwards in the class of 2017, has chosen to play college basketball at Duke.
Scout.com, 24/7 sports and ESPN all rate him the No. 4 overall prospect in his class.
Carter chose Duke over Harvard, Georgia Tech and Georgia.
Carter, made the announcement on Twitter, through a video created by Bleacher Report. The video was James Bond-themed. Carter drives in a sports car to a basketball gym. Wearing a tuxedo and bow tie, he crosses over six defenders on his way to the basket and dunks the basketball.
When he drops from the rim, he’s wearing a Duke University basketball jersey.
The 6-10, 265 pound forward, plays basketball at Pace Academy in Atlanta. He will join Gary Trent Jr., another highly touted recruit, and Alex O’Connell as the list of players who have committed to Duke.
Wendell Carter Sr., his father, said nutrition was a huge priority for his son. He said while visiting schools he personally noticed some players were “out-of-shape.”
“You can’t perform when you’re not eating right,” he said. “You’ve got to be mobile.”
Much had been made about Harvard being among the school on Carter Jr.’s list. His father said academics were most important to the family.
“Harvard is like a Toyota Camry with a Corvette engine in it,” he said. “What happens if something goes wrong? Will he be alright if he gets hurt?”
“I’m looking past basketball.”
Carter Jr. was born in Atlanta to Wendell Carter Sr. and Kylia Carter. They too played college basketball. So it’s no secret where he gets his height from.
His dad is 6-6 and his mom is 6-5. Kylia Carter played college basketball at the University of Mississippi, while Wendell Carter Sr. played at Pearl River Junior College and later Delta State.
The elder Carter went go on to play overseas for a few years.
That’s where he started to notice his son’s interest in basketball.
“He would watch me and he would see me running up and down the floor and he would try to do the same thing,” Carter Sr. said. “So that was kind of cute.”
He said his son started playing when he was six. He also played football, but his parents pulled him from the sport because they noticed that as he got taller, players started going for his knees.
Carter Sr. said he knew his son would be good around 10th grade, after he transferred to Pace Academy, a college preparatory private school. He said he noticed a spike in his game.
“We’re very proud,” Carter Sr. said. “I really never thought this would happened. It just kind of crept up on us. He’s grown into his own trying to make his own decisions and be a man about what he does.”
Nov. 16 marked the end of the early signing period for basketball recruits. The regular period starts on April 12. Also said to be interested in Duke is Kevin Knox, a five-star recruit from Tampa Bay. The 6-5, 205 forward is ranked in the top 10 in the class of 2017. He is also said to be interested in the North Carolina Tar Heels.
