College Notebook

Elon fights off Akron in GSU Holiday Classic opener
Despite furious rallies by its opponents throughout the game, the Elon University women’s basketball team held on for a 65-62 victory over Akron in the Phoenix’s first game at the Georgia State Holiday Classic on Wednesday at the GSU Sports Arena.
Elon (6-4) won its second straight overall after battling the Zips (6-4) in a tight game that had six lead changes and three ties. Neither team led by more than seven points in the contest.
Shay Burnett led the Phoenix with 21 points while adding eight rebounds, five assists and six steals to her stat line. Jenifer Rhodes contributed with her first double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 boards while Essence Baucom added 10 points.
Akron’s Hannah Plybon had a game-high 27 points and also had a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons held off a late VCU rally to defeat the Rams 60-54 on Wednesday in Wake Forest’s annual School Day game. Elisa Penna tallied her second double-double in two games as she scored a season-high 19 points and matched her career-high with 12 rebounds in the victory.
The team will close out 2016 and the nonconference portion of its schedule Saturday at James Madison. Tip-off is set for 4:30 p.m. in Harrisonburg, Va.
Duke: Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell scored 18 points each to propel the 17th-ranked Blue Devils to a 68-50 victory over Villanova on Wednesday in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The team extended its winning streak to six to improve to 11-1 on the season.
Men’s Basketball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will wrap up nonconference play Thursday, as they host LSU. The team is looking to go undefeated at home in nonconference play for the first time since 2013-14. The game begins at 7 p.m. at the LJVM Coliseum.
Campbell: The Camels will conclude a 3-game pre-Christmas home stand Thursday with a 2 p.m. tip-off vs. Stetson. The team is coming off a 90-59 win Monday over Johnson & Wales.
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Quincy January was named CIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week. January nearly averaged a double-double last week.
This is the first time in his career that January has been chosen CIAA Player of the Week, though he was named CIAA Rookie of the Week five times in his first season. He is one of four Falcons starters who have captured CIAA weekly basketball honors this season.
Elon: The team fought fifth-ranked Duke to the wire, but came up just short Wednesday night, inside the Greensboro Coliseum in falling 72-61 to the Blue Devils. Brian Dawkins led the Phoenix with 18 points.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils debut at the No. 8 spot in the 2017 Inside Lacrosse Faceoff Yearbook preseason top 20 poll. The team ranks just behind ACC foe Syracuse and is one of four ACC squads ranked in the top 10. The 2017 campaign kicks off Feb. 5 against No. 18 Air Force at 3:30 p.m. in Koskinen Stadium.
