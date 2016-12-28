College Notebook

Moore earns honorable mention All-American
Elon freshman defensive back Khalil Moore has been recognized by HERO Sports as an honorable mention selection to the FCS Freshman All-American Team, as announced on Wednesday.
With his honor, Moore becomes the first Phoenix football player to earn any All-America recognition since wide receiver Aaron Mellette in 2012.
Moore, a native of Charlotte, started all 10 games in which he saw action during the 2016 campaign and tied for third on the team with 66 total tackles. He also tallied 2.5 tackles for a loss, one sack, a pair of interceptions and five pass breakups during his rookie season in the maroon and gold. Moore was named the co-CAA Football Rookie of the week after amassing a season-best 10 tackles and breaking up two passes in the Phoenix's 27-10 victory at eighth-ranked William & Mary.
The win was just the second for Elon over a top-10 program at the FCS level and the first since 2007. In a tight game against FCS playoff participant New Hampshire, Moore recorded eight tackles, broke up one pass and picked off another. He recorded the first sack of his career during a six-tackle performance at Albany.
Women’s Basketball
UNC: Led by Destinee Walker’s 21 points, four players scored in double figures to send the Tar Heels to a 90-55 victory over Coppin State on Wednesday afternoon from Carmichael Arena.
Campbell: After an eight-day break for the Christmas holiday, the Camels will return to action Thursday night when they close out their non-conference schedule at home against Columbia College at 7 p.m.
N.C. State: Off to its best start heading into league play since the 2013-14 season, the Wolfpack (10-3) opens Atlantic Coast Conference action Thursday evening at home against No. 2 Notre Dame. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. from Kay Yow Court inside Reynolds Coliseum with live coverage provided by ACC Network Extra.
Elon: The Phoenix coasted in a complete game against King University, downing the Tornado 93-47 in an exhibition victory at Alumni Gym on Wednesday night. Jenifer Rhodes, Ra’Shika White, Maddie McCallie and Jadda Graves combined to outscore the entire King University team 50-47.
Shaw: The Bears return from their holiday break to travel to Francis Marion University for their final non-conference tilt Thursday with a tipoff slated for 4 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: After winning four of its last five games, the Camels (7-5) will open Big South Conference play Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip-off at Longwood (3-8). The team is coming off an 81-72 win Dec. 22 over Stetson. CU closed the game on a 10-0 run to claim its second-straight victory.
From news releases
Comments