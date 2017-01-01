College Notebook

St. Aug’s hosts Peace tonight
On Monday Saint Augustine’s will face rival Peace at Emery Gymnasium at 7 p.m. Admission is free but donations are encouraged.
This will be the third meeting between the two. The Falcons took the first two contests 90-70 in 2015 at Peace and 68-65 in 2014 at home. The Falcons (7-6) have won five of their last seven games, and the Pacers (8-3) have captured seven of their last nine contests.
The Falcons will face a Pacers team which averages 83.5 points per game. Pacers guard Ryan Emfinger and forward Chris Thomas are the top scorers with averages of 15.7 points and 15.6 points.
The Falcons veteran duo of guard Anthony Gaskins and forward Quincy January has keyed the team’s surge. Gaskins ranks second in the CIAA in points per game (17.3) and first in 3-pointers made (33) and field goals made (90).
This contest will close out the Falcons’ nonconference schedule. The Falcons resume CIAA play at home at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday against Bowie State.
Elon: The Phoenix looks to bounce on the road against the Colonial Athletic Association preseason favorite and reigning conference champion UNC-Wilmington on Monday inside Trask Coliseum. The CAA matchup will tip off at 7 p.m.
Campbell: Chris Clemons scored 18 points, and the Camels never trailed Saturday in a 69-58 Big South Conference win over Presbyterian Saturday at Gore Arena. Campbell improved to 4-0 all-time in games played on New Year’s Eve, 3-0 in Big South play over the last three years. The Camels host Charleston Southern at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans fell to Wingate 84-61 in nonconference action on Saturday in Mount Olive. The Trojans open the new year with a Conference Carolinas clash with Limestone Collegeat 7:30 p.m. on Friday in Kornegay Arena.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Following a stunning ACC-opening win against Notre Dame, the Wolfpack (11-3, 1-0 ACC) returns to action Monday at Florida State. Tip-off between the Wolfpack and Seminoles is 7 p.m.
Duke: After rounding out nonconference action with a 12-1 record, the 15th-ranked Blue Devils will open ACC play Monday by hosting Louisville at 7 p.m. in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The team will close a five-game homestand as the Blue Devils haven’t had to travel since November.
UNC: The Tar Heels begin their trip through the ACC schedule with a road game at Virginia Tech on Monday,. Tip off is scheduled for 7 p.m.
ECU: A stagnant shooting performance by the Pirates in the second and third quarters Saturday allowed Tulane to pull away for a 61-45 victory in the American Athletic Conference opener for both teams at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates continues league play on Wednesday with a matchup against the nation’s No. 1 team UConn. The Pirates and Huskies will tip off at 7 p.m. inside the XL Center in Hartford.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Kaaliya Williams scored 16 points, and Kamya Renwicks added nine points for the Falcons in a 76-52 women’s basketball loss to Barton College in its home opener at Emery Gymnasium. Conference play resumes Thursday against CIAA opponent Bowie State at Emery Gymnasium starting at 5:30 p.m. This will be the second of six straight home contests for the Falcons, who opened the season with 14 consecutive road games.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons closed out their nonconference schedule on Saturday falling to James Madison, 83-76, at the JMU Convocation Center. Wake Forest rings in the new year and the start of ACC play at 7 p.m. on Thursday on the road vs. Notre Dame.
Football
Elon: Curt Cignetti has been named the new Elon head football coach. The assistant coach/recruiting coordinator on Nick Saban’s Alabama’s undefeated 2009 National Championship team, Cignetti spent the last six seasons as the head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, amassing a career record of 53-17.
UNC: Tar Heels cornerback M.J. Stewart announced Saturday he will return for his senior season in 2017. As a junior in 2016, he led the team with 11 pass breakups and finished sixth with 59 tackles. Stewart ranks third all-time at UNC with 29 pass breakups, including 25 over the last two seasons. He was an honorable-mention All-ACC selection in 2016.
