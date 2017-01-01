College Notebook

Wolfpack upsets No. 6 Florida State
Ashley Wilson scored 19 points and Chelsea Nelson added 17 to help N.C. State beat No. 6 Florida State 70-61 on Monday night, snapping the Seminoles’ 12-game winning streak.
The Wolfpack (12-3, 2-0 ACC) trailed 49-46 going into the fourth quarter before going on a 10-3 run to take the lead. Nelson scored seven points in the quarter. Wilson made all 14 of her free throws as the Wolfpack was 20 of 25 from the line.
Miah Spencer added 12 points for N.C. State, which has defeated top-10 teams in back-to-back games for the first time since 2007. The Wolfpack beat No. 2 Notre Dame 70-62 on Thursday at Reynolds, ending the Irish’s 35-game ACC winning streak.
Leticia Romero scored 20 points for Florida State (13-2, 1-1), which lost for the first time since a two-point defeat to top-ranked UConn on Nov. 14. Their 12-game winning streak ties a school record with the 2004-05 squad.
N.C. State faces No. 14 Miami at home on Thursday.
Big picture
N.C. State: The Wolfpack came into the game second in the ACC with 123 3-pointers made. This marked the first time in seven games they made fewer than eight but the six they made came at key times.
Florida State: The Seminoles are third in the conference in field goal shooting (48.2 percent), but they struggled all night, shooting just 23 of 66 for a season-low 34.8 percent.
More women’s basketball
Campbell: The Camels will put its five-game winning streak on the line Tuesday night when it opens the Big South Conference portion of its schedule on the road at preseason favorites UNC Asheville. Tipoff from Kimmel Arena is set for 7 p.m.
Men’s basketball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons hosts Boston College in the first game of 2017. The team is looking to snap their first two-game losing streak of the season. The game will be at Lawrence Joel Coliseum at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Swimming/Diving
N.C. State: Select members of the diving team are set to compete in the Wolfpack’s first meet of 2017 at the Tennessee Diving Invitational, hosted by the University of Tennessee at the Jones Aquatic Center Tuesday through Thursday.
Tuesday and Wednesday’s events are slated to begin at 11:30 a.m., while Thursday is set for an 11 a.m. start. There will be a finals session for only the one and three-meter competitions, and the top 12 from prelims will advance to the finals.
The Pack will face strong competition this week in preparation for its conference and NCAA championships, as nine schools from the SEC and two from the ACC will be in attendance. N.C. State will face a total of 13 teams throughout the three days.
From news releases
