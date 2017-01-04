College Notebook

Borders is 3rd straight Blue Devil to go to NFLPA Bowl
Duke cornerback Breon Borders has been selected to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl scheduled Jan. 21 at the StubHub Center on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills. Borders is the third straight Blue Devil to appear in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, joining Takoby Cofield in 2014 and Max McCaffrey in 2015.
In four years with the Blue Devils, Borders helped the program to 31 victories, tying his group of seniors for the sixth winningest in Duke history. Borders was part of three consecutive bowl games and the 2015 New Era Pinstripe Bowl championship team, as well as the 2013 ACC Coastal Division winners.
Borders ended his career tied for sixth in the program’s record book in interceptions while ranking second in PBUs and third in passes defended (46). His 11 pass breakups in 2016 were tied for the 10th most in a year at Duke. He registered four PBUs at Northwestern in 2016 to tie for the fifth most in a game in program history. Borders also set the Duke freshman record for INTs in a season (four in 2013) and shares the Duke rookie record for INTs in a game (two vs. Florida State, 2013).
Women’s basketball
Shaw: Stephanie Custodiowas named the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference Rookie of the Week, the league said Wednesday after the Bears’ final games of 2016.
Women’s soccer
Duke: After bringing her collegiate career to a close in 2016, two-time All-America Christina Gibbons has received her first U.S. Women’s National Team invitation to train Jan. 13-23 at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif
Men’s tennis
Wake Forest: In the 2017 ITA preseason poll, the Demon Deacons are ranked second nationally, the best in program history. The team is coming off its first ACC Tournament title, beating Virginia in the championship match. The Cavaliers enter 2017 as the top-ranked team in the country.
Duke: One week before the beginning of the 2017 spring campaign, the Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association poll has been released, with junior Nicolas Alvarez ranking 10th in singles and Alvarez and freshman Nick Stachowiak ranked 33rd in doubles.
Swimming and diving
N.C. State: Freshman James Brady finished 12th in the men’s 3-meter competition Wednesday at the Tennessee Diving Invitational inside the Jones Aquatic Center. He was the third diver the Wolfpack has had advance to the finals this week, as Madeline Kline and Stewart Spanbauer both finished 12th on Tuesday in their respective events.
Women’s tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils enter the 2017 season ranked No. 10 in the nation, Oracle and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Wednesday. The Blue Devils wrapped up the 2016 campaign ranked 14th in the country by the ITA.
N.C. State: Senior Martina Frantova will begin the spring season as the 36th ranked Division I singles player in the country, according to the Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association singles poll, released Wednesday.
