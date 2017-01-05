College Notebook

UNC women’s tennis begins season ranked No. 2
Powered by three singles players ranked inside the top-10, the North Carolina women’s tennis team earned a No. 2 team ranking to begin the 2017 dual match season, announced Wednesday by Oracle and the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
Freshman Sara Daavettila made the biggest move into the singles rankings by earning the third spot after a spectacular first semester that saw her record a 20-3 record.
Senior Hayley Carter is fifth in the rankings after holding the top spot in the nation during all of the 2016 fall semester.
Sophomore Jessie Aney comes in ninth, moving up 22 spots from her fall ranking after posting a 10-3 mark.
In doubles, Carter and Aney moved to second on the strength of winning the Riviera All-American national championship. The duo finished the fall with a 6-1 record with the only loss coming to the No. 1 ranked team of Mami Adachi and Aldila Sutjiadi of Kentucky.
North Carolina returns to the court for the Freeman Memorial Championship that runs Jan. 13-15 in Las Vegas.
N.C. State: Both Nick Horton and Alexis Galarneau were selected to the ITA/Oracle singles poll. Horton checked in at a team-high No. 37 to move up two spots from his fall ranking, while Alexis Galarneau will begin his freshman spring campaign ranked No. 103. The Wolfpack will begin its spring dual season Jan. 14 at 4 p.m., hosting Old Dominion at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center.
Men’s Basketball
Mount Olive: The threat of inclement weather from Winter Storm Helena has forced changes to this weekend’s schedule. Friday’s men’s and women’s doubleheader against Limestone College has been moved up to noon and 2 p.m. while Saturday’s pair of contests with Southern Wesleyan have been moved up to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Football
Raleigh Sports Club: Steve Logan has been selected as the keynote speaker for the 53rd Anniversary Annual Banquet. Logan was most recently the quarterbacks coach for the San Francisco 49ers of the National Football League. Logan was also the head coach at East Carolina from 1992 to 2002, compiling a record of 69–58. The banquet will be held on April 6 at the North Ridge Country Club on 6612 Falls of Neuse Rd..
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The diving team posted four more top-20 finishes on Thursday at the Tennessee Diving Invitational inside the Jones Aquatic Center, giving the program a total of 10 for the three-day meet.
James Brady was the top finisher for the Wolfpack men as he finished eighth in the men’s platform competition with a score of 303.60. Harrison Mitchell finished 11th, and Stewart Spanbauer took 20th. Madeline Kline led the way on the women’s side, as she finished 13th. The team will return to action Jan. 12-14, as select members of the team will head to Austin, Texas, for the Arena Pro Swim Series.
Wrestling
UNC: The Tar Heels host sixth-ranked Virginia Tech this Sunday in the initial ACC wrestling dual match of the season. The Heels will host the Hokies at Carmichael Arena in a match beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Heels are led by three nationally-ranked wrestlers in fifth-ranked Joey Ward at 141 pounds, seventh-ranked Ethan Ramos at 174 and 20th-ranked Chip Ness at 184.
Duke: The Blue Devils face a pair of dual matches Sunday against Hofstra (11 a.m.) and LIU (12:30 p.m.) at Brookeville, N.Y. Duke is led by junior heavyweight Jacob Kasper and 174-pound senior Connor Bass. Kasper was ranked seventh nationally in the latest InterMat rankings and Bass is ranked 15th nationally.
Golf
Campbell: Former Camels standout Matt Moot has been named assistant coach at Campbell, head coach John Crooks announced Thursday. A two-time NCAA regional participant during his career as a Camel, Moot joins the staff after playing professionally and most recently serving assistant general manager at Windber Country Club in Salix, Pa., and as head coach at Bishop McCort High School in his hometown of Johnstown, Pa.
Baseball
N.C. Central: The program has announced a 53-game schedule for the 2017 campaign, featuring 32 home games at the Durham Athletic Park spread over 27 home dates. The Eagles will open the season with seven straight home games, beginning on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. against Navy for a doubleheader to open a three-game weekend series. Following that, the team will host Duke on Feb. 21 at 4 p.m., and then begin another three-game weekend series with Iona from Feb. 24-26.
Fencing
Duke: The program will be sending 11 student-athletes to this weekend’s final North American Cup in Columbus, Ohio. Representing the squad Friday through Monday will be juniors Alec Ajnsztajn (epee), Haley Fisher (saber), Jan Maceczek (foil) and Dakota Nollner (epee), sophomore Bryn Hammarberg (epee) and freshmen Kendyl Bree (epee), Duncan De Caire (saber), Aidan McGinnis (epee), Lindsay Sapienza (saber), Agoston Walter (saber) and Jessica Whang (saber).
Cheerleading
Shaw: Senior Erica Kendall and junior Ravon Grant will represent the school at the CIAA Tournament for the All-CIAA cheerleaders. Kendall and Grant will be introduced during the “Super Saturday” festivities on Feb. 25 at the Spectrum Center during the 2017 CIAA Basketball Tournament.
From news releases
