College Notebook

3 Shaw Bears chosen to participate in HBCU Spirit of America Bowl
Seniors Keelan Jones, Venson Jones Jr. and Bruce Parker Jr. of the Shaw University football team have been chosen to participate in the HBCU Spirit of America Bowl on Jan. 15 at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
The three standout student-athletes will have the opportunity to join head football coach Adrian Jones, who was named one of the head coaches for the bowl game in October.
Keelan Jones, a 6-foot-4 linebacker, earned second-team all-conference honors after leading the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association in tackles per game (10.6). He concluded his senior season with 95 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, one block, a sack and an interception.
Venson Jones, a 350-pound defensive lineman, appeared in all 10 games for the Bears his senior year, tallying 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 5.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups and one forced fumble to earn a CIAA honorable mention.
Parker, a 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back and punt returner, finished with 12 punt returns on the season for 133 yards this year. He averaged 11.1 yards per punt return.
The Spirit of America Bowl will feature 110 of the best players from all HBCU football programs from across the country.
Men’s Basketball
St. Aug’s: Anthony Gaskins and Quincy January posted double-doubles as the Falcons erased a double-digit second-half deficit to top the Bowie State Bulldogs 77-71 in Emery Gymnasium. The Falcons handed the Bulldogs their first CIAA defeat this season and won for the seventh time in nine games including their second straight victory. The Falcons were slated to be back on the court Saturday for their third consecutive home game, but the game has been postponed due to inclement weather.
Mount Olive: The Trojans dropped a 76-51 game to Limestone College in Conference Carolinas action in Kornegay Arena on Friday afternoon. The men return to action Saturday with a contest against Southern Wesleyan University at Kornegay Arena at 4 p.m.
Campbell: Coming off a pair of league wins at home, the Camels seek their first Big South Conference road victory of the season on Saturday in a 2 p.m. tip-off at Liberty. The Camels have won 4 of their last 5 outings and 8 of the last 11 after Wednesday’s 92-82 decision over Charleston Southern.
Elon: The game scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday versus Towson will be played as scheduled. Stay tuned to the school website for more information.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Seeking its third 3-1 start to the ACC schedule in the past four seasons, the No. 29/23 Wolfpack (12-4, 2-1 ACC) returns to action Sunday afternoon at Wake Forest. Tip-off between the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons is set for 2 p.m. from Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem. The game will be broadcast live on Fox Sports South.
N.C. Central: The Eagles will begin Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference action with a pair of home games against University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday at 2 p.m. and Delaware State University on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
ECU: The Pirates host SMU Saturday afternoon in American Athletic Conference action. The team is 0-2 in league play after Wednesday’s 45-90 loss at No. 1 Connecticut. Tip-off is slated for 1 p.m. Saturday and the AAC matchup will be streamed live on the American Digital Network with Brock Bowling and Mack McCarthy on the call.
Mount Olive: The Trojans saw their seven-game win streak snap as they fell 74-65 to Limestone College on Friday afternoon in Mount Olive. The team will remain home for a Conference Carolinas matchup with Southern Wesleyan on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Campbell: Riding a six-game winning streak, the Camels will begin their home conference schedule on Saturday afternoon against Charleston Southern. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m at Gore Arena.
Men’s Soccer
Wake Forest: Senior forward Ian Harkes capped off one of the most decorated careers in program history when he was named the 2016 MAC Hermann Trophy winner, the top individual honor in college soccer, on Friday night. Harkes had already become the first player in ACC history to be named the ACC Midfielder of the Year, ACC Championship MVP and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the same season. A two-year captain, Harkes was also named the NSCAA Scholar Player of the Year.
Women’s Soccer
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has signed two early enrollees for the spring semester, head coach Tim Santoro announced. Lexi Moore and Naomi Powell have joined the team and are eligible to train with the program immediately. Moore played three seasons of varsity soccer with Jacksonville High School and tallied 24 goals and 14 assists in 54 games. Powell joins the program from the Carolina Rapids, where she recently helped lead her club to the USYS 19/20U Red Division title and was also named to the 2015 USYS 1999 All-Star Team.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team is set to open its 2017 season inside the newly renovated Reynolds Coliseum on Sunday when it hosts No. 5 Florida at 2 p.m. The home opener will mark the first of a three-meet streak against teams listed in the top 30 of the 2017 NCAA preseason poll, as the Wolfpack will face No. 9 Georgia and No. 30 Utah State in its second week of competition.
From news releases
Comments