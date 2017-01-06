College Notebook

0:39 Roy Williams on Theo Pinson's return to action Pause

0:47 UNC ready to play NC State despite the snow

0:55 UNC's Theo Pinson photobombs another press conference

3:16 UNC's Berry finishes with 31 in win over Clemson

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

2:18 Low temperatures will follow snow as winter storm approaches the Triangle

2:18 Governor Roy Cooper and First Lady share dance at Inaugural Ball

3:31 New N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper makes two Cabinet post picks

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab