College Notebook

Wake Forest’s Harkes wins Hermann Trophy
Wake Forest senior forward Ian Harkes capped off one of the most decorated careers in program history when he was named the 2016 MAC Hermann Trophy winner, the top individual honor in college soccer, on Friday night.
Harkes had already become the first player in ACC history to be named the ACC Midfielder of the Year, ACC Championship MVP and NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the same season.
A two-year captain, Harkes was also named the NSCAA Scholar Player of the Year.
“I couldn’t be more excited for Ian to win the MAC Hermann Trophy. It’s the most prestigious award in college soccer and he proved time and time again this season that he’s an elite player in our game,” Wake Forest men’s soccer coach Bobby Muuss said. “His senior season was one for the record books, and we couldn’t be more excited for him and his family.”
Harkes was joined as a finalist by Florida Gulf Coast junior forward Albert Ruiz and Maryland sophomore transfer forward Gordon Wild. Harkes was chosen as the winner through voting by NCAA Division I coaches.
The Fairfax, Va., native becomes Wake Forest’s second MAC Hermann Trophy winner in program history. He joins Marcus Tracy, who earned the honor in 2008. Harkes also matches his father, John Harkes, as a MAC end-of-season honoree. John, a standout performer under Bruce Arena at Virginia, was named the MAC Player of the Year in 1987. From 1986 to 2001, the Missouri Athletic Club gave out the Hermann Trophy and Player of the Year honors before the two awards merged in 2002.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: Chris Clemons led the visiting Camels with 25 points, but the team just couldn’t run with Liberty, falling 61-54 on Saturday. The Camels return to action Wednesday in a 7 p.m. start at Gardner-Webb.
N.C. Central: The home doubleheader against Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference foe University of Maryland Eastern Shore has been rescheduled for Wednesday at 4 and 6 p.m due to adverse weather conditions on Saturday.
Women’s Basketball
ECU: Antoinette Bannister hit a game-winning 3-pointer, and Bre McDonald logged her fifth double-double of the season as the Pirates downed SMU 58-57 for their first American Athletic Conference victory of the season Saturday at Minges Coliseum. The Pirates return to action on Wednesdayat 7 p.m. at Temple.
Elon: After trailing most of the fourth quarter, the Phoenix rallied to take down Drexel 48-45 on Friday night at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. The victory marks the first win over the Dragons in program history after dropping the first four matchups to date. The Phoenix returns to the friendly confines of Alumni Gym on Sunday when they host to Delaware at 2 p.m.
UNC: The Tar Heels wrap up a busy first week in the ACC with a home game with Virginia at 2 p.m. on Sunday inside Carmichael Arena. The team is currently 0-2 in ACC play for the first time since 2000-01 and looks to avoid an 0-3 start for the first time since the 1999-00 campaign when they began 0-5.
Football
Campbell: Brian Stryffeler has been selected as one of 44 members of the 19th annual Football Championship Subdivision Athletic Directors Association Academic All-Star team. A redshirt junior with a 3.90 GPA, the Sanford native started 19 straight games for the Camels, earning an All-PFL honorable mention this season after taking second-team honors in 2015.
Wrestling
UNC: A quartet of 3-0 performances lifted the Tar Heels to a sweep of the American Duals Friday evening at American University’s Bender Arena. The Heels opened the day with a 25-6 victory over Army West Point before a nearly identical 25-7 win over Wyoming. The grapplers closed out the event with a 26-10 triumph over the host Eagles that improved the squad to 4-2 on the year in dual action. No. 5 Joey Ward, No. 7 Ethan Ramos, Troy Heilmann and Cory Daniel each won all three of their matches on the day to lead the team ahead of its ACC opener Sunday vs. Virginia Tech.
From news releases
