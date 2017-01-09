College Notebook

N.C. State’s Dennis Smith Jr. named ACC Freshman of the Week
N.C. State men’s basketball freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr., was named the ACC Freshman of the Week on Monday. This is the second time this season Smith has earned this honor.
Smith recorded the second triple-double in N.C. State history and the first in ACC history by a freshman against an ACC opponent with 27 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds in the Wolfpack’s 104-78 win over Virginia Tech on Wednesday. Smith, was 9-for-16 from the field in the win. Smith’s 11 rebounds were a career-high, and he also had a career-high with five steals in the win. The triple-double was only the 29th by an ACC player in the 64-year history of the league. Smith closed the week with 11 points and team-highs in assists (five) and steals (three) in the Wolfpack’s loss at UNC-Chapel Hill.
For the week, he averaged 19 points, eight assists, eight rebounds and four steals in two games.
Smith and his teammates return to action Wednesday when they travel to Boston College. The game will begin at 9 p.m.
St. Augustine’s: Quincy January has been named CIAA Men’s Basketball Player of the Week after leading St. Augustine’s to a 2-0 record last week. January averaged 21 points on 71.4 percent shooting in addition to averaging 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks as the Falcons defeated William Peace 75-61 on Monday and Bowie State 77-71 in overtime on Thursday. In addition, January scored his 1,000th career point in a loss to Virginia Union on Monday.
Campbell: On the heels of a tough loss, the Camels continue a two-game Big South road stretch Wednesday in a 7 p.m. start at Gardner-Webb. The team saw its two-game win streak halted Saturday after a 61-54 loss at Liberty despite a 25-point effort from Chris Clemons.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Following its third 3-1 start to ACC play in four seasons, the Wolfpack reentered the top 25 of The Associated Press national rankings Monday at No. 23. Ranked 29th in the AP poll and 23rd in the USA Today Poll a week ago, the Wolfpack dropped a close 67-64 decision to then No. 14 Miami on Jan. 5 before picking up a 65-50 road win at Wake Forest on Jan. 8. Already in ACC play this season, the Pack has defeated No. 2 Notre Dame and won at No. 6 Florida State.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans have entered the D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Regional Media Poll for the first time this season in a tie for 10th, it was announced Monday. Following a 2-1 week, the team entered the poll in a tie for 10th with Newberry College. The Trojans opened the week with an 86-76 victory over Converse College before suffering a tough 74-65 loss to the fifth-ranked team in the Southeast region, Limestone College.
Football
N.C. Central: The Eagles closed out their 2016 football campaign as the 19th ranked team in the country, according to the final FCS Coaches Poll announced Monday. The Eagles collected the most wins in the program’s Division I era with a 9-3 overall record and an unbeaten 8-0 mark in league play. The team defeated nationally-ranked N.C.A&T 42-21 on Nov. 19 to capture the MEAC championship and earn the league’s bid to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta. After sharing the league crown in 2014 and 2015, the Eagles are the conference’s first outright champion since 2012.
Wake Forest: Head coach Dave Clawson announced on Monday that Wayne Lineburg, a University of Virginia graduate, will join the Demon Deacon coaching staff as tight ends coach and special teams coordinator. Lineburg and Clawson coached together at Richmond from 2004-06 when Lineburg served as the Spiders’ offensive coordinator and running backs coach. During their time together in Richmond, the Spiders set school records in total offense and touchdowns.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils will open the 2017 season ranked seventh in the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association preseason coaches poll, and are one of four ACC teams in the top seven of the poll and all five are among the top 15. Ranked eighth in the Inside Lacrosse preseason poll, the Blue Devils will face off against five of the top six teams and eight of the top 20 overall. Reigning NCAA Champion North Carolina tops the poll, while Maryland and Denver round out the top three. Notre Dame and Syracuse complete the top five, coming in fourth and fifth, respectively.
From news releases
