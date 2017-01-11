College Notebook

Duke recruits join football team
A trio of student-athletes – Chris Katrenick, Evan Lisle and Marquis Waters – have joined the Blue Devil football program, head coach David Cutcliffe announced Wednesday in conjunction with the beginning of spring classes.
Katrenick, a 6-3, 205-pound quarterback from Algonquin, Ill., is a consensus three-star prospect and rated as the No. 35 pocket passer in the nation by ESPN.com. He was a first team all-state selection by the Illinois Football Coaches Association in 2016, and completed 143 of 280 pass attempts for 2,223 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading Harry D. Jacobs High School to the Class 7A quarterfinals.
Lisle, a 6-7, 310-pound offensive lineman from Centerville, Ohio, graduated from Ohio State University in December 2016 with a degree in family resource management. He played in 26 games for the Buckeyes over the past two seasons as Ohio State compiled a 23-3 ledger with a victory over Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl to close the 2015 campaign and a defeat to eventual national champion Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinals to cap this past season.
Waters, a 6-1, 190-pound defensive back from Delray Beach, Fla., is a consensus three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 66 athlete in the country by ESPN.com. As a senior, he registered four interceptions, nine pass breakups and two caused fumbles to help Atlantic High School to a 9-4 overall record and berth in the Florida High School Athletic Association regional finals.
Duke is scheduled to open spring practice Feb. 3.
Wake Forest: Head coach Dave Clawson announced Wednesday that Christian Beal, a running back, has enrolled at Wake Forest for the spring semester. A three-time All-Northwest selection, Beal will begin his freshman year this week and will participate in spring ball, which begins next month. Clawson also announced the addition of Lyle Hemphill to the Demon Deacons’ defensive coaching staff. Hemphill joins Wake Forest after six seasons at Stony Brook, including the last four as defensive coordinator.
Campbell: David Marsh, a key member of the offensive coaching staffs at Texas A&M and UCLA for the past four seasons, has been named offensive coordinator, head coach Mike Minter announced Wednesday.
Men’s basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Kenneth Collins scored 19 points, including four three-pointers for the men’s basketball team, but the Falcons lost 70-67 to Lincoln (Pa.) University in a CIAA game at Emery Gymnasium
Women’s basketball
N.C. State: Two future players have been nominated for consideration to play in the 2017 McDonald’s All-American Game. Kai Crutchfield and Kayla Jones — both of whom signed NLIs in November 2016 to suit up for the Wolfpack in advance of the 2017-18 season — were among 453 players nationwide and just 12 in North Carolina to receive the nominations.
Shaw: In a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association cross-division contest, the Bears took down the Bulldogs of Bowie State University 79-69 on Wednesday evening inside a packed C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium. The victory snaps the Bulldogs’ 10-game win streak as Shaw gives Bowie State its first conference loss on the season.
N.C. Central: Sophomore guard Rodneysha Martin scored a career-high 25 points in leading the team to a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference win for a second straight day as the Eagles knock off University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 68-59, Wednesday afternoon in McDougald-McLendon Arena.
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, the team was defeated by Lincoln (Pa.) University 55-29 at Emery Gymnasium in a CIAA women’s basketball contest. Quiera Gilmore scored nine points and Maiya Gibson added seven points for the Falcons, who posted season lows in points and shooting percentage. Shakeisha Washington grabbed seven rebounds and Kelsee Arnold snatched six boards.
Wrestling
N.C. State: The team started its ACC slate in dominating fashion, as the 10th-ranked Wolfpack (5-1, 1-0 ACC) won the final eight bouts of the night and defeated Duke 34-6 in Reynolds Coliseum. After the Blue Devils (2-3, 0-1 ACC) won the first two matches, N.C. State won eight straight, including six for bonus points.
Softball
Duke: Assistant coach Amanda Chidester has been named to the 2017 USA Softball Women’s National Team. The team will compete at the World Cup of Softball XII in July in Oklahoma City, Okla., and later at a Pan American Games/World Baseball Softball Confederation World Championship Qualifier.
Baseball
N.C. State: The team will start the 2017 season ranked No. 14 in the Perfect Game Preseason Poll, the organization announced Wednesday. The Wolfpack ended the 2016 season with a 38-22 overall record, capped by hosting an NCAA Regional for the fifth time in program history, all of which have come under the leadership of head coach Elliott Avent.
Men’s lacrosse
Duke: Four members of the team have been tabbed Preseason Division I All-Americans by Inside Lacrosse in the publication’s 2017 Face-Off Yearbook. Juniors Justin Guterding and Sean Cerrone and seniors Kyle Rowe and Thomas Zenker all collected honorable mention recognition. The first team has three players from each of the preseason No. 1 Denver, No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 10 Brown.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: Thanks to an impressive performance as an all-arounder in the first week of NCAA competition, Chelsea Knight was named EAGL Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Men’s tennis
Duke: The team wrapped up the competition portion of its trip to Hawaii with eight victories against opponents from LSU. The Blue Devils and Tigers played two rounds of doubles and one round of singles, with Duke winning four of six doubles matches and four of seven singles matches, including four of five completed matches.
