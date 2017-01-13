College Notebook

Ackley’s number to be retired Jan. 26
Former Carolina great and 2009 Rivals.com National Player of the Year Dustin Ackley will have his No. 13 retired in a ceremony during the UNC-Virginia Tech basketball game on Jan. 26 at the Dean E. Smith Center. Ackley is set to become the fourth player in program history to receive this honor, joining Dave Lemonds, B.J. Surhoff and Andrew Miller.
Ackley, a native of Walnut Cove, hit .417 with 22 home runs, 75 runs and 73 RBIs in his junior season of 2009 en route to player of the year accolades. He was named ACC Player of the Year and added consensus All-America and first-team All-ACC honors while leading Carolina to its fourth consecutive College World Series appearance. During the 2009 CWS, Ackley recorded his 28th career hit in Omaha to become the all-time hits leader at college baseball’s signature event.
Ackely is the only three-time All-American in school history and left UNC with career records for batting average (.412), hits (346), runs (227) and total bases. He won UNC’s Patterson Medal as the school’s top male student-athlete and was selected No. 2 overall by the Seattle Mariners in the 2009 MLB Draft. Ackley made his major league debut on June 17, 2011, and has played in parts of six seasons with the Mariners and the New York Yankees.
Men’s Soccer
Wake Forest: A pair of Demon Deacons took the first step into their professional careers as they were selected on the first day of the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft on Friday. Jacori Hayes was selected 18th overall in the first round by FC Dallas, while Alec Ferrell was picked with the first selection of the second round, 23rd overall, by Minnesota United. Hayes and Ferrell guided the team to a 19-3-3 overall record and a national runner-up finish at the NCAA College Cup, as the Deacs also claimed the ACC regular season and tournament titles.
Duke: Former Blue Devil Jeremy Ebobisse was selected Friday by Major League Soccer’s Portland Timbers with the No. 4 overall pick. Ebobisse, a Generation Adidas signee, played for the Blue Devils in 2014 and 2015, playing in 38 games during his two seasons with the Blue Devils, including 30 starts. He tallied seven points from two goals and three assists his rookie campaign and compiled seven goals and four assists for 18 points as a sophomore.
UNC: Colton Storm and Walker Hume were selected in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft on Friday. Storm was taken 14th overall by Sporting KC, while Hume was drafted in the second round by FC Dallas. The two defenders were catalysts for the club that reached the College Cup in Houston, was the top seed in the ACC Championship after winning the ACC’s Coastal Division and recorded a No. 4 final ranking according to the NSCAA with a 14-3-4 record.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: The top two scoring teams in the Big South Conference meet Saturday in a noon tip-off at Gore Arena when the Camels host pre-season league favorite Winthrop. The American Sports Network will televise the game on 74 outlets throughout the United States, including 10 in the Carolinas and Virginia. After Saturday’s game, the Camels continue a two-game home stand Thursday against High Point at 7 p.m. in Gore Arena.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: For the fifth time in six games, the No. 23/22 Wolfpack (13-5, 3-2 ACC) will play an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent ranked within the national top 25 when it hosts No. 12/15 Duke on Sunday afternoon. Tip-off is set for 3 p.m. from Kay Yow Court inside Reynolds Coliseum.
N.C. Central: The Eagles will try to stay undefeated in Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play when they visit Virginia to play at Norfolk State University on Saturday and Hampton University on Monday. Both contests are slated to tip off at 4 p.m. The Eagles opened league play with a pair of home wins, defeating Delaware State University and University of Maryland Eastern Shore on Tuesday and Wednesday. The Eagles have started MEAC play 2-0 for the first time since joining the league in 2011-12.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Head coach John Danowski and a quartet of former Blue Devils will don the red, white and blue of the U.S. men’s national team this weekend in the annual Team USA Spring Premiere. The United States will face off against Notre Dame at 1 p.m. Sunday at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Swimming & Diving
Duke: The program will open 2017 by competing in three consecutive dual meets, beginning with a home meet against South Carolina on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion. The Blue Devils will be back in action for the first time since a Dec. 3 dual meet at Queens University of Charlotte. In that meeting Blue Devil swimmers claimed 18 of 24 individual events and swept all four relays to defeat the Queens men and women.
