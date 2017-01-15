College Notebook

UNC women claim Carolina Cup title
The University of North Carolina women’s track and field team captured the Dick Taylor Carolina Cup for the third time in four years on Friday, while the men’s team tied for first place with Duke.
The women’s team tallied 72 points during the competition to take the title, Duke finished in second with 41 points, East Carolina was third with 24 points and N.C. State placed fourth with 16 points. The UNC and Duke men’s teams recorded 41 points to tie for the championship, East Carolina finished in third with 36 points and N.C. State took fourth with 31 points.
The women won eight events, while the men’s team finished first in five of the evening’s events.
UNC’s Morgan Ilse kicked off the 2017 indoor season by dominating the competition in both the mile and 3,000 meter. Ilse set a PR in the mile with a time of 4:56.47, which is the second fastest time in the ACC this year. Her time of 9:51.20 in the 3,000 is also the second fastest in the conference this season.
N.C. State’s Joshua Davis led the way for the Pack with a dominating victory in the weight throw. Davis’ mark of 70 feet, 5.75 broke his old school record by 6.25 inches and moved him from fifth to second in the NCAA standings.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons added 11 more top-10 finishes on the final day of competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Saturday. The team finished the meet with 28 top-10 finishes and three event titles in 22 events. The Deacs have a quick turnaround and head to Chapel Hill Wednesday and Thursday to compete in the Tobacco Road Multis.
Elon: The Phoenix concluded its stay at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Saturday. Led by Lauren Brzozowski, who won the 400-meter dash with a time of 58.11, the women recorded 6 top-10 finishes in the event. The Phoenix is back on the track next Saturday for the Wake Forest Invitational at the JDL Fast Track Complex.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: Chris Clemons led the Camels with 16 points, but the team couldn’t quite pull out a come-from-behind victory, falling to Winthrop 72-63. In addition to Clemons’s efforts, teammates Kyre’ Hamer and Shane Whitfield added 15 and 12 points respectively. The Camels continue their two-game home stand Thursday with a 7 p.m. start against High Point.
Women’s Basketball
UNC: The Tar Heels hit the road once again for a key ACC matchup with Pitt on Sunday. Tip off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Both teams enter the game with identical 1-3 records thus far in conference play.
Shaw: Due to team illness that has affected the team, the basketball doubleheader versus Livingstone scheduled for Saturday was postponed. The games have been rescheduled for Jan. 23. The women’s game will tipoff at 6 p.m. followed by the men’s game at 8 p.m.
Campbell: The Camels led wire-to-wire en route to a 49-39 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday in a Big South Conference matchup at the Templeton Center. Hayley Barber and Brianna Cribb led the Camels (11-4, 3-1 Big South) with 10 points apiece while Hannah Long pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds. Up next for the Camels will be a conference matchup against Winthrop at Gore Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. It will be the second of four straight Tuesday home matchups.
Wrestling
N.C. State: The 10th-ranked Wolfpack cruised to three dual wins at the Pitt Duals on Saturday. In the three wins, the Pack outscored its opponents 90-26 and won 23 of the 30 matches. The Pack started with a 29-10 win over Harvard, then a 24-13 win over Edinboro, before closing the day with a 45-3 win over Columbia. The Pack hits the mats again on Monday, traveling to UNC for a conference dual beginning at 7 p.m.
Swimming & Diving
Duke: The Blue Devils opened the spring portion of the campaign with a pair of victories over SEC foe South Carolina Saturday in Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion. The 23rd-ranked Blue Devil women came away with a 167-133 victory and the men topped the Gamecocks, 160.5-139.5 in a dual that came down to the final event of the meet. With the wins, both squads improved to 5-1 heading into next weekend’s regular-season finale against Virginia.
UNC: The Tar Heels men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams opened action in the spring semester portion of their schedule with dual meets win at Navy on Saturday. The men defeated the Midshipmen 170-130, while the women emerged with a 179-119 triumph. Both teams go to 1-3 on the season in dual meet action heading into next Saturday’s dual meet at Koury Natatorium versus Virginia.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: In result of strong vault and bars team performances, the Wolfpack wrapped up its second meet of the season on Friday evening with a final score of 193.900 to split its tri-meet at Utah State with Bowling Green inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The Pack posted nine top-five finishes in route to its second-place finish. The team will continue its road swing as it heads to Georgia on Monday for a 2 p.m. dual inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Fencing
Duke: The men’s and women’s fencing teams are set to kick off the season Sunday at the Penn State Duals. Both the men’s and women’s teams will match up against host-team Penn State, Columbia, Haverford, Penn and Yale, while the women will also compete against Temple.
