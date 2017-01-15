College Notebook

Smith earns 100th win in Elon’s 75-65 victory over Drexel
Elon women’s basketball head coach Charlotte Smith, a former star at UNC, recorded her 100th career victory Sunday as host Elon defeated Drexel 75-65to extend the program’s winning streak to nine games in a row.
Shay Burnett fell one rebound and one assist shy of the first triple-double in program history with 10 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. She was one of four players to score in double figures with Lauren Brown leading the Phoenix at 19 points, Jenifer Rhodes at 13 points and Maddie McCallie at 11, thanks to a 4-for-4 performance from the field with three triples.
With her 17 points, Brown is now 14 points away from joining the 1,000-point club. She is one of three active players with at least 900 points. Burnett has now scored 918 points in her Elon career and Rhodes has notched 917. Elon’s last player to hit 1,000-career points was Kelsey Harris in 2014.
Drexel’s Jessica Pellechio led all scorers with 24 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Sarah Curran finished with 15 points. No other Drexel player finished with more than seven points.
The Phoenix (13-4, 5-0 CAA) polished off the season sweep of Drexel (12-4, 3-2) in front of 1,054 fans.
UNC: Kauai Bradley scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Pittsburgh won 68-48 over the visiting Tar Heels on Sunday.
Jamie Cherry scored 13 points to lead North Carolina (12-6, 1-4 ACC). Leading scorer Stephanie Watts failed to score in double figures for just the second time in 17 games. She settled for nine points and seven rebounds. Paris Kea scored eight points. The Heels return home to host Wake Forest at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons hit the road to take on Virginia Tech on Monday. The Deacons have dropped the last two meetings to the Hokies but have won six of the last 10 games between the two schools. Tip-off is set for 1 p.m.
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, Maiya Gibson scored a career-high 14 points as the Falcons lost to Winston-Salem State 70-69 at Emery Gymnasium. Next up, the Falcons will host Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday in the last of six straight home games. Game time is 5:30 p.m. at Emery Gymnasium.
Men’s Basketball
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, Quincy January recorded 19 points and 10 rebounds as the Falcons defeated Winston-Salem State 70-62 in its CIAA Southern Division opener at Emery Gymnasium. The Falcons will conclude their six-game homestand against Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
Football
ECU: Brandon Lynch has been named defensive backs coach according to an announcement from second-year East Carolina head coach Scottie Montgomery on Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack returns to J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center Monday for a pair of matches against The Citadel. The matches will be played at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The Wolfpack is hosting The Citadel in a doubleheader for the second consecutive year. The Pack swept both matches 7-0 last season and is undefeated all-time against The Citadel.
Duke: The Blue Devils open the dual match portion of the season Monday with a 3 p.m. match against Elon. The Blue Devils returned from Hawaii, after three days of competition, on Saturday. The Blue Devils own an 11-1 advantage in series history with the lone loss a 4-3 setback on January 17, 2014
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The Phoenix kicks off the spring season hosting N.C. A&T and Radford on Monday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix faces the Aggies at 10:30 a.m. and Radford at 2 p.m. The Phoenix returns six players – Erica Braschi, Natalia Janowicz, Olivia Lucas, Maria Paraja, Kirsten Ward and Suzanne Zenoni – from last year’s squad. The returning players on this year’s team accounted for 60 of Elon’s 70 singles wins and a trip to the CAA Tournament semifinals last season.
Duke: Senior Chalena Scholl picked up her second singles win of the Freeman Memorial Championships Saturday in Las Vegas, advancing to the quarterfinal round of the three-day tournament. In addition to singles, a number of Blue Devils duos took the courts for doubles play. After picking up a victory in the first day of the event, the Duke tandem of Scholl and Kaitlyn McCarthy earned its second win of the tournament, downing Stanford’s Doyle and Lord, 7-5.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: After splitting its tri-meet at Utah State on Friday, the No. 26 Wolfpack will continue its road swing with a quick turnaround at No. 15 Georgia Monday. The meet is set for a 2 p.m. start inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Heading into Monday’s meet, the team sits at No. 26 in the latest Road To Nationals polls with a scoring average of 194.413. The Pack additionally is listed among the top 25 in two rotations, sitting at 17th on bars (48.813) and 20th on vault (48.875). In the individual rankings Chelsea Knight remains in the top 25 as an all-arounder as she sits at 23rd with an average of 39.188.
From news releases
Comments