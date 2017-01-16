College Notebook

Duke signees to play in McDonald’s game
Duke signees Wendell Carter Jr., and Gary Trent Jr., were named to the East and West teams, respectively, on Sunday night when the McDonald’s All-American Game committee announced the rosters for the 2017 event.
Carter is a five-star recruit ranked No. 3 overall in the 2017 recruiting class by ESPN. He was an honorable mention MaxPreps All-American as a junior after leading Pace Academy to the Georgia Class AA state title with averages of 21.6 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.5 blocks per game.
Trent is also a five-star recruit and is ranked No. 8 in the class by ESPN. He was named a MaxPreps All-American and the Gatorade Minnesota Player of the Year in 2016 after averaging 26.4 points and 5.8 rebounds for Apple Valley High School. He scored 21.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2015 to lead Apple Valley to the Minnesota 4A state title. He currently Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif.
N.C. Central: Eagles senior forward Kyle Benton had a strong showing in his first games back from injury, and he was rewarded by being named Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference, the league announced on Monday.
Women’s basketball
Wake Forest: Wake Forest’s upset bid of Virginia Tech fell short Monday, as the visiting Demon Deacons fell 72-70. Trailing by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter, Wake Forest (10-7, 1-3 ACC) mounted a spirited comeback but was unable to complete the upset. Four Demon Deacons scored in double figures Monday, led by Amber Campbell’s 22 points and Milan Quinn’s double-double (15 points, 14 rebounds).
N.C. Central: Senior guard Morgan Jones filled up the box score with 14 points, six rebounds and five steals in a 60-36 MEAC road loss at perennial power Howard on Monday.
N.C. State: Following a week of 1-1 action in ACC play during which the Wolfpack (14-5, 4-2 ACC) narrowly fell on the road at Syracuse and defeated Duke, the team moved up two spots from No. 23 to No. 21 in The Associated Press poll.
Mount Olive: Senior guard Daria Simmons has been named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.
Elon: Senior guard Lauren Brown has been named CAA Player of the Week for her performance in the team’s two victories over the weekend at College of Charleston and against Drexel.
Softball
Mount Olive: The Trojans have been picked third in the Conference Carolinas Softball Preseason Coaches Poll Monday. The poll was voted on by the conference member head softball coaches.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: After a 193.900 team score in its tri-meet last Friday at Utah State, the No. 26 Wolfpack made a quick turnaround on Monday with its dual meet at No. 15 Georgia, bouncing back with a final score of 194.800 inside Stegeman Coliseum.
Baseball
Mount Olive: The Trojans were picked to win the Conference Carolinas Baseball Championship, it was announced Monday by the conference office.
Men’s tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack earned a pair of 7-0 wins over The Citadel on Monday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The Pack dominated the visitors, winning every possible match point and only dropping one doubles match during the day.
Women’s tennis
Elon: The Phoenix picked up its first two victories of the spring season on Monday, defeating N.C.A&T and Radford 7-0 at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Wake Forest: The Deacons started their spring season with a pair of 7-0 victories over the College of Charleston and Winthrop. The last time the Deacs opened their spring season with a pair of 7-0 sweeps was on Jan. 19, 2015.
Miscellanious
Raleigh Sports Club: Former N.C. State women’s basketball player and color commentator for WNBA games on ESPN Debbie Antonelli will be speaking at the Raleigh Sports Club on Jan. 18.
From news releases
