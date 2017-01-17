College Notebook

East Carolina & Appalachian State Agree To 4-Year Football Series
East Carolina and Appalachian State, two programs which share a competitive rivalry dating back to its roots in the Southern Conference, have agreed to a 4-year, home-and-home football series in 2021, 2024, 2025 and 2026, according to a joint announcement by both institutions Tuesday.
The Mountaineers will host the Pirates at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 4, 2021 to renew a 31-game series that originated in 1932. The arrangement also features contests on Bagwell Field inside ECU’s Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 14, 2024 and Sept. 5, 2026, along with a meeting at ASU’s Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone on Sept. 6, 2025.
Appalachian State owns a 19-12 lead in the series, but the two programs have met only twice since 1979. East Carolina used 29-24 and 35-13 victories in Greenville to open the 2009 and 2012 campaigns, respectively, to extend its current win streak to six straight against the Mountaineers.
Shaw: Head football coach Adrian Jones and football players Keelan Jones, Venson Jones, Jr. defeated the Pride by the score of 14-10 during the Jan. 15 HBCU Spirit of America Bowl game at the Virginia Beach Sportsplex.
Men’s Basketball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will open their doors to host Miami Wednesday at 8 p.m. at the LJVM Coliseum. Ticket sale prices begin at $25.
St. Augustine: On Wednesday, the Falcons will host Johnson C. Smith University in a CIAA basketball doubleheader at Emery Gymnasium. The women’s game begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices are $13 for adults and $8.50 for children ages 6-12.
Shaw: Senior Benji Bell of Gainesville, Fla., was named Newcomer of the Week in The CIAA weekly men’s basketball honors Tuesday for week 10 of the 2016-17 men’s basketball season.
Also, after a weekend off from competition due to illness,the men’s and women’s basketball teams will travel to Winston-Salem State University for a doubleheader Wednesday,at the C.E. Gaines Center. Tipoff for the women’s game is 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Mt. Olive: The Trojan women’s team has entered the D2SIDA Women’s Basketball Regional Media Poll for the first time this season in a tie for 10th place, it was announced Monday. The team opened the week with an 86-76 victory over Converse College, before suffering a 74-65 loss to Limestone College.
The Lady Trojans will return home for Piggly Wiggly Blackout Night on Saturday, hosting Pfeiffer at 2 p.m. in Kornegay Arena.
Shaw: Junior LaQuisha Taylor, from Charlotte, earned CIAA Player of the Week for week 10 of the 2016-17 women’s basketball season, the league announced on Tuesday.
UNC: Tar Heel signee Janelle Bailey was selected for the 16th annual girls McDonald’s All American Game that will take place March 29 at the United Center in Chicago. Bailey, from Charlotte,will showcase her talents for the East team during the nation’s premier high school basketball all-star event.
N.C. State: Following a week of 1-1 action in Atlantic Coast Conference play during which the Wolfpack (14-5, 4-2 ACC) narrowly fell on the road at No. 26/24 Syracuse and defeated No. 12/15 Duke, the team moved one spot from No. 22 to No. 21 in the January 17 USA Today poll.
Sunday’s win over Duke was the team’s third over a team ranked within the national top 15 since ACC play began on Dec. 29.
ECU: The Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) are set to host UCF (11-6, 1-3 AAC) Wednesday night in Minges Coliseum. Tip-off is at 7:05 p.m.
Campbell: Summer Price scored a game-high 20 points in the team’s 61-32 win over Winthrop Tuesday night in a Big South Conference women’s basketball matchup at Gore Arena.
The Camels will return to action Saturday at Longwood in the second of three-straight weekend road games. Tipoff in Farmville, Va. is set for 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Duke: Senior goalkeeper Robert Moewes became the latest Blue Devil to be selected in the 2017 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, being chosen by Toronto FC with the eighth pick of the third round and the 52nd choice overall. Moewes is the second Blue Devil goalkeeper under head coach John Kerr to be drafted by an MLS squad. James Belshaw was picked 49th by the Chicago Fire in 2013.
Baseball
Elon: oach Mike Kennedy has announced that five players will serve as team captains for the 2017 season – senior Jordan Barrett, Danny Crowe and Will Nance along with Sophomore Ryne Ogren and red-shirt Freshman Cam Devanney.
The Phoenix will open its 2017 season Feb. 17, with a 4 p.m.game against Longwood. Season tickets are currently available for as little as $50 for adults.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: Sophomore Petros Chrysochos has been named the ACC’s Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday. Chrysochos, the No. 1 ranked player in the country, paced the Demon Deacons to a pair of victories over North Florida and East Tennessee State on Jan. 14.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: Tar Heel teammates Jessica Aney and Hayley Carter were named the ACC Women’s Co-Players of the Week on Tuesday.
The doubles team of Aney and Carter went undefeated (4-0) at the Freeman Memorial Championship in Las Vegas this past weekend. Ranked second in the nation, the Tar Heel duo defeated a pair of ranked opponents, including No. 3 Sherif Ahmed and Maddox from Pepperdine by a score of 7-6 in the finals for the championship title.
Men’s Lacrosse
Mt. Olive: The Trojans were selected second in the 2016-17 Men’s Lacrosse Conference Carolinas Coaches Preseason Poll as announced Tuesday by the conference office.
The team collected 55 points and one first-place vote from the coaches. The Trojans also received the program’s first-ever bid to the NCAA Division II Men’s Lacrosse Championship in 2016 after going 13-5 overall and 5-1 in Conference Carolinas action. The team was ranked as high as No. 5 in NCAA Division II in 2015-16.
Women’s Lacrosse
Mt. Olive: The Lady Trojans have been picked to finish second in the 2017 Conference Carolinas Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Coaches Poll, as it was announced on Tuesday. The poll was voted on by the conference member head women’s lacrosse coaches.
The team posted an overall record of 13-6 and finished second in the Conference Carolinas standings with a 7-1 mark in conference play in 2016. They ended the 2016 campaign with a narrow 3-2 loss to Limestone in the Conference Carolinas women’s lacrosse tournament championship game.
Swimming & Diving
ECU: Junior Alicia Roueche has been named American Athletic Conference Women’s Diver-of-the-Week, the league office announced today. The weekly honor is the second of her collegiate career.
Roueche posted a pair of personal best scores in a 175-113 win against Old Dominion. The junior captured the top spot in the 3-meter event with a score of 319.65 and produced a NCAA Zone qualifying score of 261.70 on the 1-meter board.
Men’s Volleyball
Mt. Olive: The Trojans opened Conference Carolinas play with a three-set sweep of Pfeiffer University, 25-15, 25-17, 25-15, on Tuesday evening in Misenheimer.
From news releases
