College Notebook

Sykes set to retire
N.C. State head men’s golf coach Richard Sykes will step down at the end of the 2016-17 season, the four-time ACC Coach of the Year announced on Wednesday.
Inducted into the Golf Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2001, Sykes led the Wolfpack to the program’s first ACC championship in 1990 and recruited and coached Matt Hill, the Wolfpack men’s golf program’s first individual NCAA Champion (2009).
The Wolfpack’s golf successes under Sykes’ leadership go beyond the conference level. N.C. State has qualified for 23 NCAA Regionals and 12 NCAA Championships as a team during Sykes’ career as head coach, finishing seasons among the nation’s elite for over four decades. Including regular season and postseason play, Sykes’ squads have won a total of 52 team tournament titles throughout his career, averaging more than one per season.
Sykes assisted in overseeing the 2008 completion of the Lonnie Poole Golf Course, N.C. State’s first on-campus home golf course designed by Arnold Palmer’s Course Design Co. Sykes, a former member of the National Advisory Board for the Golf Coaches Association of America, has also served on the NCAA Selection Committee and has been the chairman.
Baseball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack has been picked No. 6 in the D1 Baseball Preseason Poll, the organization said. The team is one of seven Atlantic Coast Conference teams represented in the ranking along with No. 3 Florida State, No. 9 UNC-Chapel Hill, No. 12 Louisville, No. 15 Clemson, No. 17 Virginia and No. 21 Miami.
Football
Wake Forest: Head coach Dave Clawson on Wednesday named Jay Sawvel as the Demon Deacons’ new defensive coordinator. Sawvel most recently was the defensive coordinator at Minnesota, where he constructed a top 25 defense and helped the Gophers to their best record in 13 seasons.
Women’s basketball
Shaw: The Bears suffered a 65-59 loss to Winston-Salem State University on Wednesday evening at the C.E. Gaines Center for a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Southern Division contest. The Bears had won two in a row before the loss and stand 5-13 overall, 2-4 in the conference and 0-1 in the division while the Rams post an 8-9 record overall, 4-3 within the CIAA and 2-0 in the division.
St. Augustine’s: Despite a 19-point effort from Kaaliya Williams, the Falcons fell to Johnson C. Smith University 67-44 Wednesday night. The loss drops the team to 3-13 on the year and 0-2 in conference play.
Women’s soccer
N.C. State: After four seasons as the associate head coach of the Wolfpack, Mike Barroqueiro has accepted the head coaching job at the University of Delaware.
Women’s golf
Wake Forest: The team announced Wednesday the hiring of assistant coach Ryan Potter. Potter joins the program with over 10 years’ experience working with nationally ranked men’s and women’s teams.
Women’s lacrosse
Duke: Former Blue Devil Sarah Bullard has been named to the 18-player U.S. women’s national team that will compete in the 2017 Federation of International Lacrosse Women’s World Cup July 12-22 in Guildford, England.
Men’s tennis
Mount Olive: The Trojans were selected as the favorite to win the 2017 Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Championship, according to this season’s Conference Carolinas Men’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll, the school announced Wednesday.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The Wolfpack continues its streak of sitting among the top 10 of the national polls, as the men’s team checks in at No. 3 and the women’s squad sits at No. 9 in the latest College Coaches of America rankings, released Wednesday.
Women’s tennis
Mount Olive: The Trojans were selected as the favorite to win the 2017 Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Championship, according to this season’s Conference Carolinas Women’s Tennis Preseason Coaches Poll, the school announced Wednesday.
Fencing
Duke: Blue Devils freshman Eoin Gronningsater garnered ACC Men’s Fencer of the Week recognition, while fellow rookie Lindsay Sapienza was Co-Female Fencer of the Week after their performances at the Penn State Duals.
From news releases
