College Notebook

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing Pause

3:17 NC State's Omer Yurtseven: I was ready to do whatever it took

1:12 Here's why Duke and UNC are recruiting high school basketball phenom Kevin Knox

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

0:29 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing cash

1:07 Activists want police out of Wake County schools

0:37 Gas leak on Raleigh's Capitol Boulevard causes traffic snafus during Thursday morning commute.

1:35 Kevin Knox talks about UNC, Duke and their strengths as he weighs his upcoming college decision

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC