College Notebook

NCCU football earns more postseason honors
After a historic season that included a third straight conference championship and a trip to the Celebration Bowl, postseason accolades continue to pour in for members of the N.C. Central football team.
NCCU center Carl Jones and defensive back Mike Jones were selected as SBN Black College All-Americans.
Both Carl and Mike Jones were also First-Team honorees on the list of BCSP 2016 “Baad Team” of Black College All-Americans, along with defensive lineman Frederick Henry-Ajudua. Senior offensive lineman Tarrance Wells received Second-Team recognition, while Mike Jones was also named to the Third Team as a kickoff returner.
NCCU head coach Jerry Mack was tagged 2016 BCSP Coach of the Year, adding to the awards he captured from the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and the American Football Coaches Association.
Track and Field
N.C. State: Grant Rivers is off to a quick start at the Hokie Invitational, leading the heptathlon with 2,790 points. Rivers set a personal record in the 60-meter run with a mark of 6.45 seconds then added event wins in the high jump (6 feet, 5.50 inches) and shot put (39-5.75), while finishing second in the long jump (21-0.25). The redshirt junior will wrap up the competition tomorrow with the 60 hurdles, pole vault and 1,000. He is the current indoor heptathlon school record holder with 5,039 points.
Swimming and Diving
Duke: The Blue Devils will welcome a pair of top-20 Virginia teams Friday for the program’s regular-season home finale in Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion. Duke will honor its 18-member senior class prior to the start of the 5 p.m. dual meet. The Blue Devils women jumped one spot to No. 22 in Wednesday’s national rankings, released by the College Swimming Coaches Association of America.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will host three opponents over the weekend, welcoming Troy on Friday and Elon and Monmouth on Sunday. The Wolfpack will play all three matches at J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center as well as host a neutral-site match between Elon and Monmouth at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Duke: The Blue Devils head to Kentucky for their first road match of the year, facing the Wildcats at 5 p.m. Friday. This will mark the fifth straight year of competition between the two teams, with the Blue Devils owning a 12-5 lead in the series
Women’s Soccer
N.C. State: Glen Tourville has been named the associate head coach, as announced by head coach Tim Santoro. Tourville most recently served as director of coaching with the Classic Eagles Soccer Club in Columbus, Ohio, since 2014.
Women’s Golf
Mount Olive: The team was voted third in the Conference Carolinas coaches preseason poll announced by the conference office. The Trojans collected 78 points and two first-place votes.
Golf
Mount Olive: The men’s team was voted third in the Conference Carolinas coaches preseason poll announced by the conference office. The Trojans collected 69 points and two first-place votes.
Elon: Coach Chris Dockrill has announced Haley Bookholdt (Columbus, N.J.) and Adel Vadkerti (Komaron, Hungary) will join the Phoenix program for the 2017-18 season. Bookholdt has won the Women’s Club Championship and has two International Junior Golf Tour championship titles under her belt. Vadkerti has won the 2015 and 2016 Polish Junior Open Championship, the 2014 and 2015 Israel Junior Championship, the 2015 Hungarian Crown, the 2014 and 2015 Hungarian Cup, the Slovenian Junior Open Championship and the 2016 Hungarian Open Match Play Championship.
Women’s Basketball
Elon: The Phoenix is set to welcome preseason CAA favorite James Madison to Alumni Gym at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Phoenix has now won nine games in a row.
St. Augustine’s: Kaaliya Williams scored 19 points in a 67-44 CIAA women’s basketball loss to Johnson C. Smith on Wednesday. After playing six consecutive home games, the Falcons head a short distance to meet crosstown-rival Shaw at Spaulding Gymnasium at 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: Anthony Gaskins scored 16 points in a 63-56 CIAA loss to Johnson C. Smith at Emery Gymnasium Wednesday. The Falcons will head crosstown to visit rival Shaw at Spaulding Gymnasium at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The Wolfpack returns home Friday to host Ball State and William and Mary in a tri-meet. The matchup is slated for a 7 p.m. start at Reynolds Coliseum. In the latest Road To Nationals poll the Wolfpack checked in at No. 25 with a 194.413 scoring average. The Pack remains ranked on two rotations, as the team is 18th on bars (48.813) and 21st on vault (48.875).
Miscellaneous
Mount Olive: The university sent four student-athletes Kenneth Gilliam (men’s soccer), Fabiana Alcala (women’s soccer), Diego Lopez (men’s cross country/track & field), and Kylie Ward (softball) along with Associate Director of Athletics/Compliance Coordinator LaToya Lindsey and Mental Skills Trainer Intern Liz Agiato to the 26th Annual APPLE Training Institute (formerly APPLE Conference) in Charlottesville, Va.
Raleigh Sports Club: Former Virginia Tech football coach, Frank Beamer has been added to the list of speakers. After 29 seasons as head coach of Virginia Tech, Beamer retired at the conclusion of the 2015 season. He coached the Hokies to 23 consecutive bowl games, including a national championship appearance, along with seven conference championship titles.
Weekly Wednesday meetings are held in Bradley Hall at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Rd., Raleigh, at the corner of Lake Boone Trail, just inside the I-440 Beltline.
