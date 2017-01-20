College Notebook

3 Demon Deacons in All-Star games
Three Wake Forest senior football players have been selected to postseason all-star games.
Linebacker Marquel Lee and cornerback Brad Watson will play in the 92nd annual East-West Shrine game on Saturday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla. Both will play for the East team. Brentson Buckner, an assistant coach with the Arizona Cardinals, will be the East team’s head coach.
Rover Thomas Brown participated in the Tropical Bowl in Daytona Beach on Sunday. Brown helped lead the National team to a 28-14 win over the American team. Brown had one pass break-up in the contest.
Brown was the MVP of the Military Bowl last month as Wake Forest defeated No. 23 Temple. Brown had seven tackles, a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a pass break-up and a quarterback hurry.
Lee was named a first team All-ACC linebacker by both the Associated Press and Phil Steele. He earned fourth team All-America honors from Athlon and Phil Steele.
Watson was Wake Forest’s fourth-leading tackler in 2016 with 49 solo tackles and 14 assists. He had a pair of interceptions, six pass break-ups and two forced fumbles along with a blocked kick.
Shaw: Football fans are invited to join Head Coach Adrian Jones and his coaching staff for a signing day celebration in the Ball Room of the Willie E. Gary Student Services Center on Feb. 1 for a social hour that will begin at 6:30 p.m., following a short program at approximately 7 p.m.
During the event, fans, alumni and spectators will have an opportunity to hear about the signees and watch video footages of the 2017 signing class in action. Coach Jones, the assistant coaches and current players will be available as the 2017 Shaw Bears football schedule is announced and a silent auction featuring Shaw football memorabilia and related items is held.
Wrestling
N.C State: The NCAA released Friday the first of four coaches’ panel rankings for the 2016-17 wrestling season. Nine of the Pack’s 10 starters – Jamal Morris, Kevin Jack, Sam Speno, Thomas Bullard, Brian Hamann, Nick Reenan, Michael Macchiavello, Malik McDonald and Mike Kosoy – were ranked in their respective weight classes.
Duke: The NCAA released the first of its four wrestling coaches’ panel rankings Friday, and Jacob Kasper and Connor Bass are among the top 33 in their respective weight classes. The final set of coaches’ rankings will be one of the tools used as part of the selection process to determine the qualifiers for the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships, which are set for March 16-18 in St. Louis.
UNC/NCSU: North Carolina returns home to host arch-rival and ninth-ranked N.C. State on Monday at 7 p.m. in the “Brawl in the Hall,” a dual match that will be in Memorial Hall instead of Carmichael Arena.
Campbell: The Camels defeated Gardner-Webb 24-12 Friday evening in the 2016-17 home opener at Carter Gym. The team picked up seven individual victories, including a pair of wins over NCAA ranked opponents. Nathan Kraisser, Jonathan Ryan, Joshua Heil, Austin Kraisser, Ville Heino, Willie Bivens III, and Jere Heino were all winners. The Camels will take the mat again on Jan. 28 at noon as the team travels to UT-Chattanooga for its third SoCon dual of the year.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: The No. 21/21 Wolfpack seeks to continue its strong start to Atlantic Coast Conference play Sunday afternoon when it hosts Clemson. Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Kay Yow Court inside Reynolds Coliseum. The team enters Sunday’s game with a 14-5 record, a 4-2 mark in ACC play, and the No. 21 national ranking in both the AP and USA Today polls.
Campbell: The team will return to action Saturday afternoon for a Big South Conference matchup against Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, at 2 p.m. Entering Saturday’s game, the Camels have matched their best start to a season in the program’s NCAA era. Their 12-4 record equals the 1987-88 and 1990-91 seasons and they are chasing the 1990-91 team’s 13-4 mark.
ECU: The Pirates (10-9, 1-5 AAC) travel to Cincinnati (13-5, 4-1 AAC) for an AAC matchup Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Fifth-Third Arena. The Pirates look to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday afternoon. The team is off to a 1-5 slate in league play after facing the top five teams in the AAC Preseason Poll and UCF.
Men’s Basketball
Wake Forest/N.C. State: Wake Forest begins a two-game road trip with a visit to N.C. State. The Wolfpack is looking to improve to 12-1 at home this season. For the Demon Deacons, a win would eclipse last year’s win total, both overall and in the ACC. The Deacons are also looking to snap their 25-game ACC road losing streak.
Shaw: Senior guard Larry Richardson II posted 24 points, including 5-of-7 shooting from the three point line to lift the team to a 64-62 road victory at Winston-Salem State on Wednesday night. With the win, the team earns its first division victory to improve to 7-9 on the year and 3-3 within the conference. The Bears return to action Saturday versus cross-town rival St. Augustine’s University for a 4 p.m. tipoff inside C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium. Doors open at 1 p.m.
Campbell: The team travels to face defending Big South Conference champion UNC Asheville on Saturday in a 4:30 p.m. tip-off. The Camels (10-9, 3-4) have dropped consecutive games for the first time since Nov. 19-21 after an 83-78 loss Thursday to High Point.
Elon: The team faces the William & Mary Tribe for the second time in Colonial Athletic Association action Saturday at 7 p.m. inside Alumni Gym. The Tribe have won five straight meetings against the Phoenix and lead the all-time series 10-1 and 5-1 during Elon's Division I era.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The number 2-ranked team in the country will play host to No. 12 Oklahoma on Saturday. First serve is set for 5 p.m. and the match will take place inside the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center. The Demon Deacons and Sooners met three times last season, with the Deacs claiming the first two matches before Oklahoma knocked them out of the NCAA Tournament.
Duke: The No. 25 Blue Devils played its first road match of the year at No. 15 Kentucky and dropped a 5-2 decision. The team captured the doubles point and netted a singles win from freshman Nick Stachowiak. The Devils have a week between matches, welcoming Michigan State to Durham for a 6 p.m. match on Jan. 27. They finish the weekend with a 6 p.m. home match Jan. 28 against VCU.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team is set to kick off its 2017 spring dual season as it hosts a doubleheader on Saturday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The Wolfpack will take on Appalachian State at 9 a.m. and Campbell at 5 p.m.
Elon: The Phoenix earned its third straight victory to remain undefeated on Friday, shutting out South Carolina State, 7-0, at the Starmount Country Club in Greensboro. Olivia Lucas had a strong outing for the Phoenix, going 2-0 overall with decisive singles and doubles victories. The team improves to 3-0 overall with the win and South Carolina State falls to 0-1 to start its season.
Track and Field
Duke: The Blue Devils totaled 15 top-five finishes on day one of the Hokie Invite. The team will be back in action Saturday to wrap up the event in Blacksburg, Va.
N.C. State: The NC State track and field team won three events and earned seven ACC qualifying marks on the first day of the Hokie Invitational on Friday. Action continues on Saturday.
St. Augustine’s: Shaquille Dill was named CIAA Men’s Runner of the Week and teammate Jumonne Exeter was selected CIAA Men’s Field Athlete of the Week. Both earned conference honors for their performances at the JDL College Kickoff Classic in December. Meanwhile, the team will resume the 2017 portion of its indoor track and field schedule at the Liberty Kickoff. The Falcons men and women will compete Saturday with the field events starting at 9 a.m. and the running events beginning at 9:45 a.m.
Elon: The women’s team journeys to the JDL Fast Track Complex for the Wake Forest Invitational this Saturday, with field and running events starting at 9:30 a.m. The Phoenix is expected to have 25 of its athletes in competition this weekend.
Field Hockey
Duke: After competing with the U.S. U21 women’s national team at last month’s Women’s Hockey Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, freshman Margaux Paolino has been named to the 2017 U.S. U21 national team roster. Paolino scored twice as Team USA earned an eighth-place finish at the Junior World Cup.
Swimming and Diving
Duke: The Blue Devils took on a pair of nationally-ranked Virginia squads on Senior Night Friday in Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion. The 22nd-ranked women (5-2, 1-2 ACC) suffered a 175-125 setback to the fifth-ranked Cavalier women, while the men’s team (5-2, 0-2 ACC) fell to 15th-ranked Virginia, 164-135.
Despite the dual meet losses, the Blue Devils featured several highlights on the night, including a facility record by senior Maddie Rusch in the 50-yard freestyle, two breaststroke wins by senior Peter Kropp and victories in three of the four relay events. The program also received a boost in diving, with Blue Devils earning first-place finishes in all four events.
Rifle
N.C. State: The ninth-ranked Wolfpack will head to Murray, Ky., this weekend for matches against No. 19 University of Tennessee at Martin on Saturday and No. 13 Ole Miss on Sunday. Murray State will host the matches inside the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range. Competition is slated to begin at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Skyhawks and 9 a.m. Sunday versus the Rebels in a Great America Rifle Conference match. The Wolfpack enters the weekend with a 7-5 overall record and a 4-3 mark in GARC contests.
Fencing
Duke: The team will head back to Pennsylvania this weekend to compete in the Philadelphia Invitational Saturday. Competition will take place in the Tse Ping-Cheng Cheung Ling Sports Center on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania. The Blue Devils are looking to improve after opening the 2017 campaign at the Penn State Duals last weekend, with the No. 10 men picking up wins against Columbia (16-13) and Haverford (21-6). On the women’s side, the Blue Devils topped Haverford (27-0) and Yale (14-13).
From news releases
