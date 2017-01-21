College Notebook

Tar Heels fall to Cavaliers in dual swim meet
The North Carolina men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams returned to Koury Natatorium for the first time since Oct. 7, falling short against a pair of nationally-ranked teams.
The Virginia women defeated the Tar Heels 173.5-121.5 while the Virginia men downed the Tar Heels 170-130. The Tar Heels teams both moved 1-4 overall and 0-2 in the ACC.
On Saturday, the Carolina women took first place in five of 16 events while the Tar Heels men took first place in six events and tied in one relay.
UNC’s divers were stellar again as they swept all four events. For the women, Elissa Dawson won the 3-meter with 354.08 points and she captured the 1-meter event with 309.68. Senior Jack Nyquist swept the men’s boards, scoring 357.85 in 1-meter and 394.73 in 3-meter diving.
For the men, senior Jorden Merrilees continued his excellent season by winning the 200 free in 1:37.61 and the 500 free in 4:26.67. In the latter race, he touched out teammate Henry Campbell by just one one-hundredth of a second. Junior Craig Emslie won the 100 breaststroke in 54.64. Michael McBryan captured the 200-yard event in 1:59.79.
Women’s Basketball
ECU: Bre McDonald scored a career-high 27 points in the Pirates’ 10-point road loss to Cincinnati, 74-64, on Saturday. McDonald shot 72.2 percent from the field (13-for-18) and had six rebounds, surpassing her previous mark of 21 points in a game.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Kaaliya Williams scored 20 points for the Falcons in a 69-57 CIAA loss to rival Shaw at Spaulding Gymnasium. The Falcons fell to 0-3 in the Southern Division and 3-18 overall. The Bears improved to 1-1 in the Southern Division and 6-13 overall.
Campbell: The Camels hit 10 3-pointers in their 66-54 win over Longwood Saturday at Willett Hall. Summer Price led the Camels (13-4, 5-1 Big South) in double-figures with a game-high 20 points. The Camels will return to action Tuesday when in-state rival High Point travels to Buies Creek for a 7 p.m. tip inside Gore Arena.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons return home to face Georgia Tech at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday’s game is Youth Sports Day. All kids eighth grade and under wearing a youth sports team jersey will receive free admission to the game.
Elon: The Phoenix looks to get back on track after having its nine-game winning streak snapped. They Phoenix will head to William & Mary for a 2 p.m. matchup.
UNC: The Tar Heels will face its fourth ranked team in ACC play on Sunday by hosting No. 6 Notre Dame at noon in Carmichael Arena.
Duke: The 15th-ranked Blue Devils will hit the road for the first of two straight away contests this weekend as the team will travel to Boston College at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Men’s Tennis
Elon: Following a season-opening loss on the road against ACC foe Duke, the Phoenix continues its six-match road swing to open the season with a doubleheader in Raleigh,against Monmouth and N.C. State. First serve against Monmouth is set for 1 p.m. with first ball against the Wolfpack slated for 4:30 p.m
Track & Field
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Shakinah Brooks recorded a winning mark of 19-7 1/2 in the women’s long jump at the Liberty Kickoff on the Liberty University campus in Lynchburg, Va.
Duke: The Blue Devils wrapped up the final day of competition at the Hokie Invitational with several finishes on the team’s all-time list to go along with 13 top-five results. The Blue Devils totaled 28 top-five finishes, seven ACC qualification times and marks and took the top spot five times in Blacksburg, Va.
The team will be back in action next weekend as it travels to Clemson for the Clemson ACC Challenge.
UNC: The Tar Heels competed in the Notre Dame Invitational on Saturday, where the women placed third and the men finished in fifth place.
The women’s team tallied 72 points to finish in third place behind Michigan (113 points) and Louisville (89 points). The men’s team recorded 51 points throughout the meet on Saturday, trailing Michigan (133 points), Louisville (86 points), Michigan State (61 points) and Notre Dame (56 points).
Gymnastics
UNC: The Tar Heels lost to Florida Friday night in the first home gymnastics meet of the season, 197.325-194.300. The Tar Heels showed significant improvement from a week ago as the score was two points higher than the season opener at George Washington last Saturday, while also setting season bests on the uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise.
Wrestling
Duke: The Blue Devils look to get back in the win column Sunday when they take on the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis. The match is set to start at 2 p.m.
From news releases
