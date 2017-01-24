College Notebook

Duke’s Lexie Brown selected to Ann Meyers Drysdale Award watch list
The honors keep rolling in for Duke University’s Lexie Brown as the junior was one of 28 players selected to the Ann Meyers Drysdale Award mid-season watch list for national player of the year Tuesday.
Brown, also named ACC Player of the Week on Monday, is averaging 17.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals on the season, after redshirting last season. The 5-9 guard ranks second in the ACC and fifth nationally in free throw percentage (92.5); fourth in ACC scoring; and third in the ACC and 21st nationally in steals per game. Brown recently hit 56 consecutive free throws, the sixth-longest streak in NCAA history and a new ACC record.
Brown was tapped for ACC Player of the Week after leading Duke to two conference wins, while averaging 25.5 points, 3.0 steals, 3.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists. Over her 64 minutes of playing time, Brown did not commit a turnover. She’s totaled a team-best nine games with 20 or more points on the season.
Duke will next face eighth-ranked Notre Dame Thursday, Jan. 29 at 7 p.m., live on the ACC Network Extra.
Women’s basketball
N.C. State: Off to a 5-2 start to Atlantic Coast Conference play, which includes three wins over teams ranked within the national top 15, the Wolfpack (15-5, 5-2 ACC) moved up three spots Tuesday from 21st to 18th in the Jan. 24 USA Today poll.
Shaw: The Shaw Lady Bears dropped an 88-73 decision to the visiting Livingstone College Lady Blue Bears Monday inside C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium for a Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) Southern Division loss that drops the Lady Bears (6-14, 3-5 CIAA) to 1-2 in the division while LC (9-9, 4-4 CIAA) improves to 2-1 in division action.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack is ranked 15th in the USTFCCCA National Poll and 16th in FloTrack’s national team indoor rankings. The team currently has four athletes ranked in national-qualifying position. The Pack will continue its season this weekend at the Bob Pollock Invitational Friday and Saturday.
Duke: Pole vaulter Madison Heath was named ACC Women’s Field Field Tri-Performer of the Week following her performance at the Hokie Invite in Blacksburg, Va.
UNC: High jumper Nicole Greene was named ACC Women’s Field Tri-Performer of the Week.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: Junior Skander Mansouri has been named the ACC Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The award is the fourth in Mansouri’s career and first this season after he helped lead the Demon Deacons to a sweep of 12th ranked Oklahoma.
Football
Duke: Seven home dates including a Friday night tilt against Miami highlight the 2017 schedule. The Blue Devils open the 2017 campaign with the Bull City Gridiron Classic against fellow Durham institution N.C. Central University on Sept. 2 at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium. The Blue Devils begin ACC play on the road against rival North Carolina on Sept. 23, marking the earliest gridiron contest between the Blue Devils and Tar Heels in the 103-game series history.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will play six home games at BB&T Field including a pair of non-conference games, according to the upcoming season announced Tuesday. The Deacs open the schedule on Thursday, Aug. 31 at BB&T Field against Presbyterian, and the team will begin ACC play on Sept. 9 at Boston College.
NCCU: Fans are invited to a first glimpse of the 2017 recruiting class with a Signing Day Celebration on Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at Michael Jordan Nissan. Head coach Jerry Mack and other coaches will speak about the new recruits, then attendees will have the opportunity meet some of the new Eagles and take pictures with the MEAC Football Championship trophies.
Wrestling
N.C. State: Junior Kevin Jack was named ACC Wrestler of the Week Tuesday after defeating North Carolina’s Joey Ward and helping lead a 19-11 Wolfpack dual match victory. Jack, the nation’s second-ranked wrestler at 141 pounds, scored a 10-4 decision over Ward, who is ranked third nationally by InterMat, in the final match of the night.
Duke: The Blue Devils continue with a midweek dual at Old Dominion Wednesday, squaring off against the Monarchs at 7 p.m. at the Ted Constant Center. The match will be the sixth in the previous 17 days for the Blue Devils. The team looks to rebound from a heartbreaking setback on criteria to Navy on Sunday. The Devils tied the Midshipmen 17-17, but lost on the third tiebreak to fall to 2-5 overall on the year.
Swimming and Diving
ECU: The American Athletic Conference announced its weekly awards this afternoon with junior John Myhre and senior Marion Abert being named Men’s and Women’s Swimmer-of-the-Week, respectively. It’s Myhre’s first weekly award of the season and Abert’s second.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: Senior defender Erin O’Hara has been named the Big South Conference Women’s Lacrosse Preseason Defensive Player of the Year in a vote by the league’s head coaches. The Camels were selected third in the annual preseason poll among the eight teams competing for the 2017 conference title. Sophomore midfielder Melissa Placek and junior attacker Kayla Reilly joined O’Hara on the preseason all-conference team.
Fencing
Duke: Freshman Duncan De Caire was named ACC Male Fencer of the Week following his performance at the Philadelphia Invitational over the weekend. De Caire and the Blue Devils will be back in action Feb. 5 as they travel to Cambridge, Mass., for the Eric Sollee Invitational.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: The 10th-ranked Blue Devils are set to open the 2017 dual match season Wednesday, welcoming Elon to the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The match, slated for a 3 p.m. start, marks the second time in program history the two teams will meet, with the Blue Devils earning a 7-0 victory during last year’s dual match season-opener.
Elon: The team is back on the road this week for a doubleheader against No. 10 Duke and Meredith College on Wednesday, at Duke’s Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. The Phoenix faces Duke at 3 p.m. followed by Meredith College at 6:30 p.m. Following Wednesday’s doubleheader, the Phoenix continues its four-match swing away from home on Feb. 4, against former Southern Conference rival Furman. The match will start at 10 a.m.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, the university will participate in the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week when the Falcons and Blue Bears square off in a CIAA men’s basketball game at Emery Gymnasium. Game time is 7:30 p.m. The men’s contest is part of a basketball doubleheader. The women’s game between both squads will start at 5:30 p.m.
Shaw: For the third consecutive game, the team needed a second half rally here Monday night as the now top-seed in the CIAA Southern Division Bears outscored Livingstone College 44-38 after halftime to post a 82-79 victory over the Blue Bears in a crowded C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium. The victory puts the Bears in sole possession of first place in the CIAA South as Shaw (9-9, 5-3) improves to 3-0 in the division. With the loss, Livingstone (6-11, 3-4 CIAA) stands 2-1 within the division.
From news releases
