College Notebook

2 added to Tar Heels staff
University of North Carolina head football coach Larry Fedora announced Wednesday the addition of assistant coaches Deke Adams and Terry Joseph to the defensive staff. Adams, who coached with Fedora at Southern Miss and UNC, will coach the defensive line. Joseph, who spent the last three seasons at Texas A&M, will coach the defensive backs.
Adams coached the UNC defensive line in 2012 and spent three years with Fedora at Southern Miss in 2009-11.
During his one-year stint in Chapel Hill, Adams coached All-America tackle Sylvester Williams, a first-round selection in the 2013 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. The Tar Heels went 8-4 that season and tied for first in the ACC Coastal Division.
Joseph tutored an Aggies pass defense in 2015 that ranked No. 4 nationally in passing yards allowed per game and No. 18 in pass efficiency defense. Another highlight was the successful transition of lifelong running back to cornerback made by Brandon Williams in 2015. Williams was picked in the third round of the NFL Draft the following spring.
Football
N.C. Central: With three straight conference championships and a trip to the Air Force Reserve Celebration Bowl to build on, North Carolina Central University’s 2017 schedule features three newcomers, two Triangle foes and six home games inside O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.
Campbell: The Camels released their schedule for the 2017 season Wednesday. Six games at Barker-Lane Stadium, including a Thursday night home season opener for the fourth straight season, highlight the schedule.
Women’s basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, the trio of Kelsee Arnold, Quiera Gilmore and Kaaliya Williams scored 12 points apiece for St. Augustine’s University in an 83-54 CIAA women’s basketball loss to Livingstone College at Emery Gymnasium.
Shaw: Junior LaQuisha Taylor scored a game-high 20 points to lead the Bears to a 71-67 victory over the visiting Fayetteville State University Broncos on Wednesday evening inside a packed C.C. Spaulding Gymnasium.
Baseball
Wake Forest: The Atlantic Coast Conference released its 2017 baseball preseason poll, with the Demon Deacons being picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division by the league head coaches.
Campbell: As construction continues at Jim Perry Stadium, home of the Camels, turf installation began Wednesday, the school stated.
Elon: The team was represented on the 2017 Preseason All-CAA Baseball team by designated hitter CJ Young, the league said Wednesday. The conference also announced its preseason all-league team that saw the Phoenix slated fifth.
Men’s basketball
ECU: The backcourt combo of Elijah Hughes and Kentrell Barkley combined for 31 points as the Pirates defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes 69-66 Wednesday in Greenville.
Women’s tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils opened the 2017 dual match season in convincing fashion Wednesday afternoon, defeating Elon, 7-0, in the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. With the result, Duke improves to 1-0 on the year, while the Phoenix’s record falls to 3-2.
Elon: Aftter falling to Duke in the first match of a doubleheader, the Phoenix came away with a victory over Meredith College on Wednesday at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center at Duke University
Field Hockey
Wake Forest: Senior forward Sarah Thornhill is one of 16 athletes selected for the 2017 U.S. Women’s National Development Squad, USA Field Hockey announced Monday.
Men’s tennis
N.C. Central: Sophomore Gabriel Cucalon and freshman Theofanis Kontopoulos won at the top two positions in the Eagles lineup on Saturday against Presbyterian College, and the victories earned the teammates a pair of Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference men’s tennis weekly awards on Wednesday
Swimming and diving
Duke: The men’s and women’s squads have been named College Swimming Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America Teams for the 2016 fall semester, the organization said Wednesday.
Men’s soccer
N.C. State: Stephen Elias of the men’s soccer team has been selected to compete at the 2017 World Maccabiah Games in Israel July 5-17.
