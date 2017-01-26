College Notebook

Prunty named defensive line coach at East Carolina
Robert Prunty, a four-time conference recruiter-of-the-year honoree with two different programs, has been named defensive line coach at East Carolina according to an announcement from second-year head football coach Scottie Montgomery on Thursday.
Prunty’s appointment to the Pirates’ staff closes out a four-year tenure at Cincinnati where he served as associate head coach and defensive ends coach since 2013 and co-defensive coordinator since 2014. Prunty also spent three seasons under Tommy Tuberville at Texas Tech from 2010 to 2012, directing the Red Raiders’ defensive ends.
In seven combined seasons at the FBS level, Prunty was part of five bowl appearances, a conference co-championship and was recognized by Scout.com as the Big 12 Conference Recruiter-of-the-Year in 2010-11 and 2011-12 before earning similar honors as the American Athletic Conference’s top recruiter in 2012-13 and 2013-14.
From 2002 to 2009, Prunty served as head football coach at Hargrave Military Academy where 27 of his players went on to the NFL.
Baseball
Campbell: The Camels have been voted second in the Big South preseason poll announced on Thursday by the league office. The team picked up two first-place votes, coming in just shy of preseason favorite High Point, which collected four first-place tallies. The Camels begin the season on Feb. 17, hosting Northern Kentucky at Jim Perry Stadium.
Softball
Elon: The Phoenix was selected to finish fifth in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll as voted by the league coaches on Thursday. The team opens its season versus Hampton at Hunt Softball Park at 4 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: The CIAA contest against Fayetteville State at Capel Arena in Fayetteville will be televised on the ASPiRE TV Network at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Shaw: The Bears suffered a tough two-point loss at the hands of Fayetteville State, 72-70, in a CIAA Southern Division contest on Wednesday night. The loss snapped the team’s three-game win-streak as the Bears (9-10, 5-4 CIAA) fall to 3-1 in the division.
Women’s Basketball
Elon: The Phoenix will look to hold onto the top spot in the CAA standings when it battles Northeastern at 7 p.m. on Friday at the Cabot Center in Boston.
Track and Field
N.C. State: The Wolfpack is back in action this weekend at Clemson’s Bob Pollock Invitational. The Wolfpack will send a full squad to compete at the meet, which features strong competition.
Duke: The Blue Devils will be back in action this weekend as they travel to Clemson, S.C., for the Bob Pollock Invitational. Junior Madison Heath continues to excel as the team’s top-performing pole vaulter and is currently ranked first in the ACC and sixth nationally.
Elon: For the second straight year, the Phoenix women’s team travels to Liberty to compete at the Darius Dixon Invitational on Friday and Saturday at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex.
Tennis
Duke: After one road match, the Blue Devils return home to face Michigan State and VCU for 6 p.m. matches on Friday and Saturday. The Blue Devils (1-1) open the weekend with the Spartans (2-1) on Friday before the Rams (4-0) visit on Saturday.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The Wolfpack returns home this weekend for its last two dual meets of the regular season. The Wolfpack will host UNC at 5 p.m. Friday and Virginia at 4 p.m. on Saturday. This weekend marks the first time the men have faced a conference opponent this season, as the team remains undefeated with a 3-0 record. The women’s team faced Duke in October and earned a 177-123 win on the road and is 2-1 (1-0 ACC) on the year with its only loss against top-ranked Texas.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The Wolfpack will continue its homestand Friday when it hosts Southern Utah inside Reynolds Coliseum at 7 p.m.
