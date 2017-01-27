College Notebook

Alumnus Mit Shah donates $5 million to Wake Forest basketball
Construction is underway on the Shah Basketball Complex and the Sutton Sports Performance Center.
The $12 million project includes the $9 million Shah Complex, as well as a $3 million investment on the third floor of the Sutton Center. Preliminary site work for both began in November and a groundbreaking will be on April 7.
The Shah Complex will be named in honor of university alumnus and trustee Mit Shah, whose $5 million gift made the facility possible.
The complex will be the home of Wake Forest basketball and feature strength and conditioning and recovery areas, a dedicated sports nutrition area, a practice gym with on-court film viewing areas that allow for immediate video analysis and enhanced coaching, as well as resources and innovative sports science technology.
The basketball programs will benefit from a new sports medicine facility with an expanded hydrotherapy area, 18,000 square feet for men’s and women’s basketball offices, locker rooms, team meeting rooms, film and video rooms, recruiting areas and a heritage room that will celebrate the programs’ traditions.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: Chris Clemons scored 36 points and the Camels defeated Radford 78-61 Thursday in front of a national TV audience on ESPNU at the Dedmon Center. The nation’s eighth-leading scorer, Clemons made 13-of-24 shots, including 4-of-10 threes, and 6-of-7 from the line to go along with five rebounds and four steals. He finished one point shy of his career-high 37, which he scored Jan. 4 in a win over Charleston Southern. The team will begin the second half the Big South schedule at 2 p.m. Saturday when the Camels host Liberty.
Elon: The team made key defensive stops in the final minutes to hold on for a 51-49 victory at Northeastern on Thursday at Matthews Arena. The Phoenix closes its two-game Colonial Athletic Association northern road swing on Saturday at Hofstra as the Phoenix looks to continue its winning streak. The contest at David S. Mack Sports Complex will tip off at 4 p.m.
Shaw: On Saturday, the team will continue its CIAA Southern Division play when it travels to Charlotte to face Johnson C. Smith University. The game is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Bears slipped to 3-1 in the Southern Division after suffering a buzzer beater loss to the visiting Fayetteville State Broncos on Wednesday night.
Women’s Basketball
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons (13-7, 4-3) picked up their third-straight conference win with a 71-55 victory over Boston College on Thursday night at the LJVM Coliseum. Alex Sharp scored a career-high 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and was one rebound shy of a double-double with nine. Amber Campbell led the Deacs with 19 points.
N.C. State: The No. 18/18 Wolfpack (16-5, 6-2 ACC) finished the first half of ACC play with a 55-42 win over Pittsburgh on Thursday evening on Kay Yow Court inside Reynolds Coliseum. The Pack shot a season-low 16-50 (.320) from the field in the win, but its defense held the opponent below 50 points for the fifth time this season. The team takes a three-game winning streak into Chapel Hill for a 3 p.m. Sunday clash against UNC-CH.
North Carolina: A 31-point third quarter from No. 17 Miami was the difference in the Hurricanes winning 100-88 over North Carolina on Thursday night from Watsco Center. The trio of Paris Kea (26), Destinee Walker (23) and Jamie Cherry (22) scored 71 of North Carolina’s 88 points on the night.
Duke: The Blue Devils started strong but were unable to hold off a late-surging Notre Dame squad, falling 62-58 in a battle of top-15 teams Thursday evening at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Junior Lexie Brown topped the 20-point mark for the third time in three games, pacing the Blue Devils with 22 points and matching her season high with four treys.
Shaw: On Saturday, the team will travel to Charlotte to face Johnson C. Smith University. The women’s game is slated for a 2 p.m. tipoff. The Bears (7-14, 4-5 CIAA) are looking to build upon Wednesday’s 71-67 victory over Fayetteville State.
St. Augustine’s: The team will visit Fayetteville State University in a CIAA women’s basketball clash at Capel Arena in Fayetteville. Tip-off is 1 p.m. Both teams are searching for their first Southern Division victory. The Falcons are 0-4 in the division and 3-19 overall, and the Broncos are 0-4 in the division and 4-15 overall.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils, ranked seventh in the preseason poll, will see its first set of new faces Saturday when it welcomes Ohio State for a preseason scrimmage. The game is set to start at 11 a.m., on the West Campus Turf Fields along Bassett Drive. Fans are welcome to attend but will have to watch from outside the fence for safety purposes.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: Shakinah Brooks, Jumonne Exeter and Immanuel Hutchinson were honored by the CIAA. Brooks was named women’s field athlete of the week, Exeter was chosen men’s field athlete of the week and Hutchinson was selected men’s runner of the week. On Saturday, the teams will compete in the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va. The field events begin at 9:30 a.m. and the running events start at 11 a.m.
Elon: For the second straight meet, senior Briana O’Grady set a personal record in the weight throw as the team opened its first day at the Darius Dixon Invitational on Friday evening at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex. O’Grady tossed a distance of 51’ 5.75” (15.69m) in the weight throw and finished ninth overall in the event. The South Kingstown, R.I., native broke her previous personal-best heave of 50’ 10.25” (15.51m) that she set Saturday at the Wake Forest Invitational.
Duke: Through day one of the Bob Pollock Invitational, several Blue Devils recorded personal-best marks and totaled 13 top-10 finishes on the day. The Devils will be back in action Saturday morning for the final day of the invitational.
Men’s Tennis
UNC: A hard-fought doubles point and strong play by Tar Heel upperclassmen propelled the team to a 4-0 win over Notre Dame on Friday in ITA Kick-Off Weekend play at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. With the win, seventh-ranked Carolina improved to 6-0 on the spring and will face Vanderbilt Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The winner moves on to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, of which UNC is the defending champion, Feb. 17-20 in Charlottesville, Va.
Wake Forest: The No. 2-ranked Deamon Deacons opened play at the ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-1 victory over Nebraska on Friday (Jan. 27) evening inside the Wake Forest Indoor Tennis Center. The Deacs will face Georgia State on Saturday, with the winner earning a berth to the ITA National Team Indoor Championship.
Elon: The team dropped a 5-2 decision to Furman at Mickel Tennis Center on Thursday to snap a five-match winning streak against the Paladins that dated back to 2013. Felipe Osses-Konig picked up his first singles victory of the season and Petar Tomic got things going in singles with a quick victory at No. 4, but the Phoenix couldn’t recover from dropping the doubles point and fell to 1-3 on the season while Furman earned its first win to move to 1-2.
Duke: The team returned home and returned to the win column Friday with a 6-1 victory against Michigan State at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center. Freshman Spencer Furman clinched his first career match as the Blue Devils (2-1) dropped just two sets to the Spartans (2-2). The Blue Devils improved to 2-0 at home this season.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team will travel to the West Coast for the ITA Kick-Off Weekend hosted by No. 3 Pepperdine in Malibu, Calif., to compete among an elite group of NCAA Division I programs. The event, which includes 60 teams nationally at 15 sites, will determine this year’s qualifiers for the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Feb. 10-13.
Play will begin Saturday as the third-seeded Wolfpack is set to go head-to-head with Arkansas (No. 2 seed) at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the team will play either Pepperdine at 1 p.m. or UNLV at 4 p.m., depending on the outcome of Saturday’s matches.
Wrestling
North Carolina: The Tar Heels and 23rd-ranked Pitt will meet Saturday, each looking for their first ACC wins of the year. The Heels, coached by Coleman Scott, are led by senior Joey Ward, who is ranked fifth nationally at 141, and junior Ethan Ramos, who is sixth nationally at 174 pounds. The Tar Heels are 5-5 overall and 0-2 in the league after early losses to the top-ranked teams in the ACC in Tech and eighth-ranked N.C. State.
N.C. State: The No. 8 Wolfpack face Virginia on Saturday. The Pack, coached by Pat Popolizio, are 9-1 overall and 2-0 in the conference after wins over Duke (34-6) and North Carolina (19-11) and have won five straight duals. State is led by junior Kevin Jack, who is ranked second nationally at 141 pounds; senior Sam Speno, who is ninth at 157 pounds, and Michael Macchiavello, who is 11th at 184 pounds.
Duke: The Blue Devils, coached by Glen Lanham, are looking for their first ACC dual win of the year. The Devils are coming off a road win at Old Dominion and are led by heavyweight Jacob Kasper, who is ranked sixth in the nation by InterMat after winning his last 15 matches to boost his season record to 21-1. Kasper is 5-0 against ranked opponents this year.
Field Hockey
Duke: Graduates Lauren Blazing and Stefanie Fee have been selected to the 2017 U.S. women’s national field hockey team roster, USA Field Hockey said Friday. In 2017, Team USA will host several home series in addition to competing in the FIH Hockey World League Semifinals June 15-July 23 in Johannesburg, South Africa. The squad will also take part in the Pan American Cup Aug. 4-13 in Lancaster, Pa.
Rifle
N.C. State: The ninth-ranked Wolfpack will host its second home match of the 2016-17 season Sunday when the North Georgia Nighthawks visit Raleigh. Competition is to begin at 10 a.m. at Reynolds Coliseum. The team heads into the weekend with a 9-5 overall record and occupies the ninth ranking in the Collegiate Rifle Coaches Association Poll.
Baseball
St. Augustine’s: On Friday, standout pitcher Marquis Johnson was selected to the Black College Nines Elite Preseason HBCU Baseball Team. Johnson was a second-team selection in the Small School Division, which consists of NCAA Division II, Division III and NAIA squads.
Swimming and Diving
Duke: The team rounds out a busy couple of weeks of dual meet competition Saturday when it faces North Carolina at 1 p.m. at the Tar Heels’ Koury Natatorium. Maddie Rusch heads into this competition ranked seventh in the ACC and top-30 nationally in the 50 freestyle (22.33) while Peter Kropp is third in the conference and top-20 in the country in the 100 breaststroke (52.93). In diving, freshman Nathaniel Hernandez is among the league’s top three male divers on the platform (371.70).
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team continued its development with a score of 194.65 on Friday night inside Reynolds Coliseum against ninth-ranked Southern Utah. The Wolfpack set a season-best of 49.125 on the floor and tabbed 10 top-five finishes to highlight the meet. The Firebirds posted a 195.8 for the early-season victory. The team will travel to Philadelphia on Feb. 5 for a quad meet at Penn with Cornell and Bridgeport.
UNC: The team took down Pittsburgh, the defending East Atlantic Gymnastics League champions, in a dual meet on Friday night. After trailing the Panthers following the first rotation, the Tar Heels set season bests on the final three rotations to capture the win, 194.925-194.450.
From news releases
Comments