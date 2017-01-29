College Notebook

Tar Heels’ 3s sink Wolfpack
Behind a school-record tying 14 3-pointers, including six alone from Jamie Cherry, the North Carolina women’s basketball team earned an 83-70 victory over No. 18 N.C. State on Sunday from Carmichael Arena.
The Tar Heels (13-9, 2-7 ACC) shot a sizzling 62 percent in the second half on their way to snapping a five-game losing streak. Cherry scored all of her game-high 23 points in the second half.
Paris Kea flirted with a triple-double again with 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, while Stephanie Watts had 19 points and eight rebounds. Destinee Walker chipped in 12.
Dominique Wilson paced the Wolfpack (16-6, 6-3) with 18 points, while Miah Spencer had 15 points, and both Jennifer Mathurin (13 points, 10 rebounds) and Chelsea Nelson (11 points, 10 rebounds) notched double-doubles in the loss.
Duke: By holding Wake Forest to its worst shooting of the season, No. 14 Duke ran to an easy 71-43 win on Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Lexie Brown scored 28 points for Duke (18-4, 6-3 ACC) as she reached the 20-point plateau for the fourth consecutive game.
Defensively, Duke limited Wake Forest a season-worst 25.4 percent shooting. The Deacons (13-8, 4-4) also turned the ball over 25 times. Duke recorded 16 steals and five blocked shots to impact both statistics.
Elon: The Phoenix finished off the first half of the CAA season on Sunday with a 64-53 win at Hofstra.
Men’s basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Kenneth Collins scored 12 points for the visiting Falcons, but the team lost 55-53 to Fayetteville State on a last-second shot.
Wrestling
N.C. State: With the score tied 7-7 after the first four matches, the Wolfpack (10-1, 3-0 ACC) won four straight matches, and five of the final six, to came away with a 23-10 ACC dual win at Virginia on Sunday.
Indoor track & field
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, the Falcons won three events at the Darius Dixon Memorial Invitational meet at Liberty University. The men’s and women’s 4x400-meter relay teams won their races, and Marissa Gale captured the women’s 200-meter dash.
Miscellanious
Raleigh Sports Club: Elliott Avent, head baseball at N.C. State, will be the organization’s next guest speaker at its Feb. 1 meeting.
