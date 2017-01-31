Louisburg defensive tackle Larrell Murchison in demand on Signing Day

There are times when Larrell Murchison does wonder what all the fuss is about. The Louisburg College defensive tackle even has to stop himself occasionally to make sure it’s all real.
“It’s crazy to think I’m actually wanted,” Murchison said.
That’s what happens when you’re 6-4 and 280 pounds and can get after the quarterback like Murchison did this season at Louisburg. A junior-college All-American, he had 18 tackles for loss and six sacks and helped the Hurricanes go 9-0.
Ole Miss, Georgia and Texas are in pursuit of Murchison, who is from Elizabethtown. He originally committed to Ole Miss but will make his final choice on Signing Day on Wednesday.
The major schools that have visited Louisburg have all been impressed with Murchison’s mobility and verstality, Louisburg coach Trevor Highfield said
“He’s a big guy who can run and play multiple positions,” Highfield said.
But there is more to Murchison, Highfield said.
“He’s the epitome of what you want on your team,” Highfield said. “He’s a leader, he has great character, he has a 3.3 grade point average and he has a great work ethic.”
It has been a challenge for Murchison to get to this point. Murchison and his twin brother, Farrell, were slated to go Winston-Salem State out of East Bladen high school two years ago.
Murchison didn’t get the necessary SAT score to qualify. He enrolled at Louisburg, the only junior college in the state with a football program, and got to work on his game and his grades.
“It really humbles you,” Murchison said.
And it opened up another opportunity for him. Tray Scott, then an assistant at North Carolina, initially recruited Murchison in December for UNC. Scott took a job at Ole Miss earlier this month and extended an offer to Murchison to play for the SEC school.
Then Georgia’s Kirby Smart visited the campus about 25 miles north of Raleigh. Texas, under first-year coach Tom Herman, has offered, too. Murchison has visited all three schools. Murchison said he actually appreciates the attention and recruiting process more this time around.
“It would have been just another thing (out of high school),” Murchison said. “I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity and enjoy the ride.”
Louisburg has had former players sign with Division I schools but Murchison would be the first to go to an SEC school if he chooses either Ole Miss or Georgia.
