College Notebook

Pirates announce 2017 signees
Addressing personnel shortages at the offensive line and defensive line positions, as well as enhancing athleticism of skilled performers, were priorities for second-year East Carolina head football coach Scottie Montgomery as the Pirates announced a balanced 22-member 2017 signing class Wednesday.
Included in ECU’s total number were five mid-year junior college transfers who were announced in December and six freshmen who are enrolled in classes at East Carolina and will participate in spring drills next month. Rookies DL Taijh Alston, WR Jayden Borders, WR Leroy Henley, QB Kingsley Ifedi, OL Matt Morgan and LB Ben Norris joined junior college signees LB Cannon Gibbs, DB Marcus Holton Jr., OL Dqmarcus Shaw and TE Eric Weber in the Pirates’ program early.
Of the 22, 11 are projected to play on the offensive side of the ball, while the remaining 11 will line up on defense. Offensively, the Pirates signed four wide receivers, three linemen, two running backs, a tight end and a quarterback. On defense, ECU is looking forward to bulking up its front seven by adding five linemen and three linebackers, along with three secondary performers. Among the six overall junior college transfers, three are expected to affect the trenches on both lines of scrimmage.
Football
Elon: First-year head coach Curt Cignetti has announced that his staff has signed 14 players to national letters of intent to play for the Phoenix next year. The Phoenix also announced its 11-game schedule for the season as well.
Campbell: Campbell has announced its 2017 football signing class. The class is made up of eight offensive linemen, four defensive backs, three linebackers, three defensive linemen, two wide receivers, a quarterback, a long snapper and one athlete.
Men’s basketball
Duke: Freshman Jayson Tatum was named one of 10 finalists for the 2017 Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Awards when the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list Wednesday afternoon.
Women’s lacrosse
UNC: The reigning ACC and NCAA champion Tar Heels have been chosen to repeat as the Atlantic Coast Conference women’s lacrosse champion in a vote by the league’s eight head coaches.
Duke: A year after collecting second team All-America accolades from the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association, junior midfielder Maddie Crutchfield has been named to the 2017 Preseason All-ACC Team following a vote of the league’s eight head coaches.
Women’s soccer
Elon: Head coach Chris Neal announced Wednesday eight student-athlete additions for the 2017 season. The class includes players from six states – North Carolina, South Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Washington
Wake Forest: Head coach Tony da Luz announced the addition of five new signees, including three All-Americans, on Wednesday.
Baseball
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Michael Keels and Johnathan Sierra each recorded three RBIs as the Falcons opened the season with 9-3 and 6-3 losses to Barton College at Nixon Field.
Wrestling
Duke: The Blue Devils scored crucial bonus points in three of their five victories to upend Gardner-Webb 23-22 in non-conference wrestling action Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. The Blue Devils used a pair of pins and technical falls to avenge last year’s loss to the Runnin’ Bulldogs.
From news releases
