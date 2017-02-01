Defense is the main focus of NC Central’s latest signing class

4:21 Duke's Jeff Capel breaks down Blue Devils victory over Notre Dame Pause

2:00 Dramatic drone video of the new Holy Name of Jesus Cathedral in Raleigh

1:19 Pitmaster Ed Mitchell explains his passion for barbecue

0:54 Kestrel Heights students rally in support of troubled school

0:54 Spectacular Fire Hose of Lava Pours Into Ocean

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

8:37 Roy Williams on close win over Pitt: “I’ve got to figure out a way to do a better job coaching on the defensive end of the floor”

1:56 Museum of History celebrates Black History Month