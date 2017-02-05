College Notebook

Shaw snaps two-game skid, knocks off Livingstone 63-60
Three Bears scored in double figures to lead the Shaw women’s basketball team to a 63-60 road victory over Livingstone on Saturday.
The win snapped a two-game skid for Shaw as the Bears (8-16, 5-7 CIAA, 3-3 division) evened the series with the Blue Bears (12-10, 7-5, 4-2).
Junior LaQuisha Taylor led the way for Shaw with 23 points and 16 rebounds. Senior Imani Heggins and sophomore Raquel Kellow both added 11 points apiece while junior Julia Cordova contributed eight points and five rebounds.
Defensively, Junior Bianca Maxwell (London, England) collected seven rebounds.
The fourth quarter displayed six ties and two lead changes. Heggins sank two free throws with eight seconds left to give the Bears a three-point lead. The Blue Bears missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Shaw will host Winston-Salem Stateat 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Duke: The 15th-ranked Blue Devils (19-4, 7-3 ACC) will travel to Charlottesville, Va., to face Virginia (15-7, 4-5) at 1 p.m. on Sunday at John Paul Jones Arena.
Wake Forest: Wake Forest closes out a two-game homestand at 2 p.m. on Sunday as Pitt comes to town for an ACC contest. Sunday’s game is the team’s annual Legacy Weekend game. Numerous alumni will be back in town and recognized during the game.
ECU: The Pirates lost their seventh straight game, 73-62, to Houston Saturday in Minges Coliseum. Bre McDonald had a game-high 26 points, one off her career-best, and led the Pirates with nine rebounds.
A 17-3 run in the first quarter gave Houston the push it needed. The Cougars led by as many as 16 points and out-rebounded the Pirates 44-29. The Pirates continues its three-game home stand Wednesday night with a 7 o’clock start against USF.
Campbell: Bria Emanuel registered a double-double, and Summer Price scored 21 points to lead the Camels to a 74-50 victory over Longwood Saturday at Gore Arena. Emanuel finished with 15 points and10 rebounds while Price registered her fourth 20-point effort over the last six contests.
The Camels improve to 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the Big South Conference while remaining in a tie for the lead atop the league standings. They also claimed a season-sweep of the Lancers (3-18, 0-10) for the second straight season after a 66-54 victory on the road on Jan. 21.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans survived a late rally to earn an 85-76 victory over Converse on Saturday in Spartanburg, S.C. Felecity Havens led the team with 25 points while also chipping in 12 boards for the junior’s 14th double-doulble of the season.
The Trojans battles Belmont Abbey on Wednesday in Belmont at 5:30 p.m. in Conference Carolinas play.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: Keon Johnson scored a career-high 39 points as the visiting Camels were defeated by Winthrop 76-62 on Saturday.
Johnson hit 14 of 20 shots, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, and made all six of his free throws, to eclipse his previous high of 38 he scored in an overtime win on Nov. 21 at Illinois.
The Camels return home at 7 p.m. on Thursday to host Longwood.
St. Augustine: The Bears shot 43.6 percent (24-of-55) for the game and held a 9-4 advantage in overtime on the way to a 69-64 victory over Livingstone on Saturday in a CIAA Southern Division battle.
During the extra session, the Bears shot just 1-for-4 from the field, 7-of-8 from the free-throw line and did not attempt a 3-pointer. The Blue Bears pulled within one point on a free throw from Eric Dortch-Jones, but LC went 1-for-7 from the field while committing three fouls, three missed free-throws and a couple missed layups in the final minute.
The Bears return home to host Winston-Salem State at 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
Elon: Despite a career-high 29 points from Brian Dawkins, the team could not overcome a late run as the Phoenix fell to the league-leading College of Charleston Cougars, 71-58, on Saturday at TD Arena.
The Phoenix will go on the road to face the Delaware Blue Hens at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The Phoenix lost a 4-3 decision to Furman on Saturday,at the Mickel Tennis Center. Furman won the doubles point and secured victories on singles court Nos. 1, 2 and 5 to clinch the match.
Duke: The team wraps up its season-opening homestand on Sunday with a noon match against No. 23 Northwestern.
The Blue Devils (3-0) faced the Wildcats (4-2) last Sunday in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Kickoff Weekend championship match with Duke surviving a four-hour marathon to claim a 4-3 victory and advance to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship.
Men’s Tennis
Elon: The Phoenix began its weekend road trip with a 4-3 loss to Virginia Commonwealth The Phoenix began strong by winning the doubles point and held a 3-1 lead before the Rams won the final three singles matches to clinch the victory. The men will finish their road trip on Sunday with a 1 p.m. match against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Va.
Baseball
Mt. Olive: In its home-opener, the Trojans took a doubleheader sweep from Lander University 3-0 and 4-0 on Saturday. The team returns to round out the three-game series with Lander Sunday at 1 p.m. at Scarborough Field.
Track & Field
St. Augustine’s: The Falcons won three events at the two-day Camel City Invitational indoor track and field meet at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem, which concluded Saturday.
Jumonne Exeter captured the men’s triple jump (49-2½), while Shakinah Brooks won the women’s long jump (19-8). Shaquille Dill placed first in the men’s 800-meter dash (1:51.28), beating teammate Immanuel Hutchinson in a photo finish. Hutchinson was second in 1:51.31.
Elon: Impressive performances for senior Kimberly Johansen and junior Bryanna Hames helped the Phoenix close out its final day at the Camel City Invitational on a high note on Saturday, Feb. 4, inside the JDL Fast Track Complex. Johansen broke her own school-record in an indoor event for the third time this season
The team returns again to the JDL Fast Track on Thursday for the JDL Team Challenge.
Duke: The Blue Devils concluded competition at the Armory Track Invitational Saturday.
The women accumulated 57 points to garner fourth place while the men totaled 41 to take seventh. Both the men and women competed against 47 teams over the weekend. The team recorded 16 personal-best marks and 13 top-10 performances in New York.
N.C. State: Paisley Simmons broke the 11-year old indoor 200-meter school record at the VT Elite and several of the Pack’s distance runners hit national times at the Camel City Elite on Saturday to wrap up the team’s weekend.
The Wolfpack now has six athletes in national-qualifying position and 15 marks in the top-five of the ACC.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons men’s and women’s track and field programs combined for 12 top-10 finishes at the Camel City Invitational Friday and Saturday at the JDL Fast Track.
Max Adams placed fourth in the men’s shot put with a best throw of 15.45m (50-8.25), his second top-five finish of the season. On the track, Robert Heppenstall finished seventh in the elite men’s Camel City Mile race with a time of 4:08.87. Simon Holden finished ninth in the event with a time of 4:11.95, his best mile time this season.
The Demon Deacons will compete in the JDL Team Challenge in Winston-Salem on Thursday.
UNC: A few Tar Heels competed at the Camel City Invitational in Winston-Salem on Friday and Saturday.
Cory Nicholls clocked in with a season-best time of 1:52.94 in the 800-meter run, which earned him sixth place among a highly competitive field. Senior Sam Miner, had a career performance in the 5,000m on Friday, as he set a new PR of 15:22.14. This time earned him ninth place for the Tar Heels. Carl Geiger had a solid performance in the 3,000 on Friday evening, finishing in 20th place with a time of 8:48.04.
Men’s Lacrosse
UNC: The top-ranked team ran off the first eight goals of the game, in a span of just 10:28, and cruised to a 17-6 win over UMBC in its season opener Saturday at Cardinal Gibbons High School Stadium.
In their first game since they beat Maryland in overtime to win the national championship last May, the Tar Heels first had to overcome a determined UMBC team playing its first game under new head coach Ryan Moran. The team will travel to Greenville, S.C., next Saturday to play Furman at noon.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: The Phoenix used a blistering start to defeat Campbell 15-5 on Saturday at Rudd Field to open the season.
Less than five minutes into the game, the Phoenix had a five-goal lead and held Campbell down on offense all afternoon on the way to the win. The team has now won three season-openers in a row and is 3-1 all-time in campaign openers.
UNC: Marie McCool tied her career high with six goals and set a career high with eight points to lead the Tar Heels to a 16-14 victory over James Madison on Saturday. The Tar Heels scored eight consecutive goals to turn an 8-5 deficit late in the first half into a 13-8 lead midway through the second half.
Campbell: A 7-0 Elon run to start the game proved to be the difference as the Phoenix claimed a 15-5 victory over the Camels in both teams’ opening contest of the season. Sarah Paul led the team with a pair of goals.
Melissa Placek registered a goal and an assist while Sami Smit and Tina Ricci also found the back of the cage for the Camels (0-1), who was opening its fifth season in program history.
The team will return to action on Saturday for its home opener at Barker-Lane Stadium against Old Dominion. First draw is set for noon.
Swimming & Diving
N.C. State: The Wolfpack concluded day one of the Carolina College Nike Invitational on Friday with 11 top-8 finishes and two NCAA “B” cuts.
The three-day meet serves as an opportunity for Wolfpack swimmers to race in a competitive environment as the ACC and NCAA Championships approach. No team scores will be kept.
Duke: The Blue Devils men boasted the top five finishers in the 100-yard breaststroke championship final and the top two 200 medley relays in another successful day of competition at the Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invitational.
The team put forth a strong showing in the men’s 200 medley relay, earning the top two spots in the event. Senior Kaz Takabayashi, senior Michael Seaberg, senior Dylan Payne and sophomore Yusuke Legard combined for the fifth-fastest mark in program history (1:27.24) to take first, followed by the quartet of sophomore Max St. George, senior Peter Kropp, freshman Noah Stevens and sophomore Sean Tate (1:28.03).
Sunday marks the final day of competition at the Janis Hape Dowd Carolina College Nike Invitational, with preliminaries beginning at 10 a.m. and finals at 4:45 p.m.from Taishoff Aquatics Pavilion.
Wresting
Duke: Coming off of a four-match road stretch over the past two weeks, the team returns home to host ACC foe Virginia on Sunday. The Blue Devils will honor eight seniors prior to the match against the Cavaliers.
The first home ACC match gets underway at 2 p.m., in Card Gymnasium. Admission is free.
Rifling
N.C. State: The Wolfpack enjoyed a record-breaking performance in the smallbore competition at the National Rifle Association Sectional Saturday inside the Inuoye Marksmanship Center on The Citadel’s campus.
The Wolfpack fired a team score of 2322 in the smallbore event to eclipse the previous school record of 2,315 by seven points. N.C. State charted a 2,339 team total in air rifle to compile an overall aggregate score of 4,661 to finish first at the sectional match.
