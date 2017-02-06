College Notebook

Hubbard, Granger selected as ACC Student-Athlete Representatives
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday morning three student-athlete representatives from its member institutions who will hold voting power on proposed NCAA rule changes under the Division I autonomy process.
N.C. State softball’s Harli Hubbard will participate with Duke’s Madison Granger (track and field/cross country), and Miami’s Demetrius Jackson (football) as members of the ACC Autonomy Committee, be invited to attend various ACC governance meetings and participate as members of the voting delegation at the 2018 NCAA convention. She is the first student-athlete from N.C. State to be selected for this process.
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted in August of 2014 to restructure how schools and conferences govern themselves, paving the way for student-athletes to have a voice – and a vote – at every level of decision-making. A council, established as part of that process, is responsible for day-to-day operations of the division and includes two seats for student-athletes, two for faculty and four for commissioners
Men’s basketball
N.C. Central: Eagles senior guard Patrick Cole has been named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time this season, the office announced Monday.
N.C. State: Wolfpack freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Freshman of the Week on Monday afternoon. This is the third time this season Smith Jr. has earned the honor.
Women’s basketball
Duke: Blue Devils redshirt junior Lexie Brown continues to impress with her play on the court and was rewarded with her efforts Monday as one of 10 players added to the “Wade Watch” list and was named one of 10 finalists for the Nancy Lieberman Award.
N.C. State: Off to a 7-3 start in Atlantic Coast Conference play, including four wins over teams ranked in the national top 15, the Wolfpack (17-6, 7-3 ACC) moved up two spots Monday from 19th to 17th in the Associated Press poll.
Elon: Phoenix junior guard Shay Burnett has been tabbed CAA Player of the Week for the second time this season, the conference announced Monday.
Women’s soccer
Duke: Duke University women’s soccer head coach Robbie Church announced Monday the addition of eight signees to the Blue Devil program. Consisting of representatives from six states, Duke’s 2017 recruiting class has been tabbed No. 5 nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com.
Women’s lacrosse
Mount Olive: Trojans junior Micheala Ciciarelli has been named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week by the conference office Monday.
Women’s golf
Mount Olive: The Trojans finished tied for 12 out of 18 teams at the World Golf Invitational in St. Augustine’s, Fla.
