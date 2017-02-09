College Notebook

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game Pause

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right'

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

0:43 UNC's Roy Williams on the chess match of mismatches when facing Duke

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

1:29 NC State's Henderson: 'We're not going to hang our heads'

1:14 UNC’s Roy Williams says Grayson Allen scrutiny is ‘way blown out of proportion’

0:55 On the court with UNC basketball recruit Seventh Woods

1:44 Isiah Hicks after win; 'We can play a lot better'