College Notebook

NC State’s Smith, Duke’s Kennard nominated for Naismith Award
Freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr., was announced Thursday as one of the top-30 players in consideration for the 2017 James A. Naismith Trophy, presented to the nation’s most outstanding college basketball player.
Duke sophomore guard Luke Kennard was also identified as one of 30 players in contention for the award in an announcement by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.
Elon: Sophomores Steven Santa Ana and Tyler Seibring have been named to the Capital One Academic All-District 3 Team, as announced Thursday by the CoSIDA.
Shaw/Saint Augustine’s: Both Shaw men’s and women’s teams will visit cross-town rival Saint Augustine’s on Saturday in a highly anticipated doubleheader beginning with the women’s game at 2 p.m., followed by the men’s game at 4 p.m.
Campbell: Chris Clemons and Shane Whitfield combined for 45 points, and the Camels held off Longwood 83-79 Thursday night at Gore Arena. Clemons scored 25 points, dealt five assists and had four steals, while Whitfield added 20 on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 8-of-9 from the line for the Camels (12-13, 5-8 Big South), who ended a three-game losing streak. The Camels return to action Saturday in a 4:30 p.m. tip-off at Presbyterian.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: The No. 17/17 Wolfpack (18-6, 8-3 ACC) picked up an important road victory over a top-50 RPI opponent Thursday, winning 75-67 in overtime at Georgia Tech. Dominique Wilson led the Wolfpack with 23 points on 7-for-18 shooting and an 8-for-8 performance from the free-throw line.
Meanwhile, guard Ashley Williams has been named to the 2017 CoSIDA Academic All-District Team, the College Sports Information Directors of America announced Thursday afternoon.
Wake Forest: Elisa Penna scored a team-high 18 points as the Demon Deacons fell to No. 5 Florida State, 102-60, Thursday. The Demon Deacons return to action on Sunday as the team travels to Charlottesville, Va., to take on Virginia. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
UNC: Boston College made a program-record 15 3-pointers in an 88-77 victory over the Tar Heels on Thursday night inside Carmichael Arena. The Tar Heels (13-11, 2-9) were paced by Jamie Cherry’s career-high 31 points and six assists, while Paris Kea poured in 22 points and grabbed six rebounds. Stephanie Watts had 12. The team will face No. 20 Syracuse on the road Sunday at 3 p.m.
Duke: The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced the players in consideration for the 2017 Naismith Women’s College Player of the Year with redshirt junior Lexie Brown selected one of 30 honorees. Meanwhile, duo of Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell have been voted College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District III, which was announced Thursday.
Saint Augustine’s: Kaaliya Williams was named CIAA Rookie of the Week for the third time this season.
Elon: Set to open a stretch with three of its next four games inside Alumni Gym, the team will host Northeastern at 7 p.m. on Friday looking to remain atop the CAA standings. Elon has won five in a row, and won 14 of its last 15 games.
Baseball
Duke: Three former baseball standouts are set to play in the first round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic starting March 6. Right-hander Marcus Stroman joins the United States, while first baseman Nate Freiman and right-hander Kenny Koplove represent Israel.
Cross Country
N.C. State: Ryen Frazier, Elly Henes, Erika Kemp, Rachel Koon, Kaitlyn Kramer, Megan Moye, Alyssa Rudawsky, Elijah Moskowitz, Aubrey Myjer and Sam Parsons have been named to the 2016 All-ACC Academic Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The selection marks the largest in program history.
Wake Forest: Senior Ellie Abrahamson and sophomore Mimi Smith named to the 2016 All-ACC Academic team for their success in competition and in the classroom
Duke: Sophomore Gabrielle Richichi and Nikhil Pulimood, and freshmen Lindsay Billings and Sophia Parvizi-Wayne received All-ACC academic honors.
Volleyball
Duke: Senior Sasha Karelov, junior Anna Kropf and freshman Cindy Marina represented the Blue Devils on the 2016 All-ACC Academic Team as announced by the league Thursday. Karelov earns the honor for the third time in her career while Kropf and Marina make their first appearances.
N.C. State: Julia Brown, Rachel Eppley and Kaitlyn Kearney have been named to the 2016 All-ACC Academic Team, announced Thursday by the league office. The three Wolfpack student-athletes to garner the award are the most for the program since 2012, when the school placed four players on the team.
Wake Forest: Kylie Long and Caroline Rassenfoss have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the league office announced Thursday morning. Both are receiving the honor for the first time in their careers.
Track and Field
Wake Forest: The men’s and women’s programs combined for four event titles and 14 top-10 finishes in the JDL College Team Challenge held Thursday at the JDL Fast Track in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons head to Lynchburg, Va., to compete in the Liberty Elite Invitational this weekend. Events begin at 2 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday.
Saint Augustine’s: The team dominated the CIAA indoor track and field weekly honors, winning five out of six awards. In the women’s division, Ornella Livingston was named runner of the week, Shakinah Brooks was chosen field athlete of the week and George Williams won coach of the week. On the men’s side, Shaquille Dill was voted runner of the week and Jumonne Exeter was picked field athlete of the week.
Duke: The men’s and women’s team will travel separately for the second week in a row to compete in the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., and the Liberty Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., this weekend. The Blue Devils will compete against 22 ranked collegiate teams at the Tyson Invitational.
N.C. State: The team will be back in action this weekend, competing at the Iowa State Classic in Ames, Iowa, and the Tiger Paw Invitational in Clemson, S.C. The meets mark the second to last weekend for members on the team to qualify for the ACC Championships. Currently 11 student-athletes hold national top-50 marks for the Wolfpack. The team also has six times in national qualifying position.
Elon: Lauren Brzozowski’s victory in the 200 meters highlighted the day for the team at the JDL College Team Challenge on Thursday at the JDL Fast Track Complex. Brzozowski ran a time 25.53 in the 200 and was also the Phoenix’s top finisher in the 60 with a time of 7.98.
Wrestling
N.C. State: On Saturday, a pair of ACC wrestling teams ranked in the nation’s Top 10 face off when fifth-ranked Virginia Tech hosts the eighth-ranked Wolfpack in a 7 p.m. match that will determine the ACC’s regular-season champion. Both teams enter Saturday’s dual on winning streaks. The Hokies are 15-1 overall and have won 11 straight dual matches this year. Tech has also won 14 consecutive ACC dual matches
Women’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils look to cap the indoor portion of the spring season on a strong note at this week’s ITA Team Indoor Championship in New Haven, Conn. The Blue Devils will open the tournament against No. 6 Georgia (3-0). The team is 4-0, marking the 10th consecutive season the Blue Devils have been unbeaten through their first four matches. The program’s longest season-opening winning streak was nine matches in 1991 and 2003.
N.C. State: The team will host four matches this weekend, with doubleheaders scheduled for Friday and Sunday. The Wolfpack will open Friday at 10 a.m. against James Madison and then play Furman on the backend of the doubleheader at 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, State will seek wins against William & Mary at 1 p.m. and ETSU at 6 p.m.
Football
ECU: Contests against nine postseason qualifiers and an unprecedented slate of seven home games highlight the Pirates complete 2017 football schedule released Thursday by the American Athletic Conference. The team’s fourth campaign in the AAC will officially begin when they welcome USF to Bagwell Field inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on Sept. 30.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The 10th-ranked Blue Devils welcome Furman and Navy for the second week of action this weekend at Koskinen Stadium. The team continues its non-conference slate after topping Drexel, 9-7, in last Sunday’s season opener in Durham.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The team suffered an 11-10 setback to No. 19 Air Force to open the 2017 season. It is the second time under head coach John Danowski the Blue Devils have lost the opening game. The Blue Devils and High Point are meeting for the fourth time in the past five seasons. The Blue Devils are 3-0 against the Panthers.
Softball
N.C. State: The team is set to begin its 2017 season Friday at the Florida Atlantic Kickoff Classic in Boca Raton, Fla., at the FAU Softball Complex. With five games slated for the weekend tournament, the Wolfpack will face its first of nine nonconference opponents in the top 25 or receiving votes in the preseason national poll (No. 23/23 Florida Atlantic) and will matchup with Bethune-Cookman for the first time in program history.
Elon: The team opens the 2017 season on Friday in a three-game series versus Hampton at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix and the Pirates face off at 4 p.m. on Friday before concluding opening weekend with a twin bill on Saturday at noon. The Phoenix was tabbed to finish fifth in the 2017 Colonial Athletic Association Preseason poll as conducted by the league coaches.
Winter Olympic Sports
Atlantic Coast Conference: The ACC and the sports digital broadcast platform, ACC Network Extra, will deliver more than 26 hours of live winter Olympic sports championship coverage from mid-February through early March. Action will begin Feb. 14 with the streaming of the ACC Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships from Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center, and will conclude March 4 with the ACC Wrestling Championship from N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team will return to Reynolds Coliseum for a quad-meet with North Carolina, William and Mary, and Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. on Friday. The team enters the meet ranked 31st in the national team standings. Meanwhile, the team has added Sara Watson to its 2017 recruiting class, as announced by head coach Mark Stevenson. Waston is a level 10 gymnast and currently trains at Gymnastics and More in Little River, S.C.
Bowling
Saint Augustine’s: This weekend, the team will compete in the CIAA Women’s Bowling Round-Up at Bowl America Southwest in Midlothian, Va. The starting times are 11 a.m. on Friday, noon on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday.
From news releases
