College Notebook

UNC outlasts Cal, moves on to tennis semifinals
The North Carolina women’s tennis team outlasted Cal for a 4-2 win on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the ITA Women’s Team Indoor Championship.
The win was actually a bit of revenge, as it was was a rematch of the 2016 championship match last February in Madison, Wisc., a match in which Cal took home the win.
Choe Ouellet-Pizer, Hayley Carter, Jessie Aney and Sara Daavettila all posted big singles wins for the Heels, who rode their momentum through doubles play to clinch the match.
The victorious Heels will face Ohio State on Sunday.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack swept its doubleheader on Friday, winning over James Madison and Furman. The Wolfpack (6-2) is on a four-match winning streak. The Pack will continue its home stand on Sunday with a doubleheader against William & Mary and East Tennessee State. Match times are set for 1 p.m. and 6 p.m, respectively.
Men’s Tennis
Duke: The Blue Devils (3-3) close the indoor portion of their schedule Sunday with a 1 p.m. doubleheader, welcoming Tennessee and N.C. Central to Durham. The men are unbeaten at home this season with a 3-0 record.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will face their second nationally ranked team from Oklahoma this season on Sunday, as they hit the road for the first time this season to take on Oklahoma State. First serve is set for 1 p.m.. The Deacs currently own a perfect record and are in hot pursuit of ACC rival Virginia, which currently holds the top ranking.
Men’s Lacrosse
UNC: Brian Balkam made 12 saves and allowed just one goal in the final three quarters to lead the Tar Heels to a 7-3 victory over the Furman Paladins. The Heels will be back in action again next Saturday when they play host to Lehigh at Fetzer Field at 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: Kiana Clark scored 12 points, but the Falcons just couldn’t keep up, falling to crosstown-rival Shaw 79-49 at Emery Gymnasium. Teammates Kelsee Arnold and Quiera Gilmore added 11 and 8 points for the Falcons, respectively. The Falcons will be in action again at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, when they venture to Salisbury to take on Livingstone College.
Campbell: Bronaza Fitzgerald’s attempt at the game-winning jumper at the buzzer rolled off the front of the rim as the Camels claimed a narrow 61-60 win over UNC-Asheville Saturday at Gore Arena. Hayley Barber led three Camels in double-figures with a career-high 15 points, and Hannah Long tallied her first career double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. The Camels will return to action Tuesday on the road at Winthrop looking for the season-sweep of the Eagles.
Fencing
Duke: The Blue Devils produced a stellar undefeated performance for the second weekend in a row on their home strips on Saturday, keeping all three trophies in Durham. The Blue Devils men now own a season record of 16-5 (3-0 ACC) after their 5-0 showing. Sunday’s portion of the meet will feature the women’s competition, scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. in Card Gymnasium.
From news releases
