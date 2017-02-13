College Notebook

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down Pause

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing

0:53 Raw Video: Thousands gather at HKonJ march in Raleigh

0:55 Immigrants protest ICE raids

1:34 NC State celebrates victory over Duke

0:57 CMPD video: Police chief responds to immigration enforcement concerns

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing