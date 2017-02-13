College Notebook

Patrick named as NC State defensive line coach
N.C. State football coach Dave Doeren announced on Monday that Kevin Patrick has joined his staff as a defensive line coach. The 12-year coaching veteran spent last season in the same position at Texas Tech.
Patrick has mentored several NFL defensive linemen, most notably first-round pick Jason Pierre-Paul of the New York Giants. The former All-American defensive end also coached Terrell McClain (Dallas Cowboys) and current free agent George Selvie.
From 2014-15, Patrick served as the defensive line coach at the University of North Texas. In his two seasons with the Mean Green, the team compiled 52 sacks, including 33 in his first year - the fifth-best mark in school history.
Patrick joined the North Texas staff following his second stint as the defensive line coach at the University of South Florida. He spent a total of nine seasons on the USF staff under head coaches Jim Leavitt and Skip Holtz, coaching defensive ends (1996-98 and 2008), defensive tackles (2010-13) and the entire defensive line (2009).
In addition to his coaching duties, Patrick was also honored for his work on the recruiting trail. In 2009, Rivals named him one of the nation’s top-25 recruiters, as well as the top recruiter in the Big East Conference. The recognition came after USF signed four four-star recruits, including Pierre-Paul, on National Signing Day.
Men’s Basketball
Duke: Blue Devils forward Jayson Tatum was recognized with his second ACC Freshman of the Week honor, the conference office announced Monday.
Tatum is also a finalist for the Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Award, was previously named ACC Freshman of the Week on Dec. 12.
Tatum averaged 14.0 points, 3.5 assists and team highs of 8.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on the week as the Blue Devils ran their winning streak to five games with home wins over North Carolina and Clemson.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons are set to visit Clemson Tuesday in search of its seventh ACC win of the season, a mark it hasn’t reached since going 9-7 in the league in 2009-10. A victory Tuesday would give the Deacons three ACC road wins for the first time since 2008-09. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: Redshirt senior guard Dominique Wilsonwas named the ACC Player of the Week on Monday.
Wilson scored 42 total points in two ACC wins this week. Wilson also dished out 5.5 assists, grabbed 4.0 rebounds and swiped 3.0 steals per game.
Currently 9-3 in ACC play with four wins over teams ranked within the national top 15, the Wolfpack (19-6, 9-3 ACC) moved up two spots Monday from 17th to 15th in the Feb. 13 Associated Press poll.
During the past week, the team earned a 75-67 overtime win at Georgia Tech Thursday before cruising to an 85-71 home victory over Virginia Tech on Sunday.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: The Tar Heels’ quest for a third ITA Women’s Tennis Team Indoor National Championship came up short in Monday’s title match against top-ranked Florida, 4-2.
The Tar Heels (8-1) had an uphill battle from the start after losing the doubles point for the first time this spring. The team is back in action on Feb. 21 with a doubleheader with Elon (2 p.m.) and Appalachian State (6 p.m.) at Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: The Wolfpack put together a second-round score of 289 (plus-1) on Monday to climb five spots up the team leaderboard and sit in a tie for fifth place out of 15 teams at the Lady Puerto Rico Invitational in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico.
The Wolfpack shaved 14 strokes off its first-round score at the Rio Mar CC to share a tie with Georgia and Michigan with a 36-hole total of 592 (plus-16). The team total additionally was the lowest 18-hole score posted on Monday.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Paige Russell, a member of the team for the past three seasons, has moved to the role of student assistant coach, as announced by head coach Kerstin Kimel Monday.
After missing her entire freshman season due to injury, Russell continued to battle injuries over the last two years. In her new position, she will assist Kimel, associate head coach Lauren Morton, assistant coach Lars Keil and volunteer assistant coach Morgan Heisman with day-to-day responsibilities with the program.
Wrestling
N.C. State: For the second consecutive year, the Wolfpack has been invited to compete in the NWCA National Duals Championship Series as an at-large team. The Wolfpack (12-2) was selected to host Michigan, and will face the Wolverines (8-6) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Reynolds Coliseum.
Tickets for the dual are $7 for adults and $5 youth.
Track & Field
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, the Falcons pulled away from Virginia State to win its 20th consecutive men’s title in the CIAA Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex. Both teams left with plaques as the Falcons finished third in the women’s division.
Men’s Volleyball
Mt. Olive: Junior right-side hitter Robert Poole has been named Conference Carolinas Player of the Week in a release by the conference office Monday.
Poole amassed 20 kills, the second-most in the junior’s career, with a .424 hitting percentage and added seven digs in the Trojans’ 3-1 win over North Greenville on Friday night. Wrapping up the weekend, Poole tallied 19 kills and five digs in UMO’s three-set sweep of Limestone on Saturday.
Bowling
Shaw: The Bears completed the CIAA Round-Up with an eighth-place finish after posting a 3-12 mark overall and a 1-4 stand in Baker’s action for the weekend.
The Bears accounted for a total of 9,348 total pin falls, including 3,158 baker pins. Sophomore Carrie-Lee Farnham was the team’s top bowler with an average of 146.40.
From news releases
