College Notebook

N.C. State wins Lady Puerto Rico Invite; Ko takes individual title
The No. 29 N.C. State women’s golf team boasted a final round score of 285 (-3) on Tuesday to win the Lady Puerto Rico Classic team title in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico, with a 54-hole total of 877 (+13).
Held at the Rio Mar CC, this marks the first team win of the season for the Wolfpack, as three players shot under par to lead the program to the sixth-best 18-hole score recorded in program history.
Additionally, Naomi Ko took medalist honors after firing a 70 (-2) on Tuesday for a one-under 215 on the week. It’s the first individual win of her collegiate career as she won in a scorecard playoff.
No. 7 Furman and No. 15 Kent State finished one stroke behind the Pack with 878 to finish in a tie for second place in the team standings.
Men’s Basketball
Duke: Though the program has long had more Twitter followers than any other college athletics program in the nation, their twitter page recently raised the bar even higher when it became the first collegiate team account to surpass one million followers.
Campbell: With Big South Conference tournament seeding at stake, the team looks to extend its win streak to three games Wednesday with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off at Charleston Southern. The Camels (13-13, 6-8) are coming off a 70-57 win Saturday at Presbyterian.
NCCU: The team went back and forth with Florida A&M in a tight contest for its 10th consecutive win, 78-7, on Monday at McDougald-McLendon Arena. This is the third time in the Division I era that the Eagles (19-6, 10-1 MEAC) has been on a 10-game run, the last run was during the 2014-15 season for 10 games from Feb. 2 to March 11.
Wrestling
N.C. State: Redshirt junior Michael Macchiavello was named ACC Co-Wrestler of the Week Tuesday after recording a top-five win this past weekend. Macchiavello, from Monroe, wrestling at 184 pounds, upset fifth-ranked Zack Zavatsky of Virginia Tech, with a 9-3 decision in their dual match last Saturday.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: No. 5 Hayley Carter was named the ACC Player of the Week on Tuesday, the second week in a row she has earned the award from the league office. Carter defeated top-ranked Francesca Di Lorenzo of Ohio State in a thrilling three-set match to send the Tar Heels to the finals of the ITA Team Indoor Championship in New Haven, Conn. The win was the first for Carter over Di Lorenzo in four head-to-head matches in the past two seasons.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: Junior Skander Mansouri has been named the ACC Player of the Week for the second time this season. The honor, the fifth in Mansouri’s career, comes on the heels of No. 2 Wake Forest’s 4-3 victory over No. 12 Oklahoma State on Sunday.
Lacrosse
UNC: Senior goalie Caylee Waters was named ACC Co-Defensive Player Of The Week, the ACC announced on Tuesday.
Elon: Junior defender Alexis Zadjura was tabbed CAA Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, for the first time in her career. Zadjura led the team’s defensive effort with two caused turnovers and two ground balls while picking up three draw controls in the Phoenix’s 11-10 upset win on the road against No. 13/14 Virginia on Saturday.
Track and Field
UNC: Sophomore Nicole Greene was named the ACC Women’s Field Performer of the Week for the second consecutive week. This is her third honor during the 2017 season. She also earned the award on Jan. 24 following the Notre Dame Invite.
Mount Olive: Freshman Leah Hanle has been named the Conference Carolinas Women’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week, while junior Jonathan Dahlke has been named the Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Week the conference announced Tuesday.
Men’s Volleyball
Mount Olive: Junior Robert Poole has been named the Sports Imports/AVCA Division I-II Men’s National Player of the Week, as selected by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. Poole becomes the third player in the 13-year history of the program to win the award.
Swimming and Diving
Campbell: The Camels head to the Coastal Collegiate Sports Association Championships Feb. 15-18 at the Gabrielson Natatorium on the campus of the University of Georgia. Action begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. and runs through an evening session Saturday.
Women’s Basketball
ECU: The Pirates (10-15, 1-11 AAC) head to Bluff City to face the Memphis Tigers (11-12, 4-6 AAC) at 8 p.m. inside Elma Roane Fieldhouse Wednesday. The team looks to snap a nine-game losing streak.
Saint Augustine’s: On Wednesday, the university will play its final away games of the season when the men’s and women’s teams visit Livingstone College at New Trent Gymnasium in Salisbury. Game times are 5:30 p.m. for the women and 7:30 p.m. for the men.
Baseball
ACC: The 2017 ACC broadcast schedule was announced today, and includes 374 games across ESPN and regional networks. The 374 games is the most in league history and more than twice as many as the previous record of 176. The 2017 ACC Championship, scheduled for May 23-28 in Louisville, Ky., will be televised in its entirety, with games on Tuesday through Saturday on RSN and Sunday’s championship on ESPN2.
Softball
Elon/UNC: Coming off a 3-0 weekend to open the season, Elon travels to in-state rival and ACC opponent North Carolina for its first road contest of 2017 on Wednesday. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at Anderson Stadium. Wednesday’s contest will be the 31st meeting between the Phoenix and the Tar Heels at the fastpitch level. UNC has dominated the series with a 27-2-1 record overall.
From news releases
Comments