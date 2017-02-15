College Notebook

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham Pause

1:34 Zion Williamson - best high school dunker ever?

1:53 NC State's Gottfried refuses to talk about his job status before UNC game

0:22 NC State's Dorn says rumors of Coach Gottfried's job status doesn't effect team

2:09 'The Rock' stars in Baywatch remake

5:38 NC State's Gottfried: I am not going to lay down

2:13 NC State's Smith: I really believe we can be a great team, I still do

2:17 NC State's Dorn: We just stopped competing

1:26 Primetime with the Pack