College Notebook

Fairchild on Golden Spikes watch list
Wake Forest junior outfielder Stuart Fairchild was selected to the 55-man Golden Spikes Award preseason watch list by USA Baseball on Wednesday afternoon.
The award recognizes the top amateur baseball player in the country annually and will be presented in partnership with the Rod Dedeaux Foundation on June 29 in Los Angeles.
Fairchild, a two-time All-ACC honoree, has been named a Preseason All-American by Baseball America, D1Baseball, Collegiate Baseball and Perfect Game.
The Seattle native has started 113 games in his two years in Winston-Salem. He’s a career .319 hitter, also totaling 34 doubles, 10 homers, 88 RBIs and 26 stolen bases.
Last year, Fairchild ranked fifth in the ACC with his 20 doubles. In ACC action, he hit .342 in 30 games along with a league-high 12 doubles in conference play.
Baseball
N.C. State: Junior Joe Dunand has been tabbed to the 2017 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, USA Baseball said Wednesday. The Wolfpack infielder is one of 13 from the Atlantic Coast Conference on the list.
Women’s basketball
Shaw: The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Conference announced the winners of the league’s weekly women’s basketball honors after week 14 of the 2016-17 women’s basketball season. Bears’ junior LaQuisha Taylor earned CIAA Player of the Week on Wednesday. This marks her second time receiving the honor this season. The Bears also lost to Fayetteville State Wednesday 74-55.
Mount Olive: The Trojans defeated Barton College, 78-71, on Wednesday afternoon in Wilson.
Women’s swimming & diving
N.C. State: With one night to go at the 2017 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championship, the team race has tightened, as N.C. State holds a narrow 26.5-point lead over Virginia.
Women’s tennis
N.C. Central: Senior Lynsey Cover was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week on Wednesday after picking up a singles win for the Eagles against the East Carolina Pirates.
Men’s basketball
Duke: Forward Amile Jefferson was named one of 10 national finalists for the 2017 Senior CLASS Award on Wednesday.
Softball
UNC/Elon: The Tar Heels defeated the Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon in its 2017 home opener at Anderson Stadium, 6-2. The win was the third straight for UNC, which puts it at 3-3, while Elon (3-1) took its first loss of the year.
Indoor track and field
Campbell: The Fighting Camels have swept Big South weekly honors, the conference office announced Wednesday. This is the second time a team has swept all four awards since the Big South began recognizing Field Athletes of the Week in 2010-11.
Elon: Redshirt freshman Omega Smalls earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Indoor Track & Field Male Field Athlete of the Week honors for his performance in the high jump event last Thursday, the conference announced Wednesday. The team also had 17 athletes earn All-Academic honors with the conference.
Women’s lacrosse
Elon: The Phoenix had an eight-goal outburst in the first half and rolled to a 13-5 victory over reigning Big South champion Winthrop on Wednesday night at Rudd Field.
Mount Olive: The Trojans earned a 19-1 win over Chowan University in Conference Carolinas action on Wednesday afternoon in Mount Olive.
Fencing
Duke: Duke freshman Jonathan Schwartzman garnered ACC Male Fencer of the Week recognition and senior captain Rita Somogyi received Co-Female Fencer of the Week after their performances at the annual Duke Meet.
From news releases
