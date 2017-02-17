College Notebook

Demon Deacons shut out Bulldogs in ITA Opener, 4-0
The No. 2-ranked Wake Forest men’s tennis team advanced to the quarterfinal of the 2017 ITA National Team Indoor Championship with a 4-0 shutout over 16th-ranked Mississippi State on Friday in Charlottesville.
The Demon Deacons (7-0) used victories on courts two and three to secure the doubles point over the Bulldogs (4-2). Petros Chrysochos and Dennis Uspensky cruised to a 6-2 victory and Borna Gojo and Alan Gadjiev earned a break in the final game to claim a 7-5 decision. Skander Mansouri and Christian Seraphim were headed to a tiebreaker in their match at No. 1 doubles when the point was clinched.
Wake Forest, the No. 2 seed in the 16-team tournament, claimed the first set on all six courts. Gadjiev made quick work of Simon Baudry at No. 6 singles, pushing the Demon Deacon lead to 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Moments later, Uspensky pulled the Deacs within a point of victory with a 6-1, 6-3 victory in the No. 5 slot.
Mansouri, ranked 10th nationally, closed out the match with a 6-4, 7-5 victory on court two. All other singles matches were suspended.
The Demon Deacons, making their second consecutive quarterfinal appearance at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship, will face No. 10 seed Texas at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Longhorns, ranked 11th in the country, upset No. 7 seed, and sixth-ranked, Florida, 4-2, in its opening round match.
Wrestling
UNC: After falling behind 10-0 after the first three matches, the No. 7 Wolfpack won six of the final seven bouts and defeated visiting No. 16 Michigan 23-15 Friday night in the NCWA Nationals Duals. The Wolfpack will defend its ACC title, as the team will host the 2017 ACC Championship on March 4 in Reynolds Coliseum. The action begins at 11 a.m., with the finals slated to start at 7 p.m.
Duke: The team will close out its 2016-17 regular season schedule Saturday night with a dual at No. 24 Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. at Fitzgerald Field House. The Panthers are the seventh top-25 team the Blue Devils have faced this season. The Blue Devils have a 4-8 overall record and a 0-4 mark against ACC squads. Six of their eight losses have come against top 25 teams this season.
Baseball
N.C. State: No. 11/10 Michigan belted five home runs, including three by senior centerfielder Kelly Christner, against the Wolfpack and recorded a 12-0 victory Friday on the opening day of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Dail Stadium.
Duke: The Blue Devils dropped two decisions on opening day, falling to Gonzaga 6-1 before suffering a 6-3 setback to No. 7 Oregon State. The team fell behind early in both contests as the Bulldogs scored three in the first and the Beavers benefited from a five-run second inning.
UNC: Preseason All-American J.B. Bukauskas struck out 10 over six shutout innings as No. 9 Tar Heels started their 2017 season on a winning note with a 3-1 victory over visiting Kentucky Friday at Boshamer Stadium. Zack Gahagan drove in a pair of runs and Josh Hiatt picked up a four-out save in his collegiate debut to lift the Tar Heels to their 18th season-opening win in 19 years under head coach Mike Fox.
Elon: The team opened up its 2017 season with a 10-5 victory over the visiting Longwood Lancers at Latham Park on Friday afternoon. The win was the 15th opening-day victory in 21 seasons for Elon head coach Mike Kennedy.
Campbell: Cole Hallum knocked in a career-high five and Christian Jones added four RBIs, leading the Camels to a 12-5 opening day win over Northern Kentucky at Jim Perry Stadium. The duo helped the Camels (1-0) to a sixth straight opening day win.
Mount Olive: The team took an offensive barnburner from preseason nationally sixth-ranked USC Aiken, 12-10, on Friday afternoon in Mount Olive.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, the team will face Benedict College in a baseball twinbill at Tiger Field in Columbia, S.C. Game times are 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Falcons (4-6 overall) won three out of four games last weekend.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels came out on top of a back-and-forth battle with Ohio State, 8-7, on the first day of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Heels gave up the lead in the top of the seventh, but came out strong in the bottom half, as an RBI double by Katie Bailiff gave the team the walk-off victory.
Elon: Coming off its first setback of the season, the team is back home this weekend to host a pair of doubleheaders versus North Carolina Central and Virginia. The Phoenix opens versus the Eagles on Saturday in a twin bill at noon before concluding the weekend in a doubleheader versus the Cavaliers the following day also starting at 12 p.m.
Shaw: The team will host its home opener Saturday when it welcomes Salem International University to Worthdale Park for a non-conference doubleheader. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m. The Bears will face Barton College Sunday for a non-conference doubleheader slated for 1 p.m. in Wilson.
Campbell: The Camels split their opening two contests on day one at the Furman/USC Upstate Classic at Cyrill Stadium. The team defeated Iona in game one Friday afternoon, 10-2. In game two, CU fell in eight innings to USC Upstate, 3-2. The Camels have two games on the Saturday slate of games in Greenville, S.C. Game one is 11 a.m. against Iona, followed by a 1 p.m. contest against Furman.
Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: For the first time since 1980, the Wolfpack is the ACC champion. The Pack won four individual tiles, four relay titles and a total of 19 medals en route to the third team title in program history. The championship is the first on the women’s side and third overall for coach Braden Holloway. Alexia Zevnik was named the Most Valuable Women’s Swimmer.
UNC: Hellen Moffitt, Caroline Baldwin, Sarah Koucheki and the 400-yard freestyle relay all set school records Thursday on the final day of the 2017 ACC Championships at the McAuley Aquatics Center at Georgia Tech. The Tar Heels finished fourth out of 13 teams.
Duke: Juniors Verity Abel and MaryEllen Targonski both earned top-eight individual finishes to lead the team on the final day of the 2017 ACC Championships at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. The Blue Devils wrapped up the four days of action in sixth place out of 13 teams with a total of 725.5 points – up more than 80 points from a year ago.
Men’s Basketball
Duke/Wake Forest: No. 12 Duke is riding a six-game winning streak as it hosts Wake Forest at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Blue Devils are looking to get to double-digit ACC wins for the 10th year in a row. A win for the Demon Deacons would secure the program’s first winning regular season since 2013-14 and their first win at Cameron Indoor since 1996.
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, the Falcons will host Fayetteville State University in a CIAA basketball doubleheader on Senior Day at Emery Gymnasium. The women’s contest starts at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s at 4 p.m.
Campbell: With Big South Conference tournament seeding at stake, the Camels host defending champion and co-leader UNC Asheville at 2 p.m. Saturday. With three games remaining in the regular season, the team is tied for sixth place in the Big South standings.
Elon: The team closes out its final road swing of the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday against the Drexel Dragons at the Daskalakis Athletic Center. The Phoenix defeated the Dragons earlier this season and have won three of the last four matchups.
Women’s Basketball
ECU: The Pirates (10-16, 1-12 AAC) heads to the Sunshine State on Saturday to face UCF (16-9, 6-6 AAC) at 2 p.m. inside the CFE Arena. With three games left in the regular season, the Pirates look to snap a 10-game losing streak that dates back to Jan. 11.
Duke/Wake Forest: The trio of Oderah Chidom, Lexie Brown and Rebecca Greenwell combined for 59 points as the 13th-ranked Blue Devils took down the Demon Deacons, 79-53, Thursday at Joel Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Amber Campbell and Elisa Penna recorded double-digit performances for the Deacs. Duke will host 16th-ranked Miami Sunday in its final home regular season contest. It will mark senior day for Oderah Chidom and Kendall Cooper, who will be recognized at approximately 12:45 p.m., prior to the contest.
N.C. State: The No. 15/18 Wolfpack (20-6, 10-3 ACC) reached the 20-win mark for the second consecutive season Thursday, grinding out a challenging 70-58 road win at Boston College. Dominique Wilson led all scorers with 23 points. She was joined in double figures by Jennifer Mathurin (14 points) and Miah Spencer (12). The Wolfpack returns to action at home Sunday for the 2017 Play4Kay Game at Reynolds Coliseum. The Pack will tip off at 2 p.m. against Wake Forest.
UNC: Jamie Cherry’s 3-pointer with 2 seconds left in regulation lifted the Tar Heels to an 89-88 victory over Georgia Tech on Thursday at Carmichael Arena. The Tar Heels (14-12, 3-10 ACC) trailed by as many as 16 points in the first quarter, but methodically clawed back into the game and gave themselves a chance by tying the school record for the third time this season with 14 3-pointers.
Elon: The Phoenix earned a 72-61 victory over Hofstra on Thursday inside Alumni Gym to complete the season sweep of the Pride. Now with a 20-6 record on the season and a 12-2 mark in CAA play, the team has reached the 20-win mark for just the second time as a Division I program and for the first time under head coach Charlotte Smith.
Football
Raleigh Sports Club: Scottie Montgomery, head coach at East Carolina, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting. The weekly Wednesday meetings are in Bradley Hall at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, RaleighFor members, the fee is $15, and guests are $25.
Women’s Lacrosse
UNC: Ela Hazar had two goals and four assists and Molly Hendrick had four goals and one assist as the top-ranked Tar Heels defeated High Point, 16-6, on Friday evening at Fetzer Field. Hazar tied her career high with six points for the second game in a row after also tallying two goals and four assists in last weekend’s win at No. 3 Florida.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils are preparing for a big test at No. 1 Denver Saturday. Denver climbed to the top of the polls this past week after its commanding 14-6 victory over a ranked Air Force squad that previously beat Duke.
ACC: Tickets for the 2017 ACC Championship April 28-30 at Duke’s Koskinen Stadium are on sale. Single day tickets start at $10, while all-session books start at $20. All five ACC teams (Duke, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Syracuse and Virginia) will play in Durham, with the top four finishers from the regular season competing for the ACC Championship.
Tennis
Wake Forest: The women’s team remains at home for another double header against Clemson and App State on Saturday. The Demon Deacons open up ACC play against the Tigers at 11 a.m. before facing App State at 3:30 p.m. The Deacs are looking to stay undefeated at home, as the team is 4-0 to start the season.
Shaw: The men’s and women’s teams will hit the road this weekend to face Pfeiffer University for a non-conference tilt with both matches beginning at 2 p.m. at the Knapp Tennis Center. Saturday’s match will be the first of the 2017 slate for the Bears.
Elon: The women’s team clinched the doubles point and won four singles matches in straight sets to claim a 6-1 victory over USC Upstate on Friday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Mount Olive: The men’s team earned a 6-3 victory over Chowan University on Saturday afternoon in Murfreesboro. The women’s team fell to Chowan, 8-1.
UNC: The fifth-ranked Tar Heels advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2017 ITA National Men’s Team Indoor Championship Friday afternoon with a 4-2 win over No. 10 Georgia. Despite failing to secure the doubles point for the first time this spring, the team notched four singles victories to continue its defense of last season’s title.
N.C. State: The team dropped a tough match to South Carolina, which is receiving votes in the ITA national poll. The Gamecocks won 6-1 and improved to a perfect 8-0 on the season. The Wolfpack are 6-4 on the season.
Campbell: The Fighting Camels’ hot streak continued as they earned their fifth-straight win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 6-1, Friday afternoon at the Stevens Tennis Complex.
Rifle
N.C. State: The ninth-ranked Wolfpack heads to The Citadel this weekend to compete in its NCAA Qualifier Match, hoping to advance to the NCAA Championships. The Wolfpack’s score will be added to its three-match average for the season to determine whether it will be among the top eight teams nationally to earn a trip to the NCAA Championships. Competition is slated to begin at 7:30 a.m. inside the Inuoye Marksmanship Center.
Track and Field
Duke: The men’s and women’s program entered its final competition before heading to South Bend, Ind., for the ACC Championships next weekend. The Blue Devils posted 11 top-five finishes and nine personal-best times through day one at the Virginia Tech Challenge in Blacksburg, Va.
Campbell: Senior Lilla Juhasz broke her own program record in the women’s 60m hurdles finals, clocking in at 8.31 to highlight CU’s performances at the Tiger Tuneup at the Clemson Indoor Track & Field Complex. It was the seventh indoor record that the Camels have broken this season.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team scored a 193.225 in its dual meet against No. 8 Michigan at the Crisler Center Friday night. The Pack finished second to Michigan, which scored a 197.225 to win the meet.
Men’s Soccer
Duke: Former Blue Devil Jeremy Ebobisse will step onto a big stage starting this weekend as he and the U.S. Soccer U-20 Men’s National Team vie for a bid to the FIFA U-20 World Cup at the CONCACAF U-20 Championship in San Jose, Costa Rica. The United States opens play Saturday against Panama.
From news releases
Comments