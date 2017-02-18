College Notebook

N.C. State opens season by shutting out Hawaii
The sixth-ranked N.C. State baseball team opened the 2017 season with a 4-0 shutout against Hawaii Friday night at Les Murakami Stadium, as three Wolfpack pitchers did not allow an extra-base hit nor a runner to advance past second base.
The last time N.C. State opened the season with a shutout win was 1973 when the Wolfpack defeated Old Dominion 1-0. Hawaii falls to 0-1.
Senior left-handed pitcher Sean Adler earned the opening day start following an impressive preseason and delivered a strong outing to pick up his first win in a Wolfpack uniform. He threw five innings, allowing just four hits (all singles) and struck out a batter. It was the longest outing of Adler’s collegiate career.
Will Wilson, a freshman from Kings Mountain, was stellar in his collegiate debut, as he accounted for all four of the Wolfpack’s runs. The designated hitter collected three RBIs and also scored a run.
Duke: Sophomore shortstop Zack Kone belted the team’s first homer of the year, but Gonzaga bested Duke for the second time in as many days with a 4-1 victory Saturday at Surprise Stadium. In addition to his fourth-inning solo shot, Kone added a leadoff double in the second, his third of the young season. The Blue Devils conclude the 2017 Sanderson Ford Spring Training College Classic at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday against No. 7 Oregon State.
Elon: Robbie Welhaf threw the first no-hitter in the NCAA Division I history of the Phoenix program as the team picked up a 7-0 decision over Longwood on Saturday at Latham Park. The Phoenix will look to complete the sweep of Longwood at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: David Robertson and Will Weeks combined for 41 points and Big South leader UNC Asheville defeated the shorthanded Camels 66-53 Saturday at Gore Arena. Playing without injured starting guards, Chris Clemons (the nation’s fourth-leading scorer at 23.4 points per game) and Kyre’ Hamer, the Camels scored only 12 first-half points, but shot 65 percent in the second half. The team returns to action Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip at High Point.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. Central: Senior guard Morgan Jones matched her career-high output with 25 points for the visiting Eagles, but they fell 73-51 to Maryland Eastern Shore on Saturday in the Hytche Center. The team returns to action at Howard in Washington, D.C., at 2 p.m. on Monday.
ECU: The Pirates lost their 13th American Athletic Conference game of the season to UCF (17-9), 79-51, inside the CFE Arena Saturday. Khadidja Toure scored a team-best 20 points while UCF’s Aliyah Gregory led all scorers with 27 points. The team returns home for the final time this season Wednesday when the Pirates host Cincinnati at 7 p.m.
Elon: The Phoenix is set to hold Senior Day at 2 p.m. on Sunday when it hosts William & Mary inside Alumni Gym. Seniors Essence Baucom, Lauren Brown, Jenifer Rhodes, Maddie McCallie and Lenaira Ruffin will be honored before the game for their contributions to the program.
Campbell: In a game that featured eight lead changes and six ties, the Camels outscored High Point 39-22 in the second half on the way to a 69-53 victory at the Millis Center on Saturday. Brianna Cribb led four Camels in double-figures with 17 points, and Hannah Long nearly had a double-double with nine points and 14 rebounds. The Camels will return to action in the first of their final two regular-season home games at Gore Arena at 7 p.m. on Tuesday night when they welcome Presbyterian.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Top-ranked Denver scored three goals in a span of 1:21 in the fourth quarter to pull away from the Blue Devils for a 14-9 victory in front of a capacity crowd at Peter L. Barton Stadium on Saturday. The game featured four ties and two lead changes with the Pioneers outscoring the Blue Devils 7-2 in the final period. The Blue Devils return home next weekend to host Saint Joseph’s.
UNC: The Tar Heels spotted Lehigh an early lead, before running off five goals midway through the first quarter, en route to a 15-8 victory over the Mountain Hawks in their home opener Saturday. The Tar Heels will return to action next Saturday against undefeated Johns Hopkins at 1 p.m. at Fetzer Field.
Women’s Lacrosse
Campbell: Old Dominion scored a pair of goals in the final minute to rally for an 11-10 victory over the Camels, spoiling the 2017 home opener at Barker-Lane Stadium on Saturday. Kayla Reilly led CU with five points on three goals and two assists. The Camels will return to action in the second of three straight home games on Friday, Feb. 24 against VCU at 5 p.m.
Softball
Elon: A pair of home runs on the day by senior Carey Million helped lift the Phoenix to a doubleheader sweep of N.C. Central on Saturday. The Phoenix took game one, 6-1, before handing the Eagles a 10-2 defeat by run-rule in the second game to close out the twin bill at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix is back home on Sunday to host its second doubleheader of the weekend with a contest against Virginia.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The No. 2 Demon Deacons held off a late rally by Texas to advance to the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championship on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Alan Gadjiev’s 6-4 third-set victory lifted the Deacons to a 4-3 victory over the Longhorns. The Deacs advance to the semifinals where they will face Ohio State, the No. 3 seed in the tournament. First serve is set for noon.
Elon: The Phoenix began its weekend back-to-back by defeating James Madison 4-3 on Saturday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix improves to 4-5, and James Madison drops to 3-4. The team has now won three straight matches, all of which have been played at home. The team will be back in action again on Sunday against visiting Longwood. The match is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
N.C. Central: Sophomore Jasmine Gabriel and freshman Emily Pena produced a pair of victories for the host Eagles, but the team ultimately fell 5-2 to Campbell on Saturday at the NCCU Tennis Courts. The Eagles (0-6) begin a five-match road swing with a visit to Western Carolina at noon on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Elon: The Phoenix stayed perfect at home with a 5-2 victory against Davidson on Saturday, at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The team begins a four-match road trip on Tuesday with a match against second-ranked North Carolina. First serve is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Chapel Hill.
From news releases
Comments