College Notebook

2:00 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2: 'discriminatory', 'harmful', 'not right' Pause

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

5:41 Who killed Julian Pierce? - A daughter's search for the truth

0:43 Runners strip down for Undie Run to benefit tumor research

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:35 Fear of immigration raids concerned KC churchgoers on Sunday

2:13 What does U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement do?