College Notebook

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job' Pause

5:38 UNC's Roy Williams: 'My job is to try to win'

4:36 Tar Heels roll to big win over Virginia, holding the Cavaliers to 41 points

1:12 UNC's Pinson on building momentum from win over Virginia

1:42 UNC's Meeks talks about importance of strong defense

2:31 Wainstein describes lack of oversight by UNC

2:27 UNC academic scandal explained

5:18 Roy Williams on win over Northern Iowa and the NCAA investigation

2:11 Woodall: Early UNC reviews of academic scandal were not probing investigations