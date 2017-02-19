College Notebook

Nine-run fourth leads UNC softball team to victory in finale
North Carolina represented the tournament-clinching victory of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Sunday, using a nine-run fourth inning to take down Purdue, 10-1, in five innings and seal the win for the ACC in the second annual softball showdown between the two conferences.
After totaling just 13 hits in her entire freshman season, sophomore catcher Katie Bailiff had a breakout week, going 8-for-13 over four starts with a 1.385 slugging percentage, including a double and a three-run home run in the fourth inning of Sunday’s contest.
The Tar Heels blew the game open in the top of the fourth, scoring nine runs on seven hits, including three-run home runs by Bailiff and Kendra Lynch.
Lynch (2-1) got the start for UNC and limited the Boilermakers to one run on just two hits and no walks with three strikeouts over four innings. Freshman Hannah Nommensen came in during the bottom of the fifth and pitched a perfect 1-2-3 inning to secure the run-rule victory.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack dropped its final game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Sunday at Dail Stadium to Minnesota, 7-1. The Gophers improve their undefeated record to 8-0 while the Wolfpack falls to 2-7 on the season.
Cambell: Caroline Smith scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh to push the Camels past Towson, 4-3, Sunday during the final game of the Furman/USC Upstate Classic. Rachel McCollum and Taesha DuBoise both had two hits and one run scored in the sixth victory for the team.
Elon: The Phoenix earned a split of its doubleheader matchup versus Virginia on Sunday at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix defeated the Cavaliers in the opening game, 6-4, but could not hang onto a late lead in game two, falling 7-5 to conclude the twin bill. The Pheonix (6-2) was handed its first loss of the season at home.
Mount Olive: The team swept a pair of games from Goldey-Beacom College and Catawba College, 12-2 (6 innings) and 7-6, in the Catawba Invitational on Sunday in Salisbury.
Baseball
UNC: Logan Warmoth and Tyler Lynn homered in support of Luca Dalatri, who picked up his first career win to give Tar Heels a 5-4 victory and a series sweep of Kentucky Sunday at Boshamer Stadium. Dalatri allowed four runs over seven innings to win his Tar Heels debut, and Mike Fox picked up his 800th victory as the head coach of the Heels. Fox, in his 19th season at the helm, is the winningest coach in program history.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack earned an 8-1 win against Hawaii Sunday at Les Murakami Stadium to clinch the opening series. Five Pack pitchers combined to allow just one hit in the contest, while the Wolfpack tallied nine. The Pack moves to 2-1 on the season, while Hawaii falls to 1-2.
Duke: The Blue Devils fell to Oregon State, 11-2, Sunday at Surprise Stadium to close out the Sanderson Ford Spring Training College Classic. The Blue Devils (0-4) kept the game close through six until Oregon State (3-0) broke it open with a five-run seventh. The team returns to Durham to face crosstown foe N.C. Central at 4 p.m., Tuesday at Durham Athletic Park.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons closed out their opening weekend with a 5-4 loss at Houston on Sunday. The Cougars broke a 4-4 tie with a run in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory.
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, Timothy Carter tallied five of the team’s 15 RBIs in a 17-9 romp over Benedict College in the second game of a baseball doubleheader at Tiger Field in Columbia, S.C. The Falcons lost the first game 11-4. The Falcons are 5-7.
NCCU: Senior catcher Conrad Kovalcik tallied two hits with a home run and three runs batted in on Sunday against Navy, but the Eagles committed three errors resulting in four unearned runs as the Midshipmen avoided the weekend sweep with a 9-6 victory at Durham Athletic Park.
Elon: A ninth-inning grand slam off the bat of Longwood’s Michael Osinski sent the Phoenix to a 9-5 defeat on Sunday at Latham Park. The loss was the first of the year.
Mount Olive: The team dropped a slugfest to USC Aiken, 9-6, on Sunday in Mount Olive.
Campbell: The Camels erased a 5-1 deficit to top Northern Kentucky 8-5 and take its opening series of the season Sunday at Jim Perry Stadium. The Camels will host No. 10 East Carolina at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: In their final regular-season home game of the season, the Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3 ACC) secured perfection at home by upending Miami (19-7, 8-6) 83-70 on Senior Day. Rebecca Greenwell recorded yet another double-double, finishing with 22 points and 13 rebounds. Teammate Lexie Brown put together an impressive 28-point afternoon.
Saint Augustine’s: The Falcons will open the 2017 CIAA Tournament on Tuesday at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte. The Falcons face Virginia State at 12:10 p.m. They are seeded sixth in the Southern Division.
Shaw: The Bears will enter the CIAA tournament as the No. 4 seed (South) and will compete at 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday against Lincoln in the first round.
Elon: For the first time in 18 seasons in Division I, the Phoenix surpassed the 20-win mark with its 21st victory of the season on Sunday, in a 70-47 triumph over William & Mary at Alumni Gym.
Men’s Basketball
Saint Augustine’s: On Saturday, Kasey Bryant scored a driving layup with 5.5 seconds left as the Falcons downed Fayetteville State 51-49 at Emery Gymnasium in the CIAA regular-season finale. The Falcons take on Lincoln at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday in the CIAA tournament in Charlotte.
Shaw: The Bears (14-12, 10-6 CIAA) secured the top seed in the Southern Division for the CIAA tournament.
Mount Olive: The host Trojans slipped past Erskine College, 68-58, on Free Will Baptist Church Night in Kornegay Arena.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: The Phoenix (4-0) earned a 14-7 win over High Point on Sunday at Rudd Field to tie its best-ever start to a campaign. The 4-0 mark matches Elon’s record to open the 2016 season.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons’ run at the 2017 ITA National Team Indoor Championship came to end Sunday, as they fell to Ohio State at the wire, 4-3.
N.C. State The Wolfpack bounced back with a 6-1 win over VCU Sunday at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The Pack won the doubles point and added five singles wins to post the decisive victory. The Wolfpack improves to 7-4, while VCU falls to 6-5.
UNC: The team’s quest for a second straight berth in the ITA National Team Indoor Championship final ended in Sunday with a 4-0 loss to top-ranked Virginia in the semifinals. The fifth-ranked Tar Heels (11-1), defending champions in the event, suffered their first loss of the season in what was a rematch of the 2016 ITA National Team Indoor title match.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: With goals of repeating as Big South Conference champion and a sixth-straight NCAA Regional berth, the Camels open its spring women’s golf season Monday at the Amelia Island Collegiate.
Men’s Golf
Wake Forest: The team concluded play Sunday at the Suntrust Gator Invitational with the final round of play at the Mark Bostick Golf Course. The Demon Deacons shot a final round 284 to finish tied for 10th place at 29-over-par. Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young posted top-20 finishes in the first event of the spring season.
N.C. State: Led by an opening-round 67 by sophomore Stephen Franken, the team kicked off the 2017 spring season Sunday with a very strong first day at the Puerto Rico Classic. Through one round of play at the Rio Mar Resort River Course, the Wolfpack is in second place with a team score of 283 (-5) and two strokes behind Georgia.
Football
Raleigh Sports Club: Scottie Montgomery, head football coach at East Carolina, will be the guest speaker at the next meeting. The weekly Wednesday meetings are in Bradley Hall at Highland United Methodist Church, 1901 Ridge Road, Raleigh. For members, the fee is $15, and guests are $25.
From news releases
Comments