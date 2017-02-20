College Notebook

Demon Deacons’ Marquel Lee headed to NFL Combine
Wake Forest linebacker Marquel Lee has been invited to the NFL Combine that will take place Feb. 28 to March 6 in Indianapolis.
Lee and the rest of the invited linebackers as well as defensive lineman will be tested on March 5. Portions of the combine will be televised on the NFL Network.
Lee, a 6-3, 240-pound senior, led the Deacons in tackles in 2016 with 105 and in tackles for loss with 20. He finished fifth in the ACC in TFLs last fall and concluded his career 19th in school history with 291 total tackles.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, Falcon standouts Anthony Gaskins and Quincy January were named to the All-CIAA Men’s Basketball Team during the CIAA Tournament Basketball Tip-Off Awards Luncheon.
In addition to winning his second All-CIAA award, January was selected CIAA Men’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight time. Gaskins earned his first all-conference honor after averaging 15.6 points and knocking down 67 three-pointers.
Shaw: Senior Bears Benji Bell and Joshua Cassady were named All-CIAA First Team.
Bell led the Bears in scoring this season, averaging 17.5 points per game (second in the CIAA). While Cassady averaged 9.2 points per game and a team-best 6.4 rebounds per outing.
Wake Forest: Sophomore forward John Collins was named ACC Player of the Week, conference officials announced Monday. Collins posted a pair of double-doubles in road games at Clemson and Duke last week. He also averaged 30.0 points and 12.5 rebounds in the contests, shooting 78.1 percent from the floor and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line.
Duke: For the second consecutive week, forward Jayson Tatum was rewarded for his stellar play in a pair of Blue Devils wins with ACC Freshman of the Week honors.
In addition to garnering the award for the second time in as many weeks, Tatum has now collected ACC Freshman of the Week honors three times in the season. For the year, Tatum is averaging 16.4 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Women’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Monday, guard-forward Kaaliya Williams was named to the All-CIAA Women’s Basketball Rookie Team at the CIAA Tournament Basketball Tip-Off Awards Luncheon at the Charlotte Convention Center.
Williams was honored after an outstanding first season for the Falcons. She led all CIAA rookies in average points per game (12.3).
Mt. Olive: Senior forward Kiara Jones has been named Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Player of the Week on Monday.
Jones averaged 22 points and 8.5 rebounds in a pair of Conference Carolinas victories for the Trojans.
Baseball
Elon: After throwing the first no-hitter at the NCAA Division I level in program history, junior pitcher Robbie Welhaf has been selected among Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week on Monday. Welhaf needed just 100 pitches to shutdown Longwood in the Phoenix’s 7-0 victory on Saturday.
Following a 2-1 weekend to open the season, the Phoenix will wrap up a four-game homestand with a 4 p.m. game against Radford on Tuesday.
Duke: The Blue Devils will face N.C. Central at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Durham Athletic Park.
Softball
Elon: Off to its best start in five years, the Phoenix will look to continue its momentum as it hosts Campbell in an early-week contest at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Men’s Golf
N.C. State: The Wolfpack completed the second round of play Monday at the Puerto Rico Classic. Through two rounds at the Rio Mar Resort River Course, the Wolfpack is in fourth place with a team score of 575 (-1). Golfers return to action Tuesday at 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Tennis
Elon: The team will head to Chapel Hill riding a three-match winning streak on Tuesday. The match is set for 2 p.m. to face the No. 2 ranked team at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center. Tuesday will be the 14th time Elon and UNC have faced each other.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: For just the second time in program history, the Phoenix is receiving votes in both the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association (IWLCA) Coaches and Inside Lacrosse media polls as released on Monday. This comes as the team will back in action at 6 p.m. Thursday, hosting Notre Dame.
Field Hockey
Wake Forest: Two-time NCAA field hockey champion Jamie Whitten Montgomery will join the staff as an assistant coach, as announced on Monday by coach Jennifer Averill.
Men’s Volleyball
Mt. Olive: Junior setter Jeff Yasalonis has been named Conference Carolinas Men’s Volleyball Player of the Week in a release by the conference office Monday.
Yasalonis averaged 10.37 assists and 1.87 digs per set in a pair of Conference Carolinas victories for the Trojans.
From news releases
