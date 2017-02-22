College Notebook

3 Blue Devils announced as 2017 postgraduate scholarship recipients
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday a list of 54 student-athletes who have been selected as 2017 Weaver-James-Corrigan Award recipients. This year’s list includes three student-athletes who will receive the Thacker Award and nine student-athletes who plan to pursue professional careers in their chosen sports and were named honorary recipients. Duke’s Robin Blazing and Jordan Tucker were named Weaver-James-Corrigan Award recipients while Christina Gibbons was an honorary selection and Michael Miller was selected for a Thacker Award.
The Weaver-James-Corrigan and Jim and Pat Thacker postgraduate scholarships are awarded to selected student-athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree after completion of their undergraduate requirements. Each recipient will receive $5,000 toward graduate education. Those honored have performed with distinction in both the classroom and their sport, while demonstrating exemplary conduct in the community.
The Thacker Award, which originated in 2005, is awarded in honor of the late Jim and Pat Thacker of Charlotte. Jim Thacker was the primary play-by-play announcer for the ACC’s first television network.
Baseball
Mount Olive: Austin Hutchison was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Southeast Region Pitcher of the Week for games played Feb. 13-19, it was announced Wednesday.
UNC: Cole Aker worked six innings of three-hit ball and Kyle Datres homered in a five-run first as No. 9 Tar Heels improved to 4-0 with an 11-1 win over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday at Boshamer Stadium. Zack Gahagan also homered for the Tar Heels, who return to action at 3 p.m. Friday for the first of three against Radford.
ECU: T.J. Riles drove in four and the No. 18 Pirates limited the Campbell Camels to two hits in a 10-0 win at Jim Perry Stadium.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels won the annual border battle on Wednesday night, defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks 7-3. UNC improves to 7-4, while S.C. drops its second straight after starting the season 8-0.
Men’s tennis
N.C. Central: For the second time in four weeks, freshman Theofanis Kontopoulos has been selected the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Men’s Tennis Rookie of the Week, the league office said Wednesday.
Elon: Doubles duo Chris Humphreys and Petar Tomic claimed a second consecutive CAA Doubles Team of the Week honor Wednesday.
Men’s soccer
Wake Forest: Head coach Bobby Muuss announced the six-game spring schedule on Wednesday, including two games against ACC foes.
Elon: Marc Reeves has been named the new head coach of the Phoenix, director of athletics Dave Blank announced Wednesday. Reeves comes to Elon from Radford University, where he was head coach of the Highlanders men’s soccer program for the past seven seasons
Women’s soccer
Campbell: Samar Azem, a 2007 graduate of Campbell University, has been promoted to co-head coach, director of athletics Bob Roller announced Wednesday.
Swimming and diving
Duke: Four-time national champion and Olympic medalist Nick McCrory will be the first diving inductee into the North Carolina Swimming Hall of Fame, the organization announced. The former Blue Devil standout joins Don Easterling, David Fox, Charlie Houchin and Lauren Perdue in the Class of 2017, with induction ceremonies slated for April 22 in Cary.
Women’s tennis
N.C. State/Duke: The No. 16 Wolfpack fell to No. 17 Duke 5-2 on Wednesday night at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The loss moves the Wolfpack to an 8-3 season record while the Blue Devils advance to a 4-4 record.
Shaw: The Bears picked up a 5-0 win over Pfeiffer University on Sunday at the Knapp Tennis Center. The win improves Shaw to 2-0 on the season, while the Falcons drop to 1-3 on the year.
Rifle
N.C. State: Caitlyn Ford and Lucas Kozeniesky have been selected to compete as individuals in the 2017 NCAA Rifle Championships, it was announced Wednesday on the NCAA Selection Show.
