College Notebook

Wolfpack never trails, beats Tar Heels on Senior Night
Taking the lead six seconds into the game and never once letting its opponent tie or claim the advantage, the No. 18/19 N.C. State women’s basketball team (21-7, 11-4 ACC) honored its seniors in fine fashion Thursday with an 80-60 win over rival UNC on Kay Yow Court inside Reynolds Coliseum.
Led by 19 points from Dominique Wilson, the Wolfpack led by as many as 30 points in the third quarter before arriving at the final margin of 20, which is the team’s third double-digit victory over UNC in the last four opportunities. Ashley Williams scored 18 points while matching a career high with six made 3-point field goals, while Jennifer Mathurin (13 points) and Chelsea Nelson (10) also scored in double figures. Senior Miah Spencer scored nine points while dishing out nine assists against just one turnover.
Jamie Cherry led all scorers with 25 points on 8-for-24 shooting. She was joined in double-figures by teammate Paris Kea. UNC was limited to 20-for-60 (.333) shooting from the field while the Wolfpack operated at a 29-for-36 (.475) clip which included a 13-for-27 (.481) success rate from distance.
Wake Forest: Elisa Penna and Kelila Atkinson scored in double figures as the Demon Deacons fell to No. 20/21 Syracuse, 85-64, Thursday inside the Carrier Dome.
Elon: With three games left in the regular season, the Phoenix starts its final road trip on Friday night against Delaware. The Phoenix owns a 5-1 mark against Delaware all-time.
Soccer
Duke: For the second straight year, senior Rebecca Quinn has been selected by the Canada Soccer Women’s National Team to participate in the Algarve Cup, which will take place March 1-8 in Portugal. Quinn, a product of Toronto, Canada, will see her first action since September of 2016 when she suffered a season-ending injury. She redshirted the 2016 season for the Blue Devils and will be back for the 2017 campaign as a redshirt senior. One of the top defenders in the nation, Quinn helped lead Canada to a bronze medal at the Olympics in Rio.
Baseball
N.C. State: The sixth-ranked Wolfpack will host the Austin Peay Governors this weekend at Doak Field at Dail Park in their first home games of the season. Friday’s game is set for 3 p.m., while Saturday’s will start at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s first pitch is 1 p.m. The Pack enters the weekend with a 2-1 record, while the Governors are 3-1. Friday’s contest will be the first meeting between the programs.
UNC: No. 9 Tar Heels welcome Big South foe Radford for a three-game series starting at 3 p.m. Friday at Boshamer Stadium. The Heels are 4-0 after a sweep of Kentucky last weekend and an 11-1 victory over Gardner-Webb on Wednesday. Radford is 1-3 following a series loss to North Florida in Jacksonville and a 10-1 setback at Elon on Tuesday.
Duke: The Blue Devils (1-4) open the home portion of their schedule with four games at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park from Friday to Monday. The Blue Devils host Army (1-2) in a three-game series Friday through Sunday before welcoming Southern California to the DBAP on Monday.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons welcome 12-time national champion Southern California to Winston-Salem for a three-game series from Friday to Sunday. The Deacs and USC are meeting for the second straight year in a home-and-home series. Last year, the Trojans took two of three from the Deacs in Los Angeles.
Elon: After opening the season with four consecutive games at the friendly confines of Latham Park, the team will venture to Clemson, S.C., to take on the 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers in a three-game series that begins at 4 p.m. on Friday. Game two will be played at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and the series concludes with Sunday’s 1 p.m. contest.
Campbell: The Camels continue their homestand, hosting Quinnipiac in a three-game series this weekend at Jim Perry Stadium. Friday’s opener will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. start on Saturday and a 1 p.m. first pitch in Sunday’s finale. The Camels (2-2) are coming off a 10-0 Wednesday loss to 18th-ranked East Carolina in front of a record Jim Perry Stadium crowd.
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, the Falcons scored six runs in the first inning and went on to defeat neighboring William Peace 7-3 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The Falcons will play again on Tuesday, when they host Mount Olive at the USA Baseball National Training Complex. The first pitch is 2 p.m.
Softball
Elon: The Phoenix head to Orlando, Fla., to compete in its first tournament of the season, the 2017 Diamond 9 Citrus Classic hosted at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex from Friday to Sunday. The Phoenix will face a challenging slate of games at the five-game tournament with matchups versus Georgia Southern, Florida, Fordham, Syracuse and an exhibition versus the Czech Republic National Team.
Men’s Swimming and Diving
N.C. State: The 2017 ACC Men’s Swimming Championship will begin Monday and continue through Thursday at the McAuley Aquatics Center in Atlanta. The Wolfpack, the defending ACC champion, enters competition as the top-ranked team in the nation, according to the latest CSCAA poll.
Track and Field
Mount Olive: On the heels of winning both the men’s and women’s Conference Carolinas Indoor Championships, the individual All-Conference awards were announced by the conference office Thursday. Leah Hanle was named the 2016-17 Track Athlete and Freshman of the Year. On the men’s side, Tedric Shannon took home Freshman of the Year. Director and head coach Matt van Lierop was named Men’s Coach of the Year.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack opened the ACC Indoor Championships Thursday at the Loftus Center. After a successful opening day, the men are currently fifth with eight points and the women sit in 10th with five points.
Duke: The program kicked off day one of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships in South Bend, Ind. with the pentathlon, heptathlon, men’s and women’s weight throw and the men’s and women’s distance medley relay. With three events scored in the women’s competition, the Blue Devils sit tied for 11th with 2 points. On the men’s side, The Blue Devils are also currently in 11th after two events.
Wake Forest: Three Demon Deacons earned All-ACC honors in the first day of competition at the ACC Indoor Championships. Alva Hicks received First Team All-ACC honors with her third-place finish in the women’s weight throw. Amy Collins was named to the Second Team All-ACC with her sixth-place finish in the Pentathlon while Charlie Ionata garnered Second Team honors with his sixth-place finish in the men’s weight throw.
Wrestling
Duke: The NCAA announced the qualifier allocations for the 2017 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships as well as the latest NCAA Coaches’ Panel rankings and most updated RPI. Senior Connor Bass and redshirt junior Jacob Kasper remained among the top 33 in the NCAA Coaches’ rankings, while Cole Baumgartner and Zach Finesilver maintained their spots in the top 33 of the RPI. The Blue Devils will vie for NCAA bids next weekend at the 2017 ACC Championships. The event will be held March 4 at Reynolds Coliseum on the campus of N.C. State.
Women’s Golf
Campbell: After finishing as runner-up in the Amelia Island Collegiate, the Camels have swept the Big South weekly women’s golf honors. Tournament medalist Annelie Sjoholm was named golfer of the week, while Desiree Andersson claimed freshman of the week recognition.
Men’s Golf
Campbell: The Camels continue their spring schedule this weekend in one of the top collegiate events in the country. Coach John Crooks’ Fighting Camels will square off against the likes of UCLA, Tennessee and nine other teams ranked among the nation’s top 100 in the 26th edition of The Hayt at Sawgrass Country Club at Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: High Point closed the game on a 20-6 run and defeated the Camels 59-49 Thursday at the Millis Center.
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Quincy January nearly recorded a triple-double with 26 points, 15 rebounds and a career-high seven blocks, but the Falcons fell 86-80 to Fayetteville State in a CIAA Tournament men’s basketball second-round game at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte.
Rifle
N.C. State: The ninth-ranked Wolfpack will head to Akron, Ohio, this weekend for the 2017 Great America Rifle Conference Championshipsat the Louis and Freda Stile Athletics Field House. The Wolfpack will be joined at the championships by second-ranked West Virginia, No. 6 Kentucky, No. 8 Nebraska, No. 11 Memphis, No. 12 Army, No. 13 Ole Miss, No. 15 Navy and the host Zips are ranked No. 16.
Fencing
ACC: The 2017 Men’s and Women’s ACC Fencing Championships will be contested this weekend in a two-day event, hosted by Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. The action gets underway on Saturday with the women’s individual competition which will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Starting at 1:30, the men’s team competition will begin.
Women’s Lacrosse
Elon: The Phoenix had its four-game winning streak to open the season snapped Thursday by No. 11/9 Notre Dame in a 16-7 loss to the Fighting Irish at Rudd Field. Sloane Kessler led the Phoenix with three goals and an assist while Jacie Cooper tallied twice in the second half.
Men’s Lacrosse
Mount Olive: The host Trojans powered past Coker College, 19-5, in their first-ever, regular-season game at the Ray McDonald Sr. Track and Field/Lacrosse Complex on Wednesday afternoon.
