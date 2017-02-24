College Notebook

ACC to hold 63rd annual wrestling championship
With the regular season finalized, the Atlantic Coast Conference will hold its 63rd annual wrestling championship March 4 at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
First-round action will begin at 11:03 a.m. followed by semifinals (1 p.m.), consolation semifinals (3:30 p.m.), consolation finals (5 p.m.) and championship finals (7:03 p.m.).
Virginia Tech will receive a stiff challenge from defending ACC champion N.C. State. The Wolfpack are ranked eighth in the latest NWCA Poll and feature a talented lineup that has 10 wrestlers ranked by the NCAA Coaches Committee, led by junior Kevin Jack, who is ranked second nationally at 141 pounds. The Wolfpack feature a ranked wrestler in every class. In the NWCA National Duals competition, N.C. State downed 16th-ranked Michigan, 23-15, to finish the year 13-2 with its No. 8 national ranking.
North Carolina, coached by Coleman Scott, will field a lineup that includes six nationally-ranked wrestlers, led by redshirt senior Joey Ward (seventh at 141) and redshirt junior Ethan Ramos (seventh at 174). The Tar Heels are not ranked by the NWCA, but are ranked 25th in InterMat’s Tournament Power Rankings. Ramos is the ACC defending champion at 174. UNC finished the dual season 8-6 overall and 2-3 in the ACC.
Duke, coached by Glen Lanham, features only two nationally-ranked wrestlers by the NCAA Coaches Committee, but one of them will be one of the favorite in the heavyweight class. Redshirt junior Jacob Kasper is ranked fifth nationally at 285 pounds and is 26-2 overall on the year with only a 4-3 loss to Pitt’s Ryan Solomon in ACC competition this year. He is the only wrestler in the league to defeat Virginia Tech’s Ty Walz, when he scored a major decision over the Hokie All-American (15-7) on Jan. 29. Kasper’s loss to Solomon snapped a 20-match unbeaten string. The Blue Devils (4-9, 0-5) also feature senior Connor Bass, who is ranked 26th nationally at 174 pounds and is 18-10 overall.
Wake Forest: The team knocked off Southern California in the series opener, 15-5, at David F. Couch Ballpark on Friday evening. Gavin Sheets tied program records with three home runs and nine RBIs. He became the first Deacon to hit three blasts since Allan Dykstra did so against Davidson in 2006. He also becomes the third Deac to record a nine-RBI game, joining Warren Sawkiw (1990) and Paul Reinish (1989).
Duke: Solid pitching and timely hitting helped the Blue Devils overcome defensive miscues to defeat Army West Point, 8-5, Friday evening at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Juniors Jack Labosky and Justin Bellinger both homered and the Blue Devils drove in five runs when hitting with two outs.
N.C. State: Senior Sean Adler recorded a career-best 10 strikeouts on the mound and junior Brock Deatherage turned in a 4-for-4 performance at the plate to lead the sixth-ranked Wolfpack to a 9-3 victory against Austin Peay in the home opener Friday afternoon. The Pack moves to 3-1 on the season, while the Governors fall to 3-2.
Elon: The three-game series between the team and the 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers witnessed a pitcher’s duel that kept the game scoreless until the 13th inning when Clemson’s Seth Beer drove in the game-winning run with a single in a 1-0 contest. Phoenix (3-2) starter Ryan Conroy went a career-long 8.2 innings and struck out three while scattering six hits.
Softball
UNC: The Tar Heels surrendered a three-run lead in the top of the seventh, but they never gave in, coming back to defeat Towson, 6-5, in nine innings. Senior Kendra Lynch tossed seven-and-two-thirds innings of shutout ball, while reaching base all five times, including a bases-clearing double, and scoring the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth. The Tar Heels put together a season-high 13 hits in the game.
N.C. State: The team split its pair of games on Thursday on the first day of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic at the Big League Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City, Calif. The Wolfpack defeated New Mexico State 7-4 in game one and fell 8-3 to No. 6/4 UCLA in the second. The team moved to 3-8 on the season. The Pack will next face 2016 World Series Champion No. 4/5 Oklahoma and RV/RV Oregon State.
Elon: Playing in its first extra-inning game of the season, the team suffered a 3-0 setback at the hands of Georgia Southern to open the Citrus Classic on Friday morning at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Phoenix is back at the tournament Saturday with a pair of games as the team opens versus No. 3 Florida, at 1:15 p.m. then closes the day versus Fordham around 3 p.m.
Track and Field
Duke: The program secured its first ACC title of the weekend at the 2017 ACC Indoor Championships as junior Madison Heath captured gold in the women’s pole vault. With seven events scored in the women’s competition, the Blue Devils are fourth with 27.5 points. On the men’s side, the team is ninth with 13 points after six events.
N.C. State: The team broke three school records and set numerous top-10 marks in the Wolfpack record book on the second day of the ACC Indoor Championships. The Pack advanced six athletes to the finals and earned three All-ACC honors on the second day of the competition. After two days, the men are fourth with 22 points and the women are 10th with nine points.
Wake Forest: Three Demon Deacons qualified for finals in their respective events while two more earned Second Team All-ACC honors in the second day of competition at the ACC Indoor Track & Field Championships. Kathryn Lazarchick qualified for the finals in the women’s 1-mile run while Robert Heppenstall and Simon Holden earned their spot in the men’s 800m run finals. Alexandria Florent and Amy Collins earned Second Team All-ACC honors with their performances in the high jump.
UNC: The Tar Heels managed to capture valuable points in the high jump at the ACC Indoor Championships, as Nicole Greene and Emily Godwin finished second and third, respectively. Godwin cleared a season-best of 5’ 10 ½” (1.79m) to earn First Team All-ACC honors. Paul Haley took home the silver medal in the heptathlon on day two of the ACC Championships at the Loftus Sports Center. Haley set a new PR of 5,508 points to take home All-ACC honors for the sixth time in his career.
Football
UNC: Mike Ekeler, who has coached at six Power 5 programs and most recently worked at North Texas, has been hired as the linebackers coach, head coach Larry Fedora announced Friday.
Men’s Basketball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack (15-14, 4-12 ACC) honors its three seniors at noon Saturday as it hosts No. 18/19 Virginia (18-9, 8-7 ACC) on senior day at PNC Arena. Saturday’s contest against the Cavaliers marks the third consecutive home game the Wolfpack has faced a ranked opponent. The team ended its seven-game losing streak Tuesday with a 71-69 win at Georgia Tech.
Elon: Tyler Seibring hit a game-tying jumper at the end of regulation to force overtime and scored 30 points to lead the Phoenix, but Northeastern escaped Alumni Gym with a 105-104 victory in double overtime on Thursday night. Five Phoenix players scored in double figures in the loss. Up next, the team will host Delaware for Senior Night, its final regular season game, at 7 p.m. Saturday in Alumni Gym.
Campbell: The Camels and Radford close the regular season Saturday with a 4:30 p.m. tip-off at Gore Arena. The game marks the final regular season appearance for a quartet of seniors – Kyre’ Hamer, Quinton Ray, Jacob Talbert and Josh Crumpler. The Camels will host either Longwood or Presbyterian in a Big South Championship first-round game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: Riding a seven-game winning streak, the 13th-ranked Blue Devils (24-4, 12-3 ACC) will close the regular season Sunday as they face North Carolina (14-14, 3-12) at 3 p.m. in Carmichael Arena. The Blue Devils have clinched either a No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament and will play in the quarterfinals on Friday in Conway, S.C. With a win Sunday, the team will be the No. 3 seed and will play at 8 p.m. in the quarterfinals.
ECU: The Pirates (11-17, 2-13 AAC) head to Houston (10-17, 3-11 AAC) for the final game of the regular season at Hofheinz Pavilion at 3 p.m. Saturday. The Pirates look to put together back-to-back wins for the first time in AAC play since defeating UCF and Houston last season.
Elon: The team clinched one of the top two seeds in the CAA Tournament with a 57-48 victory over Delaware on Friday at the Bob Carpenter Center. The team will play its final road game of the 2016-17 regular season at 2 p.m. Sunday when it takes on Towson at SECU Arena.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: The No. 16 Blue Devils are wrapping up a busy February with a match-up against St. Joseph’s. The team is 2-2 overall after a 14-9 setback to No. 1 Denver last weekend. Both of the Blue Devils’ losses have come against top 20 foes.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: The Blue Devils begin ACC play with a top-10 matchup, welcoming No. 9 Notre Dame to Koskinen at 12 p.m. Sunday. The Blue Devils face their second consecutive ranked opponent after defeating No. 12 Stanford in last weekend’s Patriot Cup in Frisco, Texas.
Campbell: The Camels used a 5-0 run to close within 10-9 of the VCU lead with 10 minutes to play, but the Rams scored four goals in the final six minutes to seal a 14-10 win over the Camels Friday night at Barker-Lane Stadium. Kayla Reilly led CU with five points on a game-high four goals and an assist. She also forced a game-high four turnovers.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: The team will kick off its spring action this weekend as part of a five-match slate that will go through early April. The Blue Devils are coming off a season where they advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals under the direction of head coach Robbie Church. The team opens play at 11 a.m. Sunday by hosting Florida on the Highway 751 field.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The No. 38 Wolfpack is back on the road this weekend as it travels to Starkville, Miss., for a 1 p.m. Saturday match against No. 22 Tulane, followed by a match at 12 p.m. Sunday against No. 20 Mississippi State. The team has an overall 7-4 record, and is coming off a 6-1 win at home against VCU last weekend.
Duke: After eight indoor matches, the No. 36 Blue Devils shift their attention to the outdoor courts with a Saturday doubleheader that kicks off the outdoor portion of the Blue Devils’ slate. The Blue Devils (5-3) face Coastal Carolina (4-3) at 10 a.m. before taking on Charlotte (5-5) around 3 p.m.
Elon: Riding a four-match winning streak, the team travels to New England to take on Brown at 9 a.m. Saturday and Yale at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons will play their fifth-straight ranked opponent in February at 11 a.m. Saturday as they take on No. 34 Tennessee at Barksdale Stadium.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: After opening ACC play with a 5-2 victory Wednesday at N.C. State, the No. 17 Blue Devils (5-3) return to nonconference action at 6:30 p.m. Saturday with a home match against No. 15 TCU (6-1) at the Sheffield Indoor Tennis Center.
Elon: After falling to the No. 3-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels 7-0 on Tuesday, the team looks to bounce back on Saturday at 12 p.m. when it faces the UNCW Seahawks at the UNCW Tennis Courts.
Men’s Golf
ECU: The team is tied for ninth after the first 18 holes of The Hayt hosted by the University of North Florida at the Sawgrass Country Club. The Pirates fired an opening round score of 8-over-par 296. Freshman Patrick Stephenson is part of a 4-way tie for first-place at 3-under-par 69.
Duke: The team opens the spring season with a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, to compete in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate. The Blue Devils will also be represented in the Heel/Pack Invitational, a two-day tournament starting Saturday in Chapel Hill and Raleigh.
N.C. State: Dwight Cauthen, Chad Cox, Nolan Mills Jr., and Christian Salzer return to action this weekend to compete for the Wolfpack in the 2017 Heel/Pack Individual Tournament. Co-hosted by UNC-Chapel Hill and the Wolfpack, the tournament will feature a Saturday round at UNC Finley Golf Course and a Sunday round at Lonnie Poole Golf Course on the Wolfpack’s campus.
Campbell: Craig Hornberger is tied for fifth individually and the Camels are seventh in the team standings after Friday’s first round of The Hayt Invitational men’s golf tournament at Sawgrass Country Club. In a field that includes five teams ranked among the nation’s top 50, the team shot a 5-over 293 Friday and sits eight strokes behind No.-49 UCF (285).
Fencing
Duke: The men’s and women’s programs are set to host the 2017 ACC Fencing Championships on Saturday in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devil men hold a 16-5 record while the women are 15-8 and will fence against Notre Dame, North Carolina and Boston College for the ACC title.
Gymnastics
N.C. State: The team will be back in action this weekend, as it hosts the annual Sweetheart Meet against EAGL opponent George Washington and Kent State The meet will take place inside Reynolds Coliseum Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
