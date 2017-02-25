College Notebook

UNC continues undefeated start
Kyle Datres drove in four runs and Ashton McGee had three hits in his first career start as the No. 9 Tar Heels topped Radford 9-3 Saturday at Boshamer Stadium. Jason Morgan improved to 2-0 on the year with his second win in as many starts for the Tar Heels (6-0), who will go for a series sweep at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Radford (1-5) jumped on Morgan early thanks to Jonathan Gonzalez's two-run homer in the first. That was all the Highlanders would get against the junior right-hander, however. Morgan worked out of a jam in the second and then cruised through the middle innings before being replaced by Austin Bergner in the sixth. With two on and two out, Bergner froze Carlin Christian to end the Radford threat.
Baseball
N.C. State: The sixth-ranked Wolfpack (4-1) used a balanced effort to clinch the series against Austin Peay (3-3) with a 6-3 win Saturday at Doak Field. Freshman Mathieu Gauthier picked up his first collegiate win on the mound for the Pack with three innings in relief, allowing one earned run to go along with three strikeouts.
Jack Conley and Tommy DeJuneas led the Wolfpack at the plate, each with 2-for-4 performances. Conley scored two runs and also drove in a run, while DeJuneas scored and had an RBI.
Duke: The Blue Devils (2-5) led early before an Alex Dickerson seventh-inning grand slam catapulted Army to a 9-5 victory Saturday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Duke freshman Chris Dutra’s leadoff single began the three-run third inning that saw a Griffin Conine RBI double, Jack Labosky RBI single and Justin Bellinger sacrifice fly.
ECU: A trio of Pirates, Luke Bolka, Eric Tyler and Travis Watkins hit home runs, helping No. 11 East Carolina claim a home series win over La Salle, 8-4, Saturday at Lewis Field inside Clark-LeClair Stadium. With the win the Pirates draw even on the season at 3-3, while the Explorers fell to 0-6.
Mount Olive: The Trojans took the final two games of the series from Emmanuel College to sweep the series at Scarborough Field in Conference Carolinas baseball on Saturday.
Men’s Tennis
Elon: The Phoenix had its four-match winning streak snapped on the road Saturday with a 5-2 loss to Brown.
Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons rebounded from a slow start to cruise past No. 34 Tennessee, 6-1, Saturday at Barksdale Stadium.
Women’s basketball
Campbell: The Camels picked up their 21st victory of the season Saturday with a 67-56 win over Gardner-Webb in the Camels’ regular-season home finale. Summer Price led the way with 21 points, her fifth 20-point effort of the season.
Men’s lacrosse
UNC: The Tar Heels saw their seven-game winning streak dating back to last year ended as fifth-ranked Johns Hopkins powered past the Tar Heels 13-5 in front of 3,128 fans at Fetzer Field Saturday. Gerald Logan had a season-high 16 saves for the Blue Jays.
Duke: Attackmen Jack Bruckner and Justin Guterding combined for 10 points to lead the Blue Devils to a 16-3 victory over visiting Saint Joseph’s Saturday at Koskinen Stadium.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack dropped both of its games on Friday at the Mary Nutter Classic, narrowly falling to defending World Series champion Oklahoma, 7-5, in the first game and dropping a 10-2 contest with Oregon State in the nightcap.
Track and Field
ACC Championships: Virginia Tech’s men and Miami’s women won team titles at the 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Track and Field Championships in South Bend, Ind.
N.C. State’s Erika Kemp led the Pack to its first individual title of the meet and won her first individual ACC title on the track, taking the victory in the 3,000 meter run with a time of 9:19.79.
From news releases
