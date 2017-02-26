College Notebook

Duke closes regular season with win over UNC
The 13th-ranked Duke women’s basketball team registered a Blue Devils record 32 fourth-quarter points and closed the regular season with a 95-71 victory over rival North Carolina Sunday in Chapel Hill.
The Blue Devils finished the regular season 25-4 and 13-3 in the ACC, which placed tied for second in the league along with Florida State. Duke earned the No. 3 overall seed in the upcoming ACC tournament and will play at 8 p.m. Friday in Conway, S.C.
Rebecca Greenwell led all scorers with 30 points, while Lexie Brown added 19 for the Blue Devils. Sophomore Kyra Lambert tallied her first collegiate double-double with a career-high 13 assists and 12 points for Duke. The 13 assists were tied for the third-most in a single game in Duke history.
Paris Kea scored 19 points to lead North Carolina (14-15, 3-13).
N.C. State: The Wolfpack (22-7, 12-4 ACC) concluded the regular season with an important road victory on Sunday, winning 59-48 at Virginia.
The win has the Wolfpack tied for fourth place in the ACC standings with Louisville, and since the Wolfpack defeated Louisville 72-70 in overtime on Feb. 2, it earns the No. 4 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament. Postseason play begins for the team begins at 11 a.m. on Friday.
Elon: Junior guard Shay Burnett connected on a contested layup with 3.6 seconds left on the road against Towson to lift the Falcons to a 67-65 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.
Wake Forest: Kelila Atkinson recorded a season-high 15 points as the Demon Deacons fell to No. 20 Louisville in the regular-season finale Sunday at LJVM Coliseum.
Baseball
NC State: The Wolfpack came up short in its series finale against Austin Peay, dropping a 7-3 decision Sunday at Doak Field. The Wolfpack won Friday and Saturday’s games to clinch the series, but was unable to complete the sweep.
The Pack falls to 4-2 on the season, while the Governors run their record to 4-3. Austin Peay struck first in the contest with a pair of runs in the top of the second to take its first lead of the series.
Duke: The Blue Devils clinched the series victory over Army with a 5-1 victory Sunday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Ryan Day’s quality start and opportunistic offense gave the team a lead that relievers Karl Blum and Jack Labosky preserved down the stretch.
UNC: Luca Dalatri struck out 15 and did not walk a batter over eight sparkling innings as No. 9 Tar Heels completed its second weekend sweep of the year with a 7-5 win over Radford Sunday at Boshamer Stadium.
Dalatri’s 15 strikeouts were the most for any Tar Heel since Matt Harvey struck out 15 at Clemson in 2010. Brian Miller and Logan Warmoth also had two hits apiece to lead the Carolina offense.
Campbell: Jeff Hahs drove in three, and Matthew Barefoot notched a three-hit day to lead the Camels over Quinnipiac 11-6 Sunday at Jim Perry Stadium, claiming the weekend series. The team improved to 4-3 with the win, taking the three-game set two games to one, while Quinnipiac fell to 4-3 on the season.
Elon: The team faced another tight game with the 12th-ranked Clemson Tigers Sunday. The Pheonix fell short 3-0 in the series finale. Five different players each had one hit for the team (3-4).
Wake Forest: The team offense kept up its torrid pace in a series-clinching 18-5 victory over Southern Cal at David F. Couch Ballpark on Sunday. The win was head coach Tom Walter’s 200th at the helm of the Demon Deacons (4-4).
Softball
Elon: The team fell to Syracuse, 3-2, in the Phoenix’s final contest at the Citrus Classic on Sunday morning, Feb. 26, at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.
The Phoenix fell to 1-3 all-time versus the Orange as both programs met for the first time since the 2014 season.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team fell to No. 20 Mississippi State 5-2 at the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre on Sunday. The Wolfpack move to 7-6 on the season, while Mississippi State improves to 7-3.
Men’s Golf
ECU: The Pirates concluded the third and final round at The Hayt on Sunday by finishing 10th, shooting a three-day total of 899 (296-294-299).
The team was led by freshman Patrick Stephenson (69-74-76-219) who finished tied for 14th at 3-over-par on the 6,976-yard, par 72 Sawgrass Country Club course. The Pirates will return to action March 6-7 at the Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate in Aiken, S.C.
Wake Forest: The team opened play Sunday at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate with the first round at the Querencia Golf Club. The Demon Deacons shot a 7-under opening round 277 and are in third place after the first day of play. Paul McBride holds the first round individual lead after shooting a 6-under 65 on Sunday.
The Querencia Cabo Collegiate continues Monday and concludes Tuesday at the Querencia Golf Club.
Campbell:Ray Kraivixien finished fifth individually and the Camels moved up to a third-place tie following Sunday’s final round of The Hayt Invitational men’s golf tournament at Sawgrass Country Club.
In a field that included five teams ranked among the nation’s top 50, the team (293-292-290-875) recorded the low team score of the day and finished even with No.-49 UCF (285-299-291).
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Coming off training with the United States Women’s National Team, recent graduate Christina Gibbons has been selected to travel to La Manga, Spain from Feb. 25 through March 7 to compete in three matches with the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team.
The squad will take on Japan on March 2 followed by contests against England (March 4) and Norway (March 7). These will be the first international matches of the year for the U.S. U-23 squad.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Notre Dame’s Grace Muller broke an 11-11 tie with 1:29 remaining in the game Sunday to push the No. 9 Fighting Irish past No. 8 Duke inside Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils, who suffered their first loss and are now 4-1 overall and 0-1 in ACC play, had been ahead or tied for the entire game prior to Muller’s deciding tally.
Sophomore Olivia Jenner led the team’s offensive effort with a career-high four goals and added three assists to finish with a personal-best seven points.
