College Notebook

Wolfpack sets new swimming records at ACC meet
The 2017 ACC Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships began on Monday with record-breaking performances at the McAuley Aquatic Center.
The N.C. State 200-meter medley relay team set a new ACC conference and championship mark, clocking in at 1:23.16. The Wolfpack also set a new meet record in the 800 freestyle relay with their first-place finish time of 6:09.82. Both times were the best in the country so far this season.
After three events in the men’s competition, including the three-meter dive, Virginia Tech leads with 163 points, followed by Duke with 147, Florida State with 146, Notre Dame with 138 and N.C. State with 130 points. Georgia Tech (122), North Carolina (117), Louisville (113), Pitt (106), Virginia (94), Boston College (66) and Miami (28) round out the field.
Duke’s 200-yard medley relay of senior Kaz Takabayashi, senior Peter Kropp, senior Michael Miller and sophomore Yusuke Legard came in under the NCAA provisional standard with a 1:25.70 clocking to start off the first night. That placed the group sixth in the conference and second on the program’s all-time performance list.
Men’s Basketball
Campbell: After leading the Big South Conference in scoring, Chris Clemons has been named to the Big South all-conference first team in voting by league head coaches and media members. The sophomore also been selected for the Big South all-academic team.
The Camels (14-16) host Presbyterian at 7 p.m. Tuesday in a Big South tournament first-round game at Gore Arena. The winner will advance to the 1 p.m. quarterfinal Thursday against second-seeded UNC-Asheville at Rock Hill, S.C.
Women’s Basketball
N.C. State: After concluding the 2016-17 regular season with a 22-7 record that includes a 12-4 mark in Atlantic Coast Conference play, the Wolfpack moved up one spot Monday from 18th to 17th in the Feb. 27 Associated Press poll. The 12 league wins mark the most achieved by the program in a single season since the team went to the Final Four in 1997-98. The Wolfpack locked up the No. 4 seed in the upcoming ACC tournament and will open postseason play in the quarterfinal round at 11 a.m. on Friday. N.C. State will play the winner of Virginia Tech/Clemson vs. Louisville at the HTC Center in Conway, S.C.
Baseball
Duke: Three Southern California pitchers combined to shut out the Blue Devils, leading the Trojans to a 2-0 victory Monday at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. After four games in four days,the Blue Devils have three days off before hosting Princeton in a four-game series Friday-Sunday.
Wake Forest: Junior captain Gavin Sheets has been named the ACC Player of the Week and a National Player of the Week by Collegiate Baseball for his performances over the past week. Sheets finished the week with a .588 average (10-for-17), totaling three longballs, two doubles, 16 RBIs, three walks and nine runs scored. On Friday in a win over Southern Cal, Sheets tied program records with three home runs and nine RBIs in a 15-5 victory.
N.C. State: The sixth-ranked Wolfpack begins a tough stretch of games Tuesday at UNCG (2-5), as the Pack (4-2) will play the first of six games in seven days. First pitch is slated for 4 p.m. at UNCG Baseball Stadium.
Elon: The Phoenix will play host to the Liberty Flames at 4 p.m. on Tuesday before traveling to face ninth-rated East Carolina in Greenville, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.
St Augustine’s: On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Falcons will host games at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary. The team will square off against the Mount Olive on Tuesday at 2 p.m. and Francis Marion on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Admission is free to both games.
Mt. Olive: The Trojans picked up a 5-2 win over Lake Erie College Monday . The team returns to action on Tuesday as the Trojans will take on Saint Augustine’s.
Softball
Shaw: The Bears host St. Andrews in a nonconference doubleheader Tuesday at Worthdale Park. The games will begin at 2 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Duke: The 2017 Heel Pack Individual finished Sunday on a high note for the Blue Devils, thanks to freshman Steven DiLisio’s championship-caliber effort over the two-day event.
Four Blue Devils represented the program on Saturday and Sunday, but it would be DiLisio who would be crowned as the tournament’s best following a 1-under-par overall performance. DiLisio paced the field and garnered the victory by a one-stroke margin with a final score of 143.
Teammates Adam Wood, Alex Smalley, Chandler Eaton and Alexander Matlari continue action in the Querencia Cabo Collegiate, a tournament set in Los Cabos, Mexico that will conclude Tuesday.
In the second round of the Querencio Cabo Collegiate, the Blue Devils improved their position on the leaderboard thanks due in part to another day of consistent play from freshman Chandler Eaton and senior Alex Matlari.
The team collectively recorded a 282 on the afternoon, setting itself up for the final day of the tournament with a 7-over-par total.
Tee times for Tuesday start at 10 a.m.
Wake Forest: The Deacons continued play Monday at the Querencia Cabo Collegiate with the second round at the Querencia Golf Club. The Deacons shot 11-over during a windy second round and are in fifth place at 4-over through 36 holes. .
Elon: Jared Mactas finished with a career-best 7-under-par to lead thePhoenix to a third-place finish at the Loyola Intercollegiate at Palm Valley Golf Club. The team finished the tournament off strong with a third-round total of 278 (minus-10).
Women’s Golf
Elon: The Phoenix used a 2-under-par round from Heather Munro to gain one place on the leaderboard following two rounds of the 2017 Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Classic on Monday.
With one round remaining to be played, the team sits 11th out of 43 teams in the field. The Phoenix will compete with the top 22 teams on the Osprey Point course during Tuesday’s final round of play.
Tennis
UNC: The fourth-ranked Tar Heels added another impressive nonconference win to its season résumé Monday afternoon with a 6-1 victory at Vanderbilt. The match, played indoors at the Commodores’ Currey Tennis Center in Nashville, was final tune-up before the Tar Heels (12-1) begin ACC play against Duke on March 7.
N.C. State: The women’s team is set to host North Carolina on Tuesday. The match will be held at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center and will begin at 3 p.m. The Wolfpack holds a 8-3 season record while the Tar Heels will enter the match with an 11-1 record.
Shaw: The men’s and women’s tennis teams will hit the road on Thursday to face North Greenville University for a nonconference tilt with both matches beginning at 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Duke: Brooke Heinsohn and Karlie Paschall were two of 24 players selected to travel to La Manga, Spain along with the United States Under-20 Women’s National Team. The duo will play three matches for the U-20 squad as the group begins a new cycle with the goal of qualifying for the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in France.
The USA will face the Under-19 sides from Norway (March 3 at 11:30 a.m. ET), Germany (March 5 at 9 a.m. ET) and France (March 7 at 10 a.m. ET) in La Manga, but will be playing against teams with players from the same birth years.
Wake Forest:Four-year starter Sarah Teegarden has signed a professional contract with Kopparbergs Goteborg FC in Sweden.
The team competes in the Damallsvenskan (Women’s Premier Division), the top pro league in Sweden. The two-year team captain was the only member of her graduating class to start all 75 games of her career. Her first professional competition is expected to be in a friendly against Eskilstuna on March 12.
From news releases
